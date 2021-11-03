Supplemental Financial Information (opens in new window)

NiSource Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (GAAP)

(in millions) September 30, December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS Property, Plant and Equipment Plant $ 25,438.2 $ 24,179.9 Accumulated depreciation and amortization (7,917.1) (7,560.4) Net Property, Plant and Equipment(1) 17,521.1 16,619.5 Investments and Other Assets Available-for-sale debt securities (amortized cost of $164.6 and $163.9, allowance 168.9 170.9 for credit losses of $0.2 and $0.5, respectively) Other investments 84.4 81.1 Total Investments and Other Assets 253.3 252.0 Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents 38.5 116.5 Restricted cash 17.8 9.1 Accounts receivable 555.1 843.6 Allowance for credit losses (28.3) (52.3) Accounts receivable, net 526.8 791.3 Gas inventory 311.1 191.2 Materials and supplies, at average cost 137.1 141.5 Electric production fuel, at average cost 23.2 68.4 Exchange gas receivable 59.1 34.1 Regulatory assets 198.5 135.7 Prepayments and other 159.3 171.6 Total Current Assets(1) 1,471.4 1,659.4 Other Assets Regulatory assets 1,755.4 1,794.8 Goodwill 1,485.9 1,485.9 Deferred charges and other 291.5 228.9 Total Other Assets(1) 3,532.8 3,509.6 Total Assets $ 22,778.6 $ 22,040.5

(1)Includes $171.6 million and $175.6 million of net property, plant and equipment assets and $5.3 million and $1.7 million of current assets of a consolidated VIE as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 that may be used only to settle obligations of the consolidated VIE.