  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Nissan Chemical Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4021   JP3670800006

NISSAN CHEMICAL CORPORATION

(4021)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-08-08 am EDT
6690.00 JPY   +0.15%
02:14aNISSAN CHEMICAL : Financial Results for the 1Q of FY2022
PU
02:14aNISSAN CHEMICAL : Presentation Materials for the 1Q of FY2022
PU
02:14aNISSAN CHEMICAL : Revision of Financial Results Outlook, Interim Dividend Outlook and Year‐ended Dividend Outlook
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nissan Chemical : Presentation Materials for the 1Q of FY2022

08/08/2022 | 02:14am EDT
Presentation for Investors

1Q FY2022 (April 1- June 30, 2022) Financial Results

Presented by DAIMON Hideki,

Director, Managing Executive Officer & CFO

August 8, 2022

Translation of presentation materials for the conference call held on August 8, 2022

C o n t e n t s

01

02

03

04

05

1Q FY2022 Financial Results

P3

1Q FY2022 Segment Performance

P11

FY2022 Full-Year Outlook

P41

ESG Topics

P46

Appendix

P55

2

C o n t e n t s

01

1Q FY2022 Financial Results

P3

3

1Q FY2022 Financial Summary

Sales up ¥11.8 billion (+25%)

OP up ¥5.4 billion (+45%)

1Q

vs. 1Q FY2021

Net Income up ¥5.1 billion (+57%)

OP, Ordinary Income and Net Income set a new record

for 2 consecutive years

vs. 1Q Outlook

Sales above target ¥5.9 billion

1Q

OP above target ¥2.7 billion

as of May 2022

Net Income above target ¥2.7 billion

Completed a ¥5.0 billion share repurchase program

Shareholder Returns

period: May - June 2022, 683 thousand shares

Revised upward FY2022 Outlook announced in May 2022

Revision of Outlook

(see p42

4

1Q FY2022 Financial Summary YOY Change

¥billion

1Q FY2021 Actual

1Q FY2022 Actual

YOY Change

Sales

46.5

58.3

+11.8

(+25%)

Operating Profit

11.9

17.3

+5.4

(+45%)

Non-Operating Income/Expenses

0.4

2.2

+1.8

Ordinary Income

12.3

19.5

+7.2

(+58%)

Extraordinary Income/Loss

0.0

0.0

0.0

Net Income1

8.8

13.9

+5.1

(+57%)

EBITDA2

14.2

19.7

+5.5

EPS (¥/share)

61.73

98.13

+36.40

OP Margin

25.5%

29.6%

+4.1pt

FX Rate (¥/$)

110

130

-

Crude Oil (JCC) ($/bbl)3

67

111

-

  1. Net Income = Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent
  2. EBITDA = Operating Profit + Depreciation and amortization
  3. Based on Trade Statistics of Japan Ministry of Finance

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

06/28NISSAN CHEMICAL : Corporate Governance Report updated as of June 28, 2022
PU
06/28NISSAN CHEMICAL CORPORATION : Proxy Statments
CO
06/21NISSAN CHEMICAL : Presentation for R&D of Performance Materials
PU
06/20UBS Downgrades Milbon to Neutral From Buy, Adjusts Price Target to 5,000 Yen From 7,800..
MT
06/16Nikkei 225 Up 0.4% on Wall Street Cues, Fed Action
MT
06/16Tranche Update on Nissan Chemical Corporation's Equity Buyback Plan announced on May 13..
CI
06/16NISSAN CHEMICAL CORPORATION : Share buyback
CO
Financials
Sales 2023 221 B 1 631 M 1 631 M
Net income 2023 41 888 M 309 M 309 M
Net cash 2023 8 188 M 60,5 M 60,5 M
P/E ratio 2023 22,5x
Yield 2023 2,40%
Capitalization 944 B 6 972 M 6 972 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,24x
EV / Sales 2024 4,07x
Nbr of Employees 2 737
Free-Float 89,0%
Chart NISSAN CHEMICAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Nissan Chemical Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NISSAN CHEMICAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 6 680,00 JPY
Average target price 7 348,89 JPY
Spread / Average Target 10,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kojiro Kinoshita Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shinsuke Yagi President, COO & Representative Director
Junichi Miyazaki CFO, Director, Executive Vice President
Tadashi Ohe Independent Outside Director
Hidehito Obayashi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NISSAN CHEMICAL CORPORATION0.00%6 972
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD-13.35%52 233
BASF SE-28.75%40 186
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-27.11%29 493
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED7.20%16 901
FMC CORPORATION-3.24%13 393