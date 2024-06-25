June 25, 2024

Dear Shareholders,

YAGI Shinsuke

Representative Director, President & COO

Nissan Chemical Corporation

(Securities Code: 4021, TSE Prime Market)

Inquiry to: MATSUOKA Takeshi Head of Corporate Planning Department （℡ 81-3-4463-8120

Notice of partial correction to ''Other Matters Provided Electronically (Matters Excluded from

Paper-Based Documents) of the Convocation of the 154th Ordinary General Meeting of

Shareholders''

We have made the following correction to information provided in ''Other Matters Provided Electronically (Matters Excluded from Paper-Based Documents) of the Convocation of the 154th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (in Japanese).'' We apologize for any inconvenience caused by this correction.

[Details of correction]

  1. Page 16 of ''Other Matters Provided Electronically (Matters Excluded from Paper-Based Documents) of the Convocation of the 154th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (in Japanese)''
    Notes to Non-consolidated Financial Statements Notes Regarding Non-consolidated Balance Sheet

(Before Correction)

(The corrected parts are underlined)

3．関係会社に対する金銭債権および金銭債務

短期金銭債権

29,291

百万円

短期金銭債務

6,281

百万円

(After Correction)

3．関係会社に対する金銭債権および金銭債務

短期金銭債権

29,291

百万円

短期金銭債務

8,759

百万円

  1. Page 17 of ''Other Matters Provided Electronically (Matters Excluded from Paper-Based Documents) of the Convocation of the 154th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (in
    Japanese)''
    Notes to Non-consolidated Financial Statements Notes to Non-consolidated Statement of Income

(Before Correction)

(The corrected parts are underlined)

1．関係会社との取引高

営業取引による取引高

売上高

63,354

百万円

仕入高

38,617

百万円

営業取引以外の取引による取引高

3,993

百万円

(After Correction)

1．関係会社との取引高

営業取引による取引高

売上高

63,354

百万円

仕入高

38,503

百万円

営業取引以外の取引による取引高

3,992

百万円

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Nissan Chemical Corporation published this content on 25 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2024 06:59:02 UTC.