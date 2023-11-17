November 17, 2023

Fire Accident at the Nagoya Plant (2nd Report)

Nissan Chemical Corporation is afraid to announce that a fire accident occurred at our Nagoya Plant (7, Tsukiji-cho, Minato-ku,Nagoya Prefecture) which manufactures chemical products, November 6th, 2023 at around 4:30 p.m. (reference: Fire Accident at the Nagoya Plant 1st Report on November 8th, 2023https://www.nissanchem.co.jp/eng/news_release/release/en2023_11_08.pdf).

We deeply apologize for the great inconvenience and concern caused to the neighbors and all those involved. We reported to the related authorities, and we would like to update the information about the current status of this case.

1. Location of the occurrence

Our sulfuric acid manufacturing facility in the Nagoya Plant

2. Time of occurrence

Date of occurrence: Around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, November 6th, in an electrostatic precipitator at a sulfuric acid manufacturing facility caught fire.

Fire extinguishment time: Around 6:07 p.m. on the same day, a public firefighter confirmed the fire extinguishment.

Damage status Human damage: None

Property Damage: Part of the electrostatic precipitator was burn out. Environmental Impact

Soot was temporarily scattered outside the factory premises. No impact on drainage, etc. has been confirmed.

Neighborhood impact No major impact. Cause and countermeasure

Cause:A grounding failure occurred due to corrosion and rupture of the grounding material

(material: SUS316L) on the dust collection plate (material: CFRP, carbon fiber reinforced plastic) of an electric precipitator. It is estimated that this caused sparks to occur locally on the dust collection plate, causing the dust collection plate to overheat and cause the fire.