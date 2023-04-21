Nissan Chemical : Tulip viewing mini concert was held at Nissan Biopark Nishihongo (Toyama)

April 21, 2023

Tulip viewing mini concert was held at Nissan Biopark Nishihongo (Toyama)

A mini concert was held in the HANABATAKE (the flower garden) Area of "Nissan Biopark Nishihongo" on Saturday, April 15th. This concert was held to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the opening of the HANABATAKE Area and the 15th anniversary of the opening of the Biotope Area. Over 100 people including not only our employees but also local residents, retired employees of the Nissan Chemical Toyama Plant, and their families who cooperate with maintenance on a daily basis, and nursery schools in the neighborhood attended the event.

It had been raining since the morning, however the rain luckly stopped as soon as the performance started and the Yatsuo Brass Band performed with the tulips in full bloom in the background.

The tulips in the HANABATAKE Area are grown by the flower garden management team in which local residents, Toyama Plant retirees and employees participate as volunteers. During the tulip blooming season, many visitors visit the garden and it has become a famous local spot.

In the BIOTOPE Area next to HANABATAKE Area, wetlands, ponds, streams and lawn plazas are set up to promote biodiversity conservation activities, such as breeding fireflies and rhinoceros beetles.

Nissan Biopark Nishihongo celebrated its 15th anniversary. Nissan Chemical Toyama Plant will continue to carry out necessary activities under the theme of "creating biodiversity spaces centered on waterfronts and satoyama (village forests) where animals and plants can easily live, and making them places of relaxation for local communities and employees."