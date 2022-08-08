Nissan Chemical : Presentation Materials for the 1Q of FY2022
Presentation for Investors
1Q FY2022
(April 1- June 30, 2022) Financial Results
Presented by DAIMON Hideki,
Director, Managing Executive Officer & CFO
August 8, 2022
Translation of presentation materials for the conference call held on August 8, 2022
1Q FY2022 Financial Results
P3
1Q FY2022 Segment Performance
P11
FY2022 Full-Year Outlook
P41
C o n t e n t s
01
1Q FY2022 Financial Results
P3
1Q FY2022 Financial Summary
Sales up ¥11.8 billion (+25%)
OP up ¥5.4 billion (+45%)
1Q
vs. 1Q FY2021
Net Income up ¥5.1 billion (+57%)
OP, Ordinary Income and Net Income set a new record
for 2 consecutive years
vs. 1Q Outlook
Sales above target ¥5.9 billion
1Q
OP above target ¥2.7 billion
as of May 2022
Net Income above target ¥2.7 billion
Completed a ¥5.0 billion share repurchase program
Shareholder Returns
（period: May - June 2022, 683 thousand shares ）
Revised upward FY2022 Outlook announced in May 2022
Revision of Outlook
(see p42
）
1Q FY2022 Financial Summary YOY Change
（¥billion ）
1Q FY2021 Actual
1Q FY2022 Actual
YOY Change
Sales
46.5
58.3
+11.8
(+25%)
Operating Profit
11.9
17.3
+5.4
(+45%)
Non-Operating Income/Expenses
0.4
2.2
+1.8
Ordinary Income
12.3
19.5
+7.2
(+58%)
Extraordinary Income/Loss
0.0
0.0
0.0
Net Income
1
8.8
13.9
+5.1
(+57%)
EBITDA
2
14.2
19.7
+5.5
EPS (¥/share)
61.73
98.13
+36.40
OP Margin
25.5%
29.6%
+4.1pt
FX Rate (¥/$)
110
130
-
Crude Oil (JCC) ($/bbl)
3
67
111
-
Net Income = Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent
EBITDA = Operating Profit + Depreciation and amortization
Based on Trade Statistics of Japan Ministry of Finance
5
