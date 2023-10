NiSource, Inc. is a holding company organized around 2 areas of activities: - distribution of natural gas (69.8% of net sales): activity ensured, at the end of 2022, to 3.3 million customers and through a network of approximately 88,192 km; - production, transmission, and distribution of electricity (30.2%): near 486,000 customers at the end of 2022.

Sector Multiline Utilities