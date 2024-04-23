April 23, 2024
White smoke at the Nagoya Plant (1st Report)
Yesterday at around 16:10 on April 22, 2024, white smoke was observed at the Nagoya Plant (7 Tsukiji-cho,Minato-ku, Nagoya City, Aichi Prefecture) of our company, which manufactures chemicals and other products. We deeply apologize for the great inconvenience and concern caused to the residents in the neighborhood and all those involved. The followings are the situations as of today at 9:00.
1. Location of the occurrence
Sulfuric acid plant in Nagoya factory
2. Time of occurrence
Date of occurrence: At around 16:24 on Monday, April 22
Time of cessation of white smoke: At around 17:15 on the same day, confirmed by local fire department (Minato Fire Department, Nagoya City).
3. Damage status
Human damage: None
Property damage: None
4. Impact on environment
There was a leak of sulfur trioxide gas, but there was no impact on the surrounding area outside of the plant premises by the happening.
- Impact on neighborhood None
- Impact on supply
None
7. Cause and countermeasure
The cause is under investigation. As soon as the cause is discovered, we will seek guidance from the relevant authorities and implement appropriate measures.
END
Contact information for inquiries on the above
Nissan Chemical Corporation
Corporate Planning Department
Planning Office, Public Relations Group
Disclaimer
Nissan Chemical Corporation published this content on 23 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2024 06:07:01 UTC.