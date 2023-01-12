Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Nissan Chemical Corporation
  News
  Summary
    4021   JP3670800006

NISSAN CHEMICAL CORPORATION

(4021)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:15:37 2023-01-12 am EST
6040.00 JPY   +2.55%
01/12 Nissan Chemical : Winning of AAA Website in Nikko IR' 2022 Survey of All Japanese Listed Companies' Website Ranking
PU
01/05 Nissan Chemical : Winning of Gold Ranking in the 2022 Gomez IR Site Rankings
PU
2022 Nissan Chemical : Winning of Commendation Award in Internet IR Award from Daiwa IR
PU
Nissan Chemical : Winning of AAA Website in Nikko IR' 2022 Survey of All Japanese Listed Companies' Website Ranking

01/12/2023 | 12:00am EST
January 12, 2023

To whom it may concern

Winning of AAA Website in Nikko IR' 2022 Survey of All Japanese Listed Companies' Website Ranking

Nissan Chemical Corporation (Head Office: Chuo-ku, Tokyo; President: YAGI Shinsuke) announces that the company has won the AAA Website in the 2022 Survey of all Japanese listed companies' website ranking, selected by Nikko Investor Relations Co., Ltd., (Nikko IR).

Nikko IR ranks websites based on Understandability, Usability/Accessibility, and Variety of information. The award was granted following an examination and evaluation of the websites of 3,926 listed companies this year, with 496 companies selected as award recipients. (AAA Websites: 207 companies, AA Websites: 134 companies, A Websites: 155 companies).

We will continue to improve its website and help stakeholders gain a deeper understanding of our activities.

■Nissan Chemical website: Investor Relations https://www.nissanchem.co.jp/eng/ir_info/index.html

■Details of the Nikko IR' 2022 Survey of All Japanese Listed Companies' Website Ranking http://www.nikkoir.co.jp/english/rank/rank.html

Contact information for inquiries on the above

Nissan Chemical Corporation

Sustainability Promotion & IR Department

+81-3-4463-8404

Disclaimer

Nissan Chemical Corporation published this content on 12 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2023 04:59:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 229 B 1 731 M 1 731 M
Net income 2023 43 022 M 325 M 325 M
Net cash 2023 4 758 M 35,9 M 35,9 M
P/E ratio 2023 19,3x
Yield 2023 2,84%
Capitalization 830 B 6 265 M 6 265 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,60x
EV / Sales 2024 3,47x
Nbr of Employees 2 737
Free-Float 89,5%
