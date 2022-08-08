Nissan Chemical : Financial Results for the 1Q of FY2022

The Agricultural Chemicals Segment

Sales of Fluralaner (active ingredients for veterinary pharmaceuticals) increased due to the completion of customer inventory adjustments

in the previous fiscal year. In Japanese - rice herbicide), and "GRACIA" (insecticide) were firm. In the overseas market, sales increased significantly due to strong sales of "TARGA" (herbicide), "LEIMAY" (fungicide) and "GRACIA", as well as the shift in the timing of some shipments.

As a result, sales of this segment were 19,728 million yen (an increase of 6,324 million yen) and operating income was 6,825 million yen (an increase of 2,777 million yen). Compared to the outlook (Note), sales were above 2.5 billion yen and operating income was above 1.1 billion yen.

(Note) The outlook is described on page 24 of the FY2021 Presentation Materials (announced on May 13, 2022).

The Healthcare Segment

Shipments of "LIVALO" (anti-cholesterol drug) to overseas were firm. In "Custom Chemicals", sales increased due to the concentration of shipments.

As a result, sales of this segment were 1,654 million yen (an increase of 584 million) and operating income was 757 million yen (an increase of 457 million yen). Compared to the outlook (Note), sales were above 0.1 billion yen and operating income was above 0.2 billion yen.

(Note) The outlook is described on page 24 of the FY2021 Presentation Materials (announced on May 13, 2022).

Trading

Sales of this segment were 23,656 million yen (an increase of 5,857 million yen) and operating income was 1,033 million yen (an increase of 369 million yen). Compared to the outlook (Note), sales were above 4.0 billion yen and operating income was above 0.4 billion yen.

(Note) The outlook is described on page 82 and 83 of the FY2021 Presentation Materials (announced on May 13, 2022).

Others

Sales of this segment were 6,537 million yen (an increase of 1,626 million yen) and operating income was 133 million yen (an increase of 65 million yen).

(2) Financial Position

(Position of Assets, Liabilities and Net Assets)

Total assets as of June 30, 2022 was 277,231 million yen (a decrease of 2,456 million yen from March 31, 2022). It is mainly due to the decrease of cash and deposits.

Also, total liabilities as of June 30, 2022 was 67,519 million yen (a decrease of 4,158 million yen). It is mainly due to the decrease of short- term loans payable.

Net assets as of June 30, 2022 was 209,712 million yen (an increase of 1,702 million yen). As a result of these factors, equity ratio was 74.5% (an increase of 0.9% from March 31, 2022).

(Position of Cash Flow)

Deducting income taxes paid from income before income taxes and non-controlling interests, depreciation and gain and loss on working capital, net cash provided by operating activities for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was 13,107 million yen (11,849 million yen for the same period of the previous year).

Due to the investment on plant and equipment, net cash used in investing activities for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was 4,345 million yen (3,291 million yen).

Due to the decrease in loans payable, payment for dividends and share repurchase, net cash used in financing activities for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was 18,023 million yen (23,821 million yen).

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of this period decreased 8,407 million yen from March 31, 2022 after adjusting for the 852 million yen effect of exchange rate. Moreover, after adding the 3,116 million yen increase in cash and cash equivalents resulting from change in scope of consolidation, the balance stood at 29,366 million yen (17,121 million yen).