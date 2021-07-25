Nissan Chemical : Notice Regarding Results and Completion of Repurchase of Own Shares

This is to notify that Nissan Chemical Corporation purchased its shares in the market under Article 156 of the Japanese Corporation Act, as applied pursuant to Article 165, Paragraph 3 of the same Act. And the Company has completed the acquisition resolved at the Board of Directors' meeting held on May 14, 2021.

Notice Regarding Results and Completion of Repurchase of Own Shares

July 26, 2021 Company name: Nissan Chemical Corporation Representative: YAGI Shinsuke, President (Code number: 4021, The first section of the TSE)

From July 1, 2021 to July 21, 2021 Purchased on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

Reference

1. Details of the resolution at the Board of Directors' meeting held on May 14, 2021

(1) Class of shares: Common shares of the company (2) Total number of shares: Up to 1,800,000 shares (1.25% of total shares outstanding, excluding treasury shares) (3) Total amount: Up to 7,000,000,000 yen (4) Period of repurchase: From May 17, 2021 to August 31, 2021

2. Total number of shares purchased and total purchase amount (as of July 21, 2021)