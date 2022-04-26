Nissan Chemical : Notice Regarding Cancellation of treasury Shares

To whom it may concern
Company name: Nissan Chemical Corporation
Representative: YAGI Shinsuke, President
(Code number: 4021, The first section of the TSE)
Notice Regarding Cancellation of Treasury Shares
April 26, 2022
This is to notify that the Company, at the Board of Directors' meeting held on April 26, 2022, has decided to cancel its own shares under Article 178 of the Japanese Corporation Act.
-
1. Class of shares to be cancelled:
-
2. Number of shares to be cancelled:
-
3. Scheduled date of cancellation:Reference
Common shares of the company 1,000,000 shares
(0.70% of issued shares prior to cancellation) May 10, 2022
Number of issued shares subsequent to cancellation (including treasury shares): 142,000,000 shares
Contact information for inquiries on the above
Nissan Chemical Corporation Finance and Accounting Department
TEL: 81-3-4463-8401
