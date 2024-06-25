Nissan Chemical Corporation specializes in manufacturing and marketing chemical products. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - performance materials (30.2%): polyimide resins, colloids, silicas, inorganic materials, etc. for the manufacturng of electronic products (semiconductors, LCD displays, etc.); - agrochemical products (25.1%): insecticides (Sanmite, Starmite, Mito-Kohne, Leimay and Ikaruga brands), herbicides (Roundup, Targa, Sirius and Permit), fertilizers, etc.; - basic chemicals and fine chemicals (11.3%): melamine, sulfuric acid, nitric acid, ammonia, etc.; - pharmaceutical products (2.9%): primarily for treatment of angina, hypertension, cholesterol, etc.; - other (25.8%). The remaining sales (25.8%) are from the chemicals trading activity. Net sales break down geographically as follows: Japan (47.7%), China (14.5%), Korea (10.3%), Asia (13.8%), Europe and the United States (13.7%).

Sector Diversified Chemicals