Nissan Chemical : Winning of AAA Website in Nikko IR' 2022 Survey of All Japanese Listed Companies' Website Ranking

January 12, 2023

Winning of AAA Website in Nikko IR' 2022 Survey of All Japanese Listed Companies' Website Ranking

Nissan Chemical Corporation (Head Office: Chuo-ku, Tokyo; President: YAGI Shinsuke) announces that the company has won the AAA Website in the 2022 Survey of all Japanese listed companies' website ranking, selected by Nikko Investor Relations Co., Ltd., (Nikko IR).

Nikko IR ranks websites based on Understandability, Usability/Accessibility, and Variety of information. The award was granted following an examination and evaluation of the websites of 3,926 listed companies this year, with 496 companies selected as award recipients. (AAA Websites: 207 companies, AA Websites: 134 companies, A Websites: 155 companies).

We will continue to improve its website and help stakeholders gain a deeper understanding of our activities.

■Nissan Chemical website: Investor Relations https://www.nissanchem.co.jp/eng/ir_info/index.html

■Details of the Nikko IR' 2022 Survey of All Japanese Listed Companies' Website Ranking http://www.nikkoir.co.jp/english/rank/rank.html

