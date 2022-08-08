Nissan Chemical : Revision of Financial Results Outlook, Interim Dividend Outlook and Year‐ended Dividend Outlook

Revision of consolidated financial results' outlook for the six months ending September 30, 2022

At the same time, the Company announces the revision of its interim and year-end dividend outlook for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023.

Nissan Chemical Corporation ("the Company") announces the revision of its outlook for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, previously announced on May 13, 2022.

To whom it may concern

Revision of consolidated financial results' outlook for the year ending March 31, 2023

(4) Reasons for revision

Outlook for the six months ending September 30, 2022 and the year ending March 31, 2023 were revised as follows based on the cumulative first quarter and demand forecast.

In the first quarter, agrochemical products and semiconductor material products performed better than expected.

From the second quarter and beyond, although a temporary slowdown in growth is expected in the display materials market, other segments are expected to perform generally in line with the previous outlook.

2. Revision of Interim Dividend Payment and Dividend Outlook for the Year Ending March 31, 2022

(1) Details of revision

Dividends per share (yen) Interim Year-end Annual Previous outlook 66.00 88.00 154.00 (announced on May 13 2022) Revised outlook 70.00 92.00 162.00 Results for the year 50.00 72.00 122.00 ended March 31, 2022

(2) Reasons for revision

The Company's basic policy of profit allocation is returning to shareholders by improving its value through increasing revenue in the medium and long terms.

In medium-term business plan "Vista2027" launched from April 2022, the Company aims to realize dividend payout ratio to be 55% and total payout ratio to be 75% after FY2022.

According to this policy and the above revised outlook, the Company increases interim dividend outlook to

70.00 yen from 66.00 yen (increase of 4.00 yen), and increases year-end dividend outlook for the year ending March 31, 2023 to 92.00 yen from 88.00 yen (increase of 4.00 yen). As a result, the annual dividend will be 162.00 yen (dividend payout ratio will be 54.8%).

Note: The above outlook is based on information available at the time of the preparation of this document. Actual results may differ from the outlook due to various factors which may be beyond company control.

Contact information for inquiries on the above

Nissan Chemical Corporation

Finance and Accounting Department

TEL: 81-3-4463-8401