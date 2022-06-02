Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Nissan Chemical Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4021   JP3670800006

NISSAN CHEMICAL CORPORATION

(4021)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  06/02 02:00:00 am EDT
7330.00 JPY   +0.69%
05/17Nissan Chemical Books 16% Rise in Fiscal FY21 Attributable Profit
MT
05/13Nissan Chemical Corporation announces an Equity Buyback for 1,000,000 shares, representing 0.71% for ¥5,000 million.
CI
05/13Nissan Chemical Corporation Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the First Half and Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nissan Chemical : Notice Regarding Status of Repurchase of the Company's Own Shares

06/02/2022 | 02:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

To whom it may concern

June 2, 2022

Company name: Nissan Chemical Corporation

Representative: YAGI Shinsuke, President

(Code number: 4021, TSE Prime Market)

Notice Regarding Status of Repurchase of the Company's Own Shares

This is to notify that Nissan Chemical Corporation purchased its shares in the market under Article 156 of the Japanese Corporation Act, as applied pursuant to Article 165, Paragraph 3 of the same Act.

  1. Purchase period (Contract basis):
  2. Class of shares purchased:
  3. Total number of shares purchased:
  4. Total purchase cost:
  5. Method of purchase:

From May 16, 2022 to May 31, 2022 Common shares

360,000 shares

2,626,265,000 yen

Purchased on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

Reference

1. Details of the resolution at the Board of Directors' meeting held on May 13, 2022

(1)

Class of shares:

Common shares of the company

(2)

Total number of shares:

Up to 1,000,000 shares

(0.71% of total shares outstanding, excluding treasury shares)

(3)

Total amount:

Up to 5,000,000,000 yen

(4)

Period of repurchase:

From May 16, 2022 to July 29, 2022

2. Total number of shares repurchased in accordance with the above Board of Directors' meeting resolution (As of May 31, 2022)

(1)

Total number of shares purchased:

360,000 shares

(2)

Total purchase cost:

2,626,265,000 yen

Contact information for inquiries on the above

Nissan Chemical Corporation

Finance and Accounting Department

TEL: 81-3-4463-8401

Disclaimer

Nissan Chemical Industries Ltd. published this content on 02 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2022 06:31:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NISSAN CHEMICAL CORPORATION
05/17Nissan Chemical Books 16% Rise in Fiscal FY21 Attributable Profit
MT
05/13Nissan Chemical Corporation announces an Equity Buyback for 1,000,000 shares, represent..
CI
05/13Nissan Chemical Corporation Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the First Half ..
CI
05/13Nissan Chemical Corporation Announces Year End Dividend for the Year Ended March 2022, ..
CI
05/13Nissan Chemical Corporation authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
04/27Nissan Chemical to Cancel About 1% of Issued Shares
MT
04/26NISSAN CHEMICAL : Notice Regarding Cancellation of treasury Shares
PU
04/12Renault considering separate bourse listing for electric vehicle assets - CEO
RE
03/30NISSAN CHEMICAL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/18Japan Index Gains as Central Bank Maintains Rates; Mitsubishi to Sell Real Estate Manag..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NISSAN CHEMICAL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 208 B 1 602 M 1 602 M
Net income 2022 37 502 M 289 M 289 M
Net cash 2022 20 096 M 155 M 155 M
P/E ratio 2022 27,6x
Yield 2022 1,64%
Capitalization 1 031 B 7 934 M 7 934 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,86x
EV / Sales 2023 4,61x
Nbr of Employees 2 688
Free-Float 90,2%
Chart NISSAN CHEMICAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Nissan Chemical Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NISSAN CHEMICAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 7 280,00 JPY
Average target price 7 367,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 1,20%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kojiro Kinoshita Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shinsuke Yagi President, COO & Representative Director
Junichi Miyazaki CFO, Director, Executive Vice President
Tadashi Ohe Independent Outside Director
Hidehito Obayashi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NISSAN CHEMICAL CORPORATION8.98%7 934
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD-6.73%59 400
BASF SE-16.27%49 788
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-16.54%34 285
SASOL LIMITED56.69%16 337
FMC CORPORATION10.76%15 328