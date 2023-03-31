Nissan Chemical : Presentation for ESG

Presentation for ESG

01 Summary of Nissan Chemical Corporation P3

02 Long-term Business Plan "Atelier 2050" P8

03 Mid-term Business Plan "Vista2027" P13

04 Sustainability Measures P16

Summary of Nissan Chemical Corporation

Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index

 December 2022

Selected as a constituent for 5 consecutive years

FTSE

 June 2022: Selected as a constituent of FTSE4Good Index Series, FTSE Blossom Japan Index for 3 consecutive years

April 2022: Selected as a constituent of FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative

Certified Health & Productivity Management Organization (White 500)

 March 2023 Acquired for 7 consecutive years

S&P/JPX Carbon Efficient Index

 March 2022

Selected as a constituent for 4 consecutive years

MSCI Japan Empowering Women (WIN) Select Index

 December 2022

Selected as a constituent for 3 consecutive years

"Childcare Support Company" Kurumin

 January 2023 Acquired for 2 consecutive years

Highly Improved Integrated Report by the Domestic Equity Managers of GPIF

 February 2022 Selected as "Excellent Integrated Report" for 2 consecutive years  February 2023 Selected as "Highly Improved Integrated Report

Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD)

 August 2020 Announced its support for recommendations

GX League

 February 2023 Announced its support for recommendations

April 2023 Announced its participation

Corporate Name Nissan Chemical Corporation Head Office 5-1, Nihonbashi 2-Chome, Chuo-ku, Tokyo Founded February 28, 1887 Common Stock ¥18,942 million Business Fields Chemicals, Performance Materials, Agrochemicals, Healthcare and Others Number of Employees Consolidated: 2,737 Non-Consolidated: 1,929 As of March 2022 Sales ¥ 208.0 billion (FY2021) Operating Profit ¥51.0 billion (FY2021)