Nissan Chemical : Notice of partial correction to "Other Matters Provided Electronically (Matters Excluded from Paper-Based Documents) of the Convocation of the 154th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders"
June 25, 2024 at 03:00 am EDT
June 25, 2024
Dear Shareholders,
YAGI Shinsuke
Representative Director, President & COO
Nissan Chemical Corporation
(Securities Code: 4021, TSE Prime Market)
Inquiry to: MATSUOKA Takeshi Head of Corporate Planning Department （℡ 81-3-4463-8120）
Notice of partial correction to ''Other Matters Provided Electronically (Matters Excluded from
Paper-Based Documents) of the Convocation of the 154th Ordinary General Meeting of
Shareholders''
We have made the following correction to information provided in ''Other Matters Provided Electronically (Matters Excluded from Paper-Based Documents) of the Convocation of the 154th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (in Japanese).'' We apologize for any inconvenience caused by this correction.
[Details of correction]
Page 16 of ''Other Matters Provided Electronically (Matters Excluded from Paper-Based Documents) of the Convocation of the 154th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (in Japanese)''
Notes to Non-consolidated Financial Statements Notes Regarding Non-consolidated Balance Sheet
(Before Correction)
(The corrected parts are underlined)
3．関係会社に対する金銭債権および金銭債務
短期金銭債権
29,291
百万円
短期金銭債務
6,281
百万円
(After Correction)
3．関係会社に対する金銭債権および金銭債務
短期金銭債権
29,291
百万円
短期金銭債務
8,759
百万円
Page 17 of ''Other Matters Provided Electronically (Matters Excluded from Paper-Based Documents) of the Convocation of the 154th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (in
Japanese)''
Notes to Non-consolidated Financial Statements Notes to Non-consolidated Statement of Income
(Before Correction)
(The corrected parts are underlined)
1．関係会社との取引高
営業取引による取引高
売上高
63,354
百万円
仕入高
38,617
百万円
営業取引以外の取引による取引高
3,993
百万円
(After Correction)
1．関係会社との取引高
営業取引による取引高
売上高
63,354
百万円
仕入高
38,503
百万円
営業取引以外の取引による取引高
3,992
百万円
Nissan Chemical Corporation specializes in manufacturing and marketing chemical products. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- performance materials (30.2%): polyimide resins, colloids, silicas, inorganic materials, etc. for the manufacturng of electronic products (semiconductors, LCD displays, etc.);
- agrochemical products (25.1%): insecticides (Sanmite, Starmite, Mito-Kohne, Leimay and Ikaruga brands), herbicides (Roundup, Targa, Sirius and Permit), fertilizers, etc.;
- basic chemicals and fine chemicals (11.3%): melamine, sulfuric acid, nitric acid, ammonia, etc.;
- pharmaceutical products (2.9%): primarily for treatment of angina, hypertension, cholesterol, etc.;
- other (25.8%).
The remaining sales (25.8%) are from the chemicals trading activity.
Net sales break down geographically as follows: Japan (47.7%), China (14.5%), Korea (10.3%), Asia (13.8%), Europe and the United States (13.7%).
