Nissan Chemical : Notice Regarding Status of Repurchase of the Company's Own Shares

This is to notify that Nissan Chemical Corporation purchased its shares in the market under Article 156 of the Japanese Corporation Act, as applied pursuant to Article 165, Paragraph 3 of the same Act.

Notice Regarding Status of Repurchase of the Company's Own Shares

Purchased on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

From May 16, 2022 to May 31, 2022 Common shares

Reference

1. Details of the resolution at the Board of Directors' meeting held on May 13, 2022

(1) Class of shares: Common shares of the company (2) Total number of shares: Up to 1,000,000 shares (0.71% of total shares outstanding, excluding treasury shares) (3) Total amount: Up to 5,000,000,000 yen (4) Period of repurchase: From May 16, 2022 to July 29, 2022

2. Total number of shares repurchased in accordance with the above Board of Directors' meeting resolution (As of May 31, 2022)

(1) Total number of shares purchased: 360,000 shares (2) Total purchase cost: 2,626,265,000 yen

