Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Nissan Chemical Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4021   JP3670800006

NISSAN CHEMICAL CORPORATION

(4021)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-08-08 am EDT
6690.00 JPY   +0.15%
02:14aNISSAN CHEMICAL : Financial Results for the 1Q of FY2022
PU
02:14aNISSAN CHEMICAL : Presentation Materials for the 1Q of FY2022
PU
02:14aNISSAN CHEMICAL : Revision of Financial Results Outlook, Interim Dividend Outlook and Year‐ended Dividend Outlook
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nissan Chemical : Revision of Financial Results Outlook, Interim Dividend Outlook and Year‐ended Dividend Outlook

08/08/2022 | 02:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

To whom it may concern

August 8, 2022

Company name: Nissan Chemical Corporation

Representative: YAGI Shinsuke, President

(Code number: 4021, TSE Prime Market)

Revision of Financial Results Outlook, Interim Dividend Outlook and Year-ended Dividend Outlook

Nissan Chemical Corporation ("the Company") announces the revision of its outlook for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, previously announced on May 13, 2022.

At the same time, the Company announces the revision of its interim and year-end dividend outlook for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023.

1. Revision of Consolidated Financial Results' Outlook

  1. Revision of consolidated financial results' outlook for the six months ending September 30, 2022

(Million yen)

Operating

Ordinary

Net income

Basic earnings

Net sales

attributable to

income

income

per share (Yen)

owners of parent

Previous outlook (A)

(announced on

101,100

26,000

26,300

19,300

136.77

May 13, 2022)

Revised outlook (B)

105,400

27,600

29,500

21,200

150.12

Change (B-A)

4,300

1,600

3,200

1,900

13.35

Rate of change (%)

4.3%

6.2%

12.2%

9.8%

9.8%

(Ref.) Results for the six

months Ended September

91,807

21,324

22,263

16,291

113.94

30, 2021

  1. Revision of consolidated financial results' outlook for the year ending March 31, 2023

(Million yen)

Operating

Ordinary

Net income

Basic earnings

Net sales

attributable to

income

income

per share (Yen)

owners of parent

Previous outlook (A)

(announced on

219,000

53,500

54,100

39,600

280.90

May 13, 2022)

Revised outlook (B)

223,300

55,100

57,300

41,700

295.83

Change (B-A)

4,300

1,600

3,200

2,100

14.93

Rate of change (%)

2.0%

3.0%

5.9%

5.3%

5.3%

(Ref.) Results for the Year

207,972

50,959

53,690

38,776

271.88

Ended March 31, 2022

(3) Revision of consolidated net sales and operating income outlook

(Billion yen)

Previous

Revised

Change

Net sales

Chemicals

38.6

38.8

0.2

Performance Materials

89.9

88.9

(1.0)

Agricultural Chemicals

72.9

75.4

2.5

Healthcare

5.9

6.0

0.1

Trading

83.7

87.7

4.0

Others

26.5

26.9

0.4

Adjustment

(98.5)

(100.4)

(1.9)

Total

219.0

223.3

4.3

Operating

Chemicals

2.2

2.3

0.1

income

Performance Materials

30.5

30.2

(0.3)

Agricultural Chemicals

19.5

20.6

1.1

Healthcare

2.1

2.3

0.2

Trading

2.3

2.7

0.4

Others

0.8

0.7

(0.1)

Adjustment

(3.9)

(3.7)

0.2

Total

53.5

55.1

1.6

(4) Reasons for revision

Outlook for the six months ending September 30, 2022 and the year ending March 31, 2023 were revised as follows based on the cumulative first quarter and demand forecast.

In the first quarter, agrochemical products and semiconductor material products performed better than expected.

From the second quarter and beyond, although a temporary slowdown in growth is expected in the display materials market, other segments are expected to perform generally in line with the previous outlook.

2. Revision of Interim Dividend Payment and Dividend Outlook for the Year Ending March 31, 2022

(1) Details of revision

Dividends per share (yen)

Interim

Year-end

Annual

Previous outlook

66.00

88.00

154.00

(announced on May 13 2022)

Revised outlook

70.00

92.00

162.00

Results for the year

50.00

72.00

122.00

ended March 31, 2022

(2) Reasons for revision

The Company's basic policy of profit allocation is returning to shareholders by improving its value through increasing revenue in the medium and long terms.

In medium-term business plan "Vista2027" launched from April 2022, the Company aims to realize dividend payout ratio to be 55% and total payout ratio to be 75% after FY2022.

According to this policy and the above revised outlook, the Company increases interim dividend outlook to

70.00 yen from 66.00 yen (increase of 4.00 yen), and increases year-end dividend outlook for the year ending March 31, 2023 to 92.00 yen from 88.00 yen (increase of 4.00 yen). As a result, the annual dividend will be 162.00 yen (dividend payout ratio will be 54.8%).

Note: The above outlook is based on information available at the time of the preparation of this document. Actual results may differ from the outlook due to various factors which may be beyond company control.

Contact information for inquiries on the above

Nissan Chemical Corporation

Finance and Accounting Department

TEL: 81-3-4463-8401

Disclaimer

Nissan Chemical Corporation published this content on 08 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2022 06:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NISSAN CHEMICAL CORPORATION
02:14aNISSAN CHEMICAL : Financial Results for the 1Q of FY2022
PU
02:14aNISSAN CHEMICAL : Presentation Materials for the 1Q of FY2022
PU
02:14aNISSAN CHEMICAL : Revision of Financial Results Outlook, Interim Dividend Outlook and Year..
PU
06/28NISSAN CHEMICAL : Corporate Governance Report updated as of June 28, 2022
PU
06/28NISSAN CHEMICAL CORPORATION : Proxy Statments
CO
06/21NISSAN CHEMICAL : Presentation for R&D of Performance Materials
PU
06/20UBS Downgrades Milbon to Neutral From Buy, Adjusts Price Target to 5,000 Yen From 7,800..
MT
06/16Nikkei 225 Up 0.4% on Wall Street Cues, Fed Action
MT
06/16Tranche Update on Nissan Chemical Corporation's Equity Buyback Plan announced on May 13..
CI
06/16NISSAN CHEMICAL CORPORATION : Share buyback
CO
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NISSAN CHEMICAL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 221 B 1 631 M 1 631 M
Net income 2023 41 888 M 309 M 309 M
Net cash 2023 8 188 M 60,5 M 60,5 M
P/E ratio 2023 22,5x
Yield 2023 2,40%
Capitalization 944 B 6 972 M 6 972 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,24x
EV / Sales 2024 4,07x
Nbr of Employees 2 737
Free-Float 89,0%
Chart NISSAN CHEMICAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Nissan Chemical Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NISSAN CHEMICAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 6 680,00 JPY
Average target price 7 348,89 JPY
Spread / Average Target 10,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kojiro Kinoshita Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shinsuke Yagi President, COO & Representative Director
Junichi Miyazaki CFO, Director, Executive Vice President
Tadashi Ohe Independent Outside Director
Hidehito Obayashi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NISSAN CHEMICAL CORPORATION0.00%6 972
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD-13.35%52 233
BASF SE-28.75%40 186
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-27.11%29 493
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED7.20%16 901
FMC CORPORATION-3.24%13 393