  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Nissan Chemical Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4021   JP3670800006

NISSAN CHEMICAL CORPORATION

(4021)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:17:25 2023-03-31 am EDT
6010.00 JPY   +1.01%
12:14aNissan Chemical : Presentation for ESG
PU
03/30NISSAN CHEMICAL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/20Nissan Chemical Closes 4 Billion Yen Share Buyback
MT
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nissan Chemical : Presentation for ESG

03/31/2023 | 12:14am EDT
Presentation for ESG

March 31, 2023

DAIMON Hideki

Director, Managing Executive Officer,

CFO and Head of Sustainability Promotion & IR Dept.

MIYAZAWA Tomoe

Sustainability Group Leader Sustainability Promotion & IR Dept.

Translation of presentation materials for ESG presentation held on March 31, 2023

01 Summary of Nissan Chemical Corporation P3

02 Long-term Business Plan "Atelier 2050" P8

03 Mid-term Business Plan "Vista2027" P13

04 Sustainability Measures P16

Summary of Nissan Chemical Corporation

P3

Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index

December 2022

Selected as a constituent for 5 consecutive years

FTSE

June 2022: Selected as a constituent of FTSE4Good Index Series, FTSE Blossom Japan Index for 3 consecutive years

1. FTSE Russell confirms that Nissan Chemical has been independently assessed according to the index criteria, and has satisfied the requirements to become a constituent of the FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index. The FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index is used by a wide variety of market participants to create and assess responsible investment funds and other products.

April 2022: Selected as a constituent of FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative

Certified Health & Productivity Management Organization (White 500)

March 2023 Acquired for 7 consecutive years

S&P/JPX Carbon Efficient Index

March 2022

Selected as a constituent for 4 consecutive years

MSCI Japan Empowering Women (WIN) Select Index

December 2022

Selected as a constituent for 3 consecutive years

2. THE INCLUSION OF NISSAN CHEMICAL CORPORATION IN ANY MSCI INDEX, AND THE USE OF MSCI LOGOS, TRADEMARKS, SERVICE MARKS OR INDEX NAMES HEREIN, DO NOT CONSTITUTE A SPONSORSHIP, ENDORSEMENT OR PROMOTION OF NISSAN CHEMICAL CORPORATION BY MSCI OR ANY OF ITS AFFILIATES. THE MSCI INDEXES ARE THE EXCLUSIVE PROPERTY OF MSCI. MSCI AND THE MSCI INDEX NAMES AND LOGOS ARE TRADEMARKS OR SERVICE MARKS OF MSCI OR ITS AFFILIATES.

"Childcare Support Company" Kurumin

January 2023 Acquired for 2 consecutive years

Highly Improved Integrated Report by the Domestic Equity Managers of GPIF

February 2022 Selected as "Excellent Integrated Report" for 2 consecutive years February 2023 Selected as "Highly Improved Integrated Report

Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD)

August 2020 Announced its support for recommendations

GX League

February 2023 Announced its support for recommendations

April 2023 Announced its participation

Corporate Name

Nissan Chemical Corporation

Head Office

5-1, Nihonbashi 2-Chome, Chuo-ku, Tokyo

Founded

February 28, 1887

Common Stock

¥18,942 million

Business Fields

Chemicals, Performance Materials, Agrochemicals, Healthcare and Others

Number of Employees

Consolidated: 2,737

Non-Consolidated: 1,929

As of March 2022

Sales

¥ 208.0 billion (FY2021)

Operating Profit

¥51.0 billion (FY2021)

Others 16.3 billion

Disclaimer

Nissan Chemical Corporation published this content on 31 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2023 04:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
12:14aNissan Chemical : Presentation for ESG
PU
PU
03/30NISSAN CHEMICAL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final divi..
FA
FA
03/20Nissan Chemical Closes 4 Billion Yen Share Buyback
MT
MT
03/17Tranche Update on Nissan Chemical Corporation's Equity Buyback Plan announced on Februa..
CI
CI
03/16Nissan Chemical Corporation's Equity Buyback announced on February 10, 2023 has closed ..
CI
CI
03/09Nissan Chemical : Selected as "Health & Productivity Management Outstanding Organiza..
PU
PU
03/06Nissan Chemical : "prevelex® CC1" contributed to manufacturing allogeneic induced pluripot..
PU
PU
03/03Nissan Chemical Buys Back Shares Worth 1.9 Billion Yen
MT
MT
03/02Nissan Chemical : Notice Regarding Status of Repurchase of the Company's Own Shares
PU
PU
03/01Nissan Chemical : Notification for the Winning Joint Award at Middle East Oil & Gas Show (..
PU
PU
Financials
Sales 2023 228 B 1 718 M 1 718 M
Net income 2023 42 614 M 321 M 321 M
Net cash 2023 8 121 M 61,2 M 61,2 M
P/E ratio 2023 19,6x
Yield 2023 2,81%
Capitalization 835 B 6 289 M 6 289 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,62x
EV / Sales 2024 3,47x
Nbr of Employees 2 737
Free-Float 89,5%
Chart NISSAN CHEMICAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Nissan Chemical Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NISSAN CHEMICAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 5 950,00 JPY
Average target price 6 874,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 15,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kojiro Kinoshita Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shinsuke Yagi President, COO & Representative Director
Hideki Daimon CFO, Managing Executive Officer & Manager-IR
Akihiro Nakagawa Executive Officer & Manager-Production Technology
Tadashi Ohe Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NISSAN CHEMICAL CORPORATION3.98%6 361
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD29.61%63 995
BASF SE1.70%45 654
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.3.21%32 464
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED-9.21%14 314
BRENNTAG SE13.97%11 391
