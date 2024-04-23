Nissan Chemical : and Sanwa Kagaku Kenkyusho Announce Signing of Strategic Collaboration Agreement to Discover and Develop Oligonucleotide Therapeutics
April 23, 2024 at 12:08 am EDT
April 23, 2024
Nissan Chemical Corpora�on
SANWA KAGAKU KENKYUSHO CO., LTD.
Nissan Chemical and Sanwa Kagaku Kenkyusho
Announce Signing of Strategic Collabora�on Agreement to Discover
and Develop Oligonucleo�de Therapeu�cs
Nissan Chemical Corpora�on (Head oﬃce︓ Chuo-ku, Tokyo Japan, President: Shinsuke Yagi) and Sanwa Kagaku Kenkyusho Co., Ltd. (Head oﬃce︓Nagoya city, Aichi Japan, President︓ Shusaku Isono） jointly announced today the signing of a strategic collabora�on agreement to discover and develop oligonucleo�de therapeu�cs for severe rare diseases with signiﬁcant unmet medical needs.
Under the collabora�on, Nissan Chemical and Sanwa Kagaku will collaborate on drug discovery research to iden�fy poten�al novel oligonucleo�de therapeu�cs. Nissan Chemical will design and synthesize oligonucleo�de molecules against gene targets selected by both par�es while Sanwa Kagaku will be responsible for eﬃcacy and toxicity studies based on their remarkable track record in drug development.
The companies have already discovered a preclinical an�sense candidate for a rare disease with no treatment op�ons under their drug discovery collabora�on agreement concluded in March 2019. Considering this achievement, Nissan Chemical and Sanwa Kagaku expand into the strategic collabora�on to advance next-genera�on oligonucleo�de therapeu�cs programs.
Nissan has established the oligonucleo�de pla�orm with its proprietary oligonucleo�de technology such as a novel modiﬁed nucleic acid "MCE" and a single-stranded heteroduplex oligonucleo�de "ss-HDO" to develop oligonucleo�de therapeu�cs with high eﬃcacy and safety.
About Nissan Chemical Corpora�on
Nissan Chemical Corpora�on contributes to solving social issue providing products and services through four business areas - Performance materials, Agricultural chemicals, Chemicals, and Healthcare. We will acquire new technologies and accelerate growth in each business area by improving and combining core technologies.
Addi�onal informa�on is available at www.nissanchem.co.jp/.
About Sanwa Kagaku Kenkyusho Co., Ltd.
Sanwa Kagaku Kenkyusho Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of Suzuken Co., Ltd. who is one of the Japanese leading pharmaceu�cal wholesalers. We provide sa�sfactory drugs and diagnos�c agents in the area of diabetes and kidney diseases. Our corporate philosophy is "Human- friendly 'medicines' for people in the world" and we oﬀer services aimed at improving the quality of life of people wishing for good health.
Addi�onal informa�on is available at www.skk-net.com.
Contact information for inquiries on the above
Nissan Chemical Corporation
Corporate Planning Department
Planning Office, Public Relations Group
Sanwa Kagaku Kenkyusho Co., Ltd.
Corporate Strategy Department
CSR Public Relations Group
Nissan Chemical Corporation specializes in manufacturing and marketing chemical products. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- performance materials (30.2%): polyimide resins, colloids, silicas, inorganic materials, etc. for the manufacturng of electronic products (semiconductors, LCD displays, etc.);
- agrochemical products (25.1%): insecticides (Sanmite, Starmite, Mito-Kohne, Leimay and Ikaruga brands), herbicides (Roundup, Targa, Sirius and Permit), fertilizers, etc.;
- basic chemicals and fine chemicals (11.3%): melamine, sulfuric acid, nitric acid, ammonia, etc.;
- pharmaceutical products (2.9%): primarily for treatment of angina, hypertension, cholesterol, etc.;
- other (25.8%).
The remaining sales (25.8%) are from the chemicals trading activity.
Net sales break down geographically as follows: Japan (47.7%), China (14.5%), Korea (10.3%), Asia (13.8%), Europe and the United States (13.7%).