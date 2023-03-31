Nissan Chemical : Presentation for ESG

Presentation for ESG
March 31, 2023
DAIMON Hideki
Director, Managing Executive Officer,
CFO and Head of Sustainability Promotion & IR Dept.
MIYAZAWA Tomoe
Sustainability Group Leader Sustainability Promotion & IR Dept.
Translation of presentation materials for ESG presentation held on March 31, 2023
01 Summary of Nissan Chemical Corporation P3
02 Long-term Business Plan "Atelier 2050" P8
03 Mid-term Business Plan "Vista2027" P13
04 Sustainability Measures P16
Summary of Nissan Chemical Corporation
P3
Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index
December 2022
Selected as a constituent for 5 consecutive years
FTSE
June 2022: Selected as a constituent of FTSE4Good Index Series, FTSE Blossom Japan Index for 3 consecutive years
The FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index is used by a wide variety of market participants to create and assess responsible investment funds and other products.
April 2022: Selected as a constituent of FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative
Certified Health & Productivity Management Organization (White 500)
March 2023 Acquired for 7 consecutive years
S&P/JPX Carbon Efficient Index
March 2022
Selected as a constituent for 4 consecutive years
MSCI Japan Empowering Women (WIN) Select Index
December 2022
Selected as a constituent for 3 consecutive years
2. THE INCLUSION OF NISSAN CHEMICAL CORPORATION IN ANY MSCI INDEX, AND THE USE OF MSCI LOGOS, TRADEMARKS, SERVICE MARKS OR INDEX NAMES HEREIN, DO NOT CONSTITUTE A SPONSORSHIP, ENDORSEMENT OR PROMOTION OF NISSAN CHEMICAL CORPORATION BY MSCI OR ANY OF ITS AFFILIATES. THE MSCI INDEXES ARE THE EXCLUSIVE PROPERTY OF MSCI. MSCI AND THE MSCI INDEX NAMES AND LOGOS ARE TRADEMARKS OR SERVICE MARKS OF MSCI OR ITS AFFILIATES.
"Childcare Support Company" Kurumin
January 2023 Acquired for 2 consecutive years
Highly Improved Integrated Report by the Domestic Equity Managers of GPIF
February 2022 Selected as "Excellent Integrated Report" for 2 consecutive years February 2023 Selected as "Highly Improved Integrated Report
Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD)
August 2020 Announced its support for recommendations
February 2023 Announced its support for recommendations
April 2023 Announced its participation
Corporate Name
Nissan Chemical Corporation
Head Office
5-1, Nihonbashi 2-Chome, Chuo-ku, Tokyo
Founded
February 28, 1887
Common Stock
¥18,942 million
Business Fields
Chemicals, Performance Materials, Agrochemicals, Healthcare and Others
Number of Employees
Consolidated: 2,737
Non-Consolidated: 1,929
As of March 2022
Sales
¥ 208.0 billion (FY2021)
Operating Profit
¥51.0 billion (FY2021)