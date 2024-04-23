April 23, 2024

White smoke at the Nagoya Plant (1st Report)

Yesterday at around 16:10 on April 22, 2024, white smoke was observed at the Nagoya Plant (7 Tsukiji-cho,Minato-ku, Nagoya City, Aichi Prefecture) of our company, which manufactures chemicals and other products. We deeply apologize for the great inconvenience and concern caused to the residents in the neighborhood and all those involved. The followings are the situations as of today at 9:00.

1. Location of the occurrence

Sulfuric acid plant in Nagoya factory

2. Time of occurrence

Date of occurrence: At around 16:24 on Monday, April 22

Time of cessation of white smoke: At around 17:15 on the same day, confirmed by local fire department (Minato Fire Department, Nagoya City).

3. Damage status

Human damage: None

Property damage: None

4. Impact on environment

There was a leak of sulfur trioxide gas, but there was no impact on the surrounding area outside of the plant premises by the happening.

Impact on neighborhood None Impact on supply

None

7. Cause and countermeasure

The cause is under investigation. As soon as the cause is discovered, we will seek guidance from the relevant authorities and implement appropriate measures.

Contact information for inquiries on the above

Nissan Chemical Corporation

Corporate Planning Department

Planning Office, Public Relations Group