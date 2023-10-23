ture is anybodyʼs guess. Nissan Chemical is no exception in that regard. Despite the circumstances, our basic approach for the management of the Group is to discover all sorts of risks, apply them to situations within our assumptions and take the lead by adopting the relevant measures. Delayed countermeasures against risk are due to a lack of imagination and may prove fatal when it comes to corporate management. One of them is climate change countermeasures. Regarding climate change countermeasures as well, "unexpected situations " are no excuse for us to continue our business. In June 2022, we established the Climate Change Committee of which I am the Chairman. In 2020, we announced our 2°C and 4°C scenario analyses for the analysis period up to 2030 in the previous long-term business plan, but in the Climate Change Committee, we have also carried out new analyses on the 1.5°C and 4°C scenarios, and we announced them in July 2023. In these new analyses, we determined the impact on our business and the possible countermeasures, including the financial risks and opportunities, based on the 1.5°C and 4°C sce- narios. We also extended the analysis period until 2050. We have a target of net zero GHG emissions by 2050, and have set the target of reducing by at least 30% from FY2018 level. We are also having discussions from a technological perspective, and are getting an understanding of which facilities we should improve. Moreover, we are conducting discussions on the best use of internal carbon pricing (ICP), as a way to build a structure for GHG reduction. For example, the Chemicals business generates a large amount of CO2 emissions but, by incorporating ICP in our managerial accounting as a corporation, we can actively implement initiatives that lead to increased profits for each business, while promoting decarbonization of business activities to achieve both social and economic value. We view our progress toward our ESG target indicators, such as those related to climate change countermeasures, and the following results not as formalities but as urgent issues to ensure our business continuance. Last year, in order to signify our stance, we put in place a mechanism which reflects the progress toward our ESG targets in officersʼ remuneration. In order to realize our corporate philosophy "Contribute to the protection of the global environment and the exis- tence/development of humanity, offering the value sought by society," our company must continue to be chosen by stake- holders, and our products must continue to be chosen by the market. For us, overcoming various issues such as the reduction of GHG emissions and being the perpetually chosen company is our social value, and is closely connected to our social contribution. By FY2027, the final year of Vista2027, we want to create products that contribute to decarbonization and the technologies that support them, such as environment & energy materials or CCS materials, as well as develop products that fit the slogan "where it all begins." I believe it is important to plant the seeds of technologies by the end of Stage I in FY2024. Then, after one or two sprout, I want us to work for the 20 next following years so that flowers blossom by 2050.

Securing Outstanding Personnel and Tackling the Future through Value Co-creation In Atelier2050, we drew up our ideal state in 2050 "a future -creating company that grows through seeking to enrich people and nature" for the corporate state and "a group of co-creators that face challenges for change with a strong passion" for the organizational state. However, labor shortages and the securing of outstanding personnel are management issues in both the short term and the mid- to long-term. As initiatives in regard to these issues, we raised the salary of young employees and, in November 2022, revised our personnel system and adopted a role grading system. The aim of this system is to treat human resources appropriately according to their responsibilities and roles rather than seniority. In FY2023, we have begun conducting career dialogue between superiors and subordinates, separately from the performance evaluation interviews conducted so far. We have created an environment where the right person can be at the right post, so that employees work in a pleasant atmosphere and the Companyʼs businesses continue to grow. We have also launched the "10% challenge" system to encourage employees ʼ appetite for challenge and free thinking. With this system, employees can dedicate 10% of their working hours to themes they want to work on independently, in areas outside of their day-to-day affairs or not explicitly stated in divi-

sion policies. They can work as an individual unit, but also collaborate with like-minded people inside or outside of the Company to discover even newer ideas. We started extending the retirement age in April 2023. We are gradually raising the retirement age from 60 years of age to 65 in 2032. The experience and knowledge cultivated by our veteran employees are one of our important assets. We have created an environment in which they can make full use of themselves, renew their motivation and play an active role on the front line. I have great hopes regarding the participation of professional veterans. Human resources, often called human assets, are represent priceless capita for a company. As suggested by our ideal organizational state for 2050, "a group of co-creators that face challenges for change with a strong passion," we remain committed to building an organization that supports co-creation and taking on challenges. Further Strengthening of the Groupʼs Corporate Governance through Reforms toward a Board of Directors Rich in Knowledge, Skill and Diversity Revision to the Corporate Governance Code called for the further functional enhancement of the Board of Directors and animated discussions in their meetings, outside directors in- cluded. Therefore, the Group is continuously working to strengthen governance. I think the Board of Directors must be composed of members selected from various perspectives to make decisions in an appropriate and agile manner and supervise the execution of business activities in our companyʼs diverse fields. Those perspectives include the balance of knowledge, experience, skills, and other characteristics, and diversity, including gender, internationality, and practical experience in the totality of the board. In June 2023, Ms. TAKEOKA Yuko became the second woman in the Companyʼs history to be appointed outside di- rector. Ms. TAKEOKA has many years of experience as a researcher centered on the synthesis and characterization of functional polymers, which is deeply related to our business. In addition to her expertise as a Doctor of Engineering, she has a rich experience and an extensive knowledge of the field. With the appointment of Ms. TAKEOKA, half of the four outside directors are now women. I also hope that Ms. TAKEOKA will contribute her female perspective on how to build a company where women can work easily and actively participate. Our company has identified the expertness and skills requirements required for its directors: "corporate manage- ment," "research and development/technologies," "finance and accounting," "legal/risk management/internal control," "personnel affairs/personnel strategies," and "global experi- ence." In the future, we will work to form a Board of Directors comprised of talent with outstanding personalities and repu- tations, with a high level of knowledge and a strong sense of ethics, and suitable for our board. We will emphasize this bal- ance, as well as diversity in the formation of our board, and will continue to implement reforms to that end. Moreover, the Nomination and Remuneration Advisory Committee, which is comprised of the Chairman, the President

and outside directors, is making progress in its discussions surrounding the President CEOʼs succession. We plan to define the ideal image of my successor and those coming after- wards, discuss what dispositions are required, what level of human resources we must choose when it comes to talent development, and resolve these themes and others at the Board of Directors. Our company was founded in 1887 under the spirit "to dedicate ourselves to prosperity of the nation by agricultural fertility," by the pioneers of the Meiji period Mr. TAKAMINE Jokichi, Mr. SHIBUSAWA Eiichi and Mr. MASUDA Takashi, and 136 years have since passed. When comparing the time of our founding with our current era, the handled products themselves have changed but, from the time of our founding when there was no concept of sustainability, there is no change in our fierce passion for contributing to social development by solving social issues through the power of chemistry. We challenge ourselves to effect change not simply for our Group but for the entire value chain, and engage in initiatives toward sustainability. In this way, we continue to be chosen as a corporation by all our stakeholders. The lasting belief of Nissan Chemical, unbroken since our founding Improvement of Company Value Our com pan y's products Creating products lead to the resolution of chosen by society social issues Improvement of Social Value Our founder Mr. TAKAMINE Jokichi wished to contribute to the improvement of Japan's national power through agricul- ture, our company's strength, and he expressed that hope in our founding spirit, "to dedicate ourselves to prosperity of the nation by agricultural fertility."