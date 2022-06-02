Nissan Chemical : Notice Regarding Status of Repurchase of the Company's Own Shares
To whom it may concern
June 2, 2022
Company name: Nissan Chemical Corporation
Representative: YAGI Shinsuke, President
(Code number: 4021, TSE Prime Market)
Notice Regarding Status of Repurchase of the Company's Own Shares
This is to notify that Nissan Chemical Corporation purchased its shares in the market under Article 156 of the Japanese Corporation Act, as applied pursuant to Article 165, Paragraph 3 of the same Act.
Purchase period (Contract basis):
Class of shares purchased:
Total number of shares purchased:
Total purchase cost:
Method of purchase:
From May 16, 2022 to May 31, 2022 Common shares
360,000 shares
2,626,265,000 yen
Purchased on the Tokyo Stock Exchange
Reference
1. Details of the resolution at the Board of Directors' meeting held on May 13, 2022
(1)
Class of shares:
Common shares of the company
(2)
Total number of shares:
Up to 1,000,000 shares
(0.71% of total shares outstanding, excluding treasury shares)
(3)
Total amount:
Up to 5,000,000,000 yen
(4)
Period of repurchase:
From May 16, 2022 to July 29, 2022
2. Total number of shares repurchased in accordance with the above Board of Directors' meeting resolution (As of May 31, 2022)
