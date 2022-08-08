Nissan Chemical : Revision of Financial Results Outlook, Interim Dividend Outlook and Year‐ended Dividend Outlook
08/08/2022 | 02:14am EDT
To whom it may concern
August 8, 2022
Company name: Nissan Chemical Corporation
Representative: YAGI Shinsuke, President
(Code number: 4021, TSE Prime Market)
Revision of Financial Results Outlook, Interim Dividend Outlook and Year-ended Dividend Outlook
Nissan Chemical Corporation ("the Company") announces the revision of its outlook for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, previously announced on May 13, 2022.
At the same time, the Company announces the revision of its interim and year-end dividend outlook for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023.
1. Revision of Consolidated Financial Results' Outlook
Revision of consolidated financial results' outlook for the six months ending September 30, 2022
(Million yen)
Operating
Ordinary
Net income
Basic earnings
Net sales
attributable to
income
income
per share (Yen)
owners of parent
Previous outlook (A)
(announced on
101,100
26,000
26,300
19,300
136.77
May 13, 2022)
Revised outlook (B)
105,400
27,600
29,500
21,200
150.12
Change (B-A)
4,300
1,600
3,200
1,900
13.35
Rate of change (%)
4.3%
6.2%
12.2%
9.8%
9.8%
(Ref.) Results for the six
months Ended September
91,807
21,324
22,263
16,291
113.94
30, 2021
Revision of consolidated financial results' outlook for the year ending March 31, 2023
(Million yen)
Operating
Ordinary
Net income
Basic earnings
Net sales
attributable to
income
income
per share (Yen)
owners of parent
Previous outlook (A)
(announced on
219,000
53,500
54,100
39,600
280.90
May 13, 2022)
Revised outlook (B)
223,300
55,100
57,300
41,700
295.83
Change (B-A)
4,300
1,600
3,200
2,100
14.93
Rate of change (%)
2.0%
3.0%
5.9%
5.3%
5.3%
(Ref.) Results for the Year
207,972
50,959
53,690
38,776
271.88
Ended March 31, 2022
(3) Revision of consolidated net sales and operating income outlook
(Billion yen)
Previous
Revised
Change
Net sales
Chemicals
38.6
38.8
0.2
Performance Materials
89.9
88.9
(1.0)
Agricultural Chemicals
72.9
75.4
2.5
Healthcare
5.9
6.0
0.1
Trading
83.7
87.7
4.0
Others
26.5
26.9
0.4
Adjustment
(98.5)
(100.4)
(1.9)
Total
219.0
223.3
4.3
Operating
Chemicals
2.2
2.3
0.1
income
Performance Materials
30.5
30.2
(0.3)
Agricultural Chemicals
19.5
20.6
1.1
Healthcare
2.1
2.3
0.2
Trading
2.3
2.7
0.4
Others
0.8
0.7
(0.1)
Adjustment
(3.9)
(3.7)
0.2
Total
53.5
55.1
1.6
(4) Reasons for revision
Outlook for the six months ending September 30, 2022 and the year ending March 31, 2023 were revised as follows based on the cumulative first quarter and demand forecast.
In the first quarter, agrochemical products and semiconductor material products performed better than expected.
From the second quarter and beyond, although a temporary slowdown in growth is expected in the display materials market, other segments are expected to perform generally in line with the previous outlook.
2. Revision of Interim Dividend Payment and Dividend Outlook for the Year Ending March 31, 2022
(1) Details of revision
Dividends per share (yen)
Interim
Year-end
Annual
Previous outlook
66.00
88.00
154.00
(announced on May 13 2022)
Revised outlook
70.00
92.00
162.00
Results for the year
50.00
72.00
122.00
ended March 31, 2022
(2) Reasons for revision
The Company's basic policy of profit allocation is returning to shareholders by improving its value through increasing revenue in the medium and long terms.
In medium-term business plan "Vista2027" launched from April 2022, the Company aims to realize dividend payout ratio to be 55% and total payout ratio to be 75% after FY2022.
According to this policy and the above revised outlook, the Company increases interim dividend outlook to
70.00 yen from 66.00 yen (increase of 4.00 yen), and increases year-end dividend outlook for the year ending March 31, 2023 to 92.00 yen from 88.00 yen (increase of 4.00 yen). As a result, the annual dividend will be 162.00 yen (dividend payout ratio will be 54.8%).
Note: The above outlook is based on information available at the time of the preparation of this document. Actual results may differ from the outlook due to various factors which may be beyond company control.
Nissan Chemical Corporation published this content on 08 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2022 06:13:04 UTC.