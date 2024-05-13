To whom it may concern

May 13, 2024 Company name: Nissan Chemical Corporation Representative: YAGI Shinsuke, President (Code number: 4021, TSE Prime Market)

Notice of Resolution on Dividend Payment

Nissan Chemical Corporation announces that the Board of Directors' meeting resolved to pay a dividend with March 31, 2024, as date of record, on May 13, 2024. The Company will suggest this resolution at the General Shareholders' meeting scheduled to be held on June 26, 2024.

1. Dividend for the year ended March 31, 2024

Dividend

Previous forecast

Dividend

for the year ended

announced on

for the year ended

March 31,2024

February 9, 2024

March 31,2023

Date of record

March 31, 2024

March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023

Dividend per share

94.00 yen

94.00 yen

94.00 yen

Total dividends

13,043 million yen

-

13,199 million yen

Effective date

June 27, 2024

-

June 29, 2023

Source of dividends

Retained earnings

-

Retained earnings

2. Reason for decision

The Company's basic policy of profit allocation is returning to shareholders by improving company value through increasing revenue in the medium and long terms. Considering the financial situation and financial results we announced today, the Company plans to pay 94.00 yen per share as dividend for the year ending March 31, 2024.

