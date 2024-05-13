Nissan Chemical : Notice of Resolution on Dividend Payment
May 13, 2024 at 02:10 am EDT
Share
To whom it may concern
May 13, 2024 Company name: Nissan Chemical Corporation Representative: YAGI Shinsuke, President (Code number: 4021, TSE Prime Market)
Notice of Resolution on Dividend Payment
Nissan Chemical Corporation announces that the Board of Directors' meeting resolved to pay a dividend with March 31, 2024, as date of record, on May 13, 2024. The Company will suggest this resolution at the General Shareholders' meeting scheduled to be held on June 26, 2024.
Notice
1. Dividend for the year ended March 31, 2024
Dividend
Previous forecast
Dividend
for the year ended
（announced on
for the year ended
March 31,2024
February 9, 2024）
March 31,2023
Date of record
March 31, 2024
March 31, 2024
March 31, 2023
Dividend per share
94.00 yen
94.00 yen
94.00 yen
Total dividends
13,043 million yen
-
13,199 million yen
Effective date
June 27, 2024
-
June 29, 2023
Source of dividends
Retained earnings
-
Retained earnings
2. Reason for decision
The Company's basic policy of profit allocation is returning to shareholders by improving company value through increasing revenue in the medium and long terms. Considering the financial situation and financial results we announced today, the Company plans to pay 94.00 yen per share as dividend for the year ending March 31, 2024.
Contact information for inquiries on the above
Nissan Chemical Corporation
Finance and Accounting Department
TEL: 81-3-4463-8401
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
Nissan Chemical Corporation published this content on
13 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
13 May 2024 06:09:19 UTC.
Nissan Chemical Corporation specializes in manufacturing and marketing chemical products. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- performance materials (30.2%): polyimide resins, colloids, silicas, inorganic materials, etc. for the manufacturng of electronic products (semiconductors, LCD displays, etc.);
- agrochemical products (25.1%): insecticides (Sanmite, Starmite, Mito-Kohne, Leimay and Ikaruga brands), herbicides (Roundup, Targa, Sirius and Permit), fertilizers, etc.;
- basic chemicals and fine chemicals (11.3%): melamine, sulfuric acid, nitric acid, ammonia, etc.;
- pharmaceutical products (2.9%): primarily for treatment of angina, hypertension, cholesterol, etc.;
- other (25.8%).
The remaining sales (25.8%) are from the chemicals trading activity.
Net sales break down geographically as follows: Japan (47.7%), China (14.5%), Korea (10.3%), Asia (13.8%), Europe and the United States (13.7%).