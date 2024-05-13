To whom it may concern

May 13, 2024 Company name: Nissan Chemical Corporation Representative: YAGI Shinsuke, President (Code number: 4021, TSE Prime Market)

Notice of Resolution on Dividend Payment

Nissan Chemical Corporation announces that the Board of Directors' meeting resolved to pay a dividend with March 31, 2024, as date of record, on May 13, 2024. The Company will suggest this resolution at the General Shareholders' meeting scheduled to be held on June 26, 2024.

1. Dividend for the year ended March 31, 2024

Dividend Previous forecast Dividend for the year ended （announced on for the year ended March 31,2024 February 9, 2024） March 31,2023 Date of record March 31, 2024 March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Dividend per share 94.00 yen 94.00 yen 94.00 yen Total dividends 13,043 million yen - 13,199 million yen Effective date June 27, 2024 - June 29, 2023 Source of dividends Retained earnings - Retained earnings

2. Reason for decision

The Company's basic policy of profit allocation is returning to shareholders by improving company value through increasing revenue in the medium and long terms. Considering the financial situation and financial results we announced today, the Company plans to pay 94.00 yen per share as dividend for the year ending March 31, 2024.

Contact information for inquiries on the above

Nissan Chemical Corporation

Finance and Accounting Department

TEL: 81-3-4463-8401