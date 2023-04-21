Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Nissan Chemical Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4021   JP3670800006

NISSAN CHEMICAL CORPORATION

(4021)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-04-21 am EDT
5930.00 JPY   -1.00%
05:20aNissan Chemical : Tulip viewing mini concert was held at Nissan Biopark Nishihongo (Toyama)
PU
04/13Nissan Chemical : CHITOSE GROUP's "MATSURI" Project For Establishing an Algae-Based Industry, in Which Nissan Chemical Participates,has been Adopted by NEDO's Green Innovation Fund Projects
PU
04/06Nissan Chemical : Selected as “Most Honored Company” by Institutional Investor in the 2023 All Japan Executive Team Rankings
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nissan Chemical : Tulip viewing mini concert was held at Nissan Biopark Nishihongo (Toyama)

04/21/2023 | 05:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

April 21, 2023

Tulip viewing mini concert was held at Nissan Biopark Nishihongo (Toyama)

A mini concert was held in the HANABATAKE (the flower garden) Area of "Nissan Biopark Nishihongo" on Saturday, April 15th. This concert was held to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the opening of the HANABATAKE Area and the 15th anniversary of the opening of the Biotope Area. Over 100 people including not only our employees but also local residents, retired employees of the Nissan Chemical Toyama Plant, and their families who cooperate with maintenance on a daily basis, and nursery schools in the neighborhood attended the event.

It had been raining since the morning, however the rain luckly stopped as soon as the performance started and the Yatsuo Brass Band performed with the tulips in full bloom in the background.

The tulips in the HANABATAKE Area are grown by the flower garden management team in which local residents, Toyama Plant retirees and employees participate as volunteers. During the tulip blooming season, many visitors visit the garden and it has become a famous local spot.

In the BIOTOPE Area next to HANABATAKE Area, wetlands, ponds, streams and lawn plazas are set up to promote biodiversity conservation activities, such as breeding fireflies and rhinoceros beetles.

Nissan Biopark Nishihongo celebrated its 15th anniversary. Nissan Chemical Toyama Plant will continue to carry out necessary activities under the theme of "creating biodiversity spaces centered on waterfronts and satoyama (village forests) where animals and plants can easily live, and making them places of relaxation for local communities and employees."

Contact information for inquiries on the above

Nissan Chemical Corporation

Corporate Planning Department

Planning Office, Public Relations Group

Disclaimer

Nissan Chemical Corporation published this content on 21 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2023 09:19:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about NISSAN CHEMICAL CORPORATION
05:20aNissan Chemical : Tulip viewing mini concert was held at Nissan Biopark Nishihongo (Toyama..
PU
04/13Nissan Chemical : CHITOSE GROUP's "MATSURI" Project For Establishing an Algae-Based Indust..
PU
04/06Nissan Chemical : Selected as “Most Honored Company” by Institutional Investor..
PU
03/31Nissan Chemical : Presentation for ESG
PU
03/30NISSAN CHEMICAL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final divi..
FA
03/20Nissan Chemical Closes 4 Billion Yen Share Buyback
MT
03/17Tranche Update on Nissan Chemical Corporation's Equity Buyback Plan announced on Februa..
CI
03/16Nissan Chemical Corporation's Equity Buyback announced on February 10, 2023 has closed ..
CI
03/09Nissan Chemical : Selected as “Health & Productivity Management Outstanding Organiza..
PU
03/06Nissan Chemical : "prevelex® CC1" contributed to manufacturing allogeneic induced pluripot..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NISSAN CHEMICAL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 227 B 1 696 M 1 696 M
Net income 2023 42 604 M 318 M 318 M
Net cash 2023 8 121 M 60,6 M 60,6 M
P/E ratio 2023 19,8x
Yield 2023 2,78%
Capitalization 840 B 6 268 M 6 268 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,66x
EV / Sales 2024 3,49x
Nbr of Employees 2 737
Free-Float 89,5%
Chart NISSAN CHEMICAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Nissan Chemical Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NISSAN CHEMICAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 5 990,00 JPY
Average target price 6 704,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 11,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kojiro Kinoshita Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shinsuke Yagi President, COO & Representative Director
Hideki Daimon CFO, Managing Executive Officer & Manager-IR
Akihiro Nakagawa Executive Officer & Manager-Production Technology
Tadashi Ohe Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NISSAN CHEMICAL CORPORATION3.63%6 268
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD24.68%60 865
BASF SE9.10%49 586
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.3.76%32 264
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED-5.57%14 908
BRENNTAG SE23.41%12 489
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer