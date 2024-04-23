To whom it may concern

April 23, 2024

Nissan Chemical Corpora�on

SANWA KAGAKU KENKYUSHO CO., LTD.

Nissan Chemical and Sanwa Kagaku Kenkyusho

Announce Signing of Strategic Collabora�on Agreement to Discover

and Develop Oligonucleo�de Therapeu�cs

Nissan Chemical Corpora�on (Head oﬃce︓ Chuo-ku, Tokyo Japan, President: Shinsuke Yagi) and Sanwa Kagaku Kenkyusho Co., Ltd. (Head oﬃce︓Nagoya city, Aichi Japan, President︓ Shusaku Isono） jointly announced today the signing of a strategic collabora�on agreement to discover and develop oligonucleo�de therapeu�cs for severe rare diseases with signiﬁcant unmet medical needs.

Under the collabora�on, Nissan Chemical and Sanwa Kagaku will collaborate on drug discovery research to iden�fy poten�al novel oligonucleo�de therapeu�cs. Nissan Chemical will design and synthesize oligonucleo�de molecules against gene targets selected by both par�es while Sanwa Kagaku will be responsible for eﬃcacy and toxicity studies based on their remarkable track record in drug development.

The companies have already discovered a preclinical an�sense candidate for a rare disease with no treatment op�ons under their drug discovery collabora�on agreement concluded in March 2019. Considering this achievement, Nissan Chemical and Sanwa Kagaku expand into the strategic collabora�on to advance next-genera�on oligonucleo�de therapeu�cs programs.

Nissan has established the oligonucleo�de pla�orm with its proprietary oligonucleo�de technology such as a novel modiﬁed nucleic acid "MCE" and a single-stranded heteroduplex oligonucleo�de "ss-HDO" to develop oligonucleo�de therapeu�cs with high eﬃcacy and safety.

About Nissan Chemical Corpora�on

Nissan Chemical Corpora�on contributes to solving social issue providing products and services through four business areas - Performance materials, Agricultural chemicals, Chemicals, and Healthcare. We will acquire new technologies and accelerate growth in each business area by improving and combining core technologies.

Addi�onal informa�on is available at www.nissanchem.co.jp/.