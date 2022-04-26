Log in
    4021   JP3670800006

NISSAN CHEMICAL CORPORATION

(4021)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  04/26 02:00:00 am EDT
6840.00 JPY   -0.15%
NISSAN CHEMICAL : Notice Regarding Cancellation of treasury Shares
PU
04/12Renault considering separate bourse listing for electric vehicle assets - CEO
RE
03/30NISSAN CHEMICAL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
Nissan Chemical : Notice Regarding Cancellation of treasury Shares

04/26/2022 | 02:20am EDT
To whom it may concern

Company name: Nissan Chemical Corporation

Representative: YAGI Shinsuke, President

(Code number: 4021, The first section of the TSE)

Notice Regarding Cancellation of Treasury Shares

April 26, 2022

This is to notify that the Company, at the Board of Directors' meeting held on April 26, 2022, has decided to cancel its own shares under Article 178 of the Japanese Corporation Act.

  • 1. Class of shares to be cancelled:

  • 2. Number of shares to be cancelled:

  • 3. Scheduled date of cancellation:Reference

Common shares of the company 1,000,000 shares

(0.70% of issued shares prior to cancellation) May 10, 2022

Number of issued shares subsequent to cancellation (including treasury shares): 142,000,000 shares

Contact information for inquiries on the above

Nissan Chemical Corporation Finance and Accounting Department

TEL: 81-3-4463-8401

Disclaimer

Nissan Chemical Industries Ltd. published this content on 26 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2022 06:19:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
