Supplemental Financial Information (opens in new window)

11/03/2021 | 12:15pm EDT
Segment and Financial Information Third Quarter 2021
Supplement to NiSource Third Quarter 2021
Earnings Presentation
NiSource Inc.
Consolidated Income Statements (GAAP)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
(in millions, except per share amounts)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Operating Revenues
Customer revenues
$
918.8
$
861.5
$
3,377.7
$
3,320.1
Other revenues
40.6
41.0
113.3
150.6
Total Operating Revenues
959.4
902.5
3,491.0
3,470.7
Operating Expenses
Cost of energy
208.3
143.1
913.4
793.9
Operation and maintenance
351.1
379.9
1,075.4
1,177.6
Depreciation and amortization
188.9
180.6
560.2
542.4
Loss (gain) on sale of assets, net
(1.1)
35.9
6.9
399.8
Other taxes
65.1
70.2
212.6
224.3
Total Operating Expenses
812.3
809.7
2,768.5
3,138.0
Operating Income
147.1
92.8
722.5
332.7
Other Income (Deductions)
Interest expense, net
(84.4)
(95.2)
(253.5)
(285.1)
Other, net
14.3
8.0
37.2
19.9
Loss on early extinguishment of long-term debt
-
(243.4)
-
(243.4)
Total Other Deductions, Net
(70.1)
(330.6)
(216.3)
(508.6)
Income (Loss) before Income Taxes
77.0
(237.8)
506.2
(175.9)
Income Taxes
14.8
(64.9)
90.6
(73.9)
Net Income (Loss)
62.2
(172.9)
415.6
(102.0)
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
(1.0)
-
(3.4)
-
Net Income (Loss) Attributable to NiSource
63.2
(172.9)
419.0
(102.0)
Preferred dividends
(13.8)
(13.8)
(41.4)
(41.4)
Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Shareholders
49.4
(186.7)
377.6
(143.4)
Earnings (Loss) Per Share
Basic Earnings (Loss) Per Share
$
0.13
$
(0.49)
$
0.96
$
(0.37)
Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share
$
0.12
$
(0.49)
$
0.91
$
(0.37)
Basic Average Common Shares Outstanding
393.2
383.8
392.9
383.5
Diluted Average Common Shares
430.3
383.8
415.8
383.5
1
NiSource Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (GAAP)
(in millions)
September 30,
December 31,
2021
2020
ASSETS
Property, Plant and Equipment
Plant
$
25,438.2
$
24,179.9
Accumulated depreciation and amortization
(7,917.1)
(7,560.4)
Net Property, Plant and Equipment(1)
17,521.1
16,619.5
Investments and Other Assets
Available-for-sale debt securities (amortized cost of $164.6 and $163.9, allowance
168.9
170.9
for credit losses of $0.2 and $0.5, respectively)
Other investments
84.4
81.1
Total Investments and Other Assets
253.3
252.0
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
38.5
116.5
Restricted cash
17.8
9.1
Accounts receivable
555.1
843.6
Allowance for credit losses
(28.3)
(52.3)
Accounts receivable, net
526.8
791.3
Gas inventory
311.1
191.2
Materials and supplies, at average cost
137.1
141.5
Electric production fuel, at average cost
23.2
68.4
Exchange gas receivable
59.1
34.1
Regulatory assets
198.5
135.7
Prepayments and other
159.3
171.6
Total Current Assets(1)
1,471.4
1,659.4
Other Assets
Regulatory assets
1,755.4
1,794.8
Goodwill
1,485.9
1,485.9
Deferred charges and other
291.5
228.9
Total Other Assets(1)
3,532.8
3,509.6
Total Assets
$
22,778.6
$
22,040.5
(1)Includes $171.6 million and $175.6 million of net property, plant and equipment assets and $5.3 million and $1.7 million of current assets of a consolidated VIE as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 that may be used only to settle obligations of the consolidated VIE.
2
NiSource Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (GAAP) (continued)
(in millions, except share amounts)
September 30,
December 31,
2021
2020
CAPITALIZATION AND LIABILITIES
Capitalization
Stockholders' Equity
Common stock - $0.01 par value, 600,000,000 shares authorized; 392,628,625 and
391,760,051 shares outstanding, respectively
$
3.9
$
3.9
Preferred stock - $0.01 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized; 1,302,500 and
440,000 shares outstanding, respectively
1,719.8
880.0
Treasury stock
(99.9)
(99.9)
Additional paid-in capital
6,735.3
6,890.1
Retained deficit
(1,746.8)
(1,765.2)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(117.4)
(156.7)
Total NiSource Stockholders' Equity
6,494.9
5,752.2
Noncontrolling interest in consolidated subsidiaries
89.2
85.6
Total Stockholders' Equity
6,584.1
5,837.8
Long-term debt, excluding amounts due within one year
9,188.2
9,219.8
Total Capitalization
15,772.3
15,057.6
Current Liabilities
Current portion of long-term debt
55.7
23.3
Short-term borrowings
380.0
503.0
Accounts payable
487.2
589.0
Dividends payable - common stock
86.4
-
Dividends payable - preferred stock
19.4
-
Customer deposits and credits
232.5
243.3
Taxes accrued
199.6
244.1
Interest accrued
94.1
104.7
Exchange gas payable
73.2
48.5
Regulatory liabilities
173.2
161.3
Accrued compensation and employee benefits
178.4
141.8
Other accruals
266.9
220.4
Total Current Liabilities
2,246.6
2,279.4
Other Liabilities
Deferred income taxes
1,620.8
1,470.6
Accrued liability for postretirement and postemployment benefits
308.8
336.1
Regulatory liabilities
1,874.8
1,904.2
Asset retirement obligations
427.9
477.1
Other noncurrent liabilities
527.4
515.5
Total Other Liabilities
4,759.7
4,703.5
Commitments and Contingencies
-
-
Total Capitalization and Liabilities
$
22,778.6
$
22,040.5
3
NiSource Inc.
Statements of Consolidated Cash Flows (GAAP)
Nine Months Ended September 30, (in millions)
2021
2020
Operating Activities
Net Income (Loss)
$
415.6
$
(102.0)
Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income (Loss) to Net Cash from Operating
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
-
243.4
Depreciation and amortization
560.2
542.4
Deferred income taxes and investment tax credits
89.0
(70.8)
Loss on sale of assets
6.4
399.4
Other adjustments
17.3
14.1
Changes in Assets and Liabilities:
Components of working capital
(154.4)
(148.6)
Regulatory assets/liabilities
54.8
9.9
Other noncurrent liabilities
(49.6)
(29.2)
Net Cash Flows from Operating Activities
939.3
858.6
Investing Activities
Capital expenditures
(1,292.8)
(1,292.2)
Cost of removal
(94.0)
(102.1)
Payment to renewable generation asset developer
(7.4)
-
Other investing activities
-
(5.6)
Net Cash Flows used for Investing Activities
(1,394.2)
(1,399.9)
Financing Activities
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt
-
2,974.0
Repayments of long-term debt and finance lease obligations
(18.7)
(1,616.4)
Issuance of short-term debt (maturity > 90 days)
-
1,350.0
Repayment of short-term debt (maturity > 90 days)
-
(1,350.0)
Change in short-term borrowings, net (maturity ≤ 90 days)
(123.0)
(385.0)
Issuance of common stock, net of issuance costs
8.8
11.2
Equity costs, premiums and other debt related costs
(9.7)
(246.5)
Contributions from non-controlling interest, net of distributions
7.0
-
Issuance of equity units, net of underwriting costs
839.9
-
Dividends paid - common stock
(258.8)
(241.1)
Dividends paid - preferred stock
(35.7)
(35.7)
Contract liability payment
(24.2)
-
Net Cash Flows from Financing Activities
385.6
460.5
Change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(69.3)
(80.8)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
125.6
148.4
Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at End of Period
$
56.3
$
67.6
4
