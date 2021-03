Nissan Chemical : Change of Directors and officers

Change of Directors and Officers

Name of listed company: Nissan Chemical Corporation Code Number: 4021

Representative: KINOSHITA Kojiro, President

March 23, 2021

Stock Exchange: Tokyo

URL:https://www.nissanchem.co.jp/eng/Inquiry to: MIYAJI Katsuaki, General Manager of CSR & Public Relations Office, Corporate Planning Dept.

Nissan Chemical Corporation informs the changes of directors and officers as follows.

1.

Change of Directors and Officers (as of April 1, 2021) 1) Directors and Executive Officers

Name New Position Present Position Retained Position KINOSHITA Kojiro Chairman CEO President Representative Director YAGI Shinsuke Representative Director, President COO Responsibilities: Production Technology Dept. Senior Managing Executive Officer Head of Production Technology Dept. President of Nissan Engineering Corporation Director Production Technology Responsibilities: Chemicals Div. MIYAJI Katsuaki President of Nihon Hiryo Co., Ltd. Managing Executive Officer Head of Corporate Planning Dept., General Manager of CSR & Public Relations Office CRO Chairman of Risk Management & Compliance Committee Director HONDA Takashi Senior Managing Executive Officer Managing Executive Officer Director Head of Agricultural Chemicals Div. President of NC Agro Hakodate Corporation Representative Director of Nissan Chemical Europe S.A.S. Representative Director of Nissan Chemical Agro Korea Ltd. Chairman of Nissan Agro Tech India PVT.LTD. Chairman of Nissan Bharat Rasayan PVT.LTD. Responsibilities: Purchasing Dept. MIYAKE Toshiro Senior Managing Executive Officer Managing Executive Officer Head of Biological Research Laboratories YOSHIDA Hironori CRO Head of Corporate Planning Dept. Chairman of Risk Management & Compliance Committee Responsibilities: Personnel Dept. Head of Personnel Dept. Managing Executive Officer OHRAI Kazuhiko Head of Internal Audit Dept. Head of Pharmaceuticals Div. Executive Officer YOSHIDA Hajime Managing Director of Nissei Corporation Executive Officer Head of Chemicals Div. TAKAKO Yasushi President of Nissan Engineering Corporation Executive Officer Plant Manager of Toyama Plant NOMURA Masafumi Plant Manager of Onoda Plant Plant Manager of Saitama Plant Executive Officer MATSUOKA Takeshi Head of Chemicals Div. Head of Internal Audit Dept. Executive Officer MATSUMURA Mitsunobu Executive Officer Associate Executive Officer General Manager of Life Science Materials Development Dept., Planning and Development Div. AOKI Atsumi Executive Officer Plant Manager of Saitama Plant Deputy Plant Manager of Onoda Plant KAWASHIMA Wataru Executive Officer Head of Personnel Dept. General Manager of Health Promotion Office

2)Associate Executive Officers

Name New Position Present Position Retained Position MATSUMOTO Naoki Retired Senior Managing Associate Executive Officer ,Plant Manager of Onoda Plant OGURA Tomoyuki Senior Managing Associate Executive Officer Managing Associate Executive Officer Head of Intellectual Property Dept. MITA Takeshi Senior Managing Associate Executive Officer Managing Associate Executive Officer Deputy Head of Chemical Research Laboratories KAKIMOTO Seizo Senior Managing Associate Executive Officer Managing Associate Executive Officer General Manager of Environment & Energy Materials Development Dept., Planning and Development Div YOKOYAMA Tatsuro Associate Executive Officer General Manager of Analysis Research Dept.,Chemical Research Laboratories OKIKAWA Toshiaki Associate Executive Officer General Manager of Business Strategy Dept., Chemicals Div. KOMATSU Eiji Associate Executive Officer General Manager of Sales Planning Dept., Sales & Marketing Japan, Agricultural Chemicals Div. MOURI Akihiro President of Nissei Corporation Associate Executive Officer, General Manager of Business Strategy Dept.,Agricultural Chemicals Div. lanning and Development

3)Personnel Change

Name New Position Present Position Retained Position ISHII Kazuhisa General Manager of Business Planning Dept., Performance Materials Div. (*1) NCK Co.,Ltd. NOMURA Hiroshi Administration Group Leader, Business Planning Dept. Performance Materials Div. General Manager of Business Strategy Dept., Performance Materials Div. (*2) WASHIZAKI Taisuke General Manager of Sendai Sales Office, Sales Planning Dept., Sales & Marketing Japan, Agricultural Chemicals Div. General Manager of Chugoku&Shikoku Agricultural Section, Osaka Sales Office, Sales Planning Dept., Sales & Marketing Japan, Agricultural Chemicals Div. NODA Isamu General Manager of Fukuoka Sales Office, Sales Planning Dept. ,Sales & Marketing Japan, Agricultural Chemicals Div. General Manager of 1se Agricultural Section, Tokyo Sales Office ,Sales Planning Dept., Sales & Marketing Japan, Agricultural Chemicals Div. NAKAYAMA Masato General Manager of Business Strategy Dept.,Agricultural Chemicals Div. General Manager of Sendai Sales Office, Sales Planning Dept., Sales & Marketing Japan, Agricultural Chemicals Div. ISHIWATA Norihisa Head of Pharmaceuticals Div. General Manager of Planning and Development Dept., Pharmaceuticals Div. CHONAN Tomomichi General Manager of Planning and Development Dept., Pharmaceuticals Div. Planning and Development Dept., Pharmaceuticals Div. NAKAGAWA Akihiro Head of Production Technology Dept. Production Technology Dept. General Manager of Degital Technology Promotion Office, Production Technology Dept. TAMORI Takahiro Deputy Plant Manager of Onoda Plant General Manager of 1st. Production Section, Onoda Plant NISHINO Taito General Manager of Medicinal Research Dept., Biological Research Laboratories(*3) Medical Materials Group Leader, Biological Research Laboratories KAMON Junji Pharmaceuticals Group Leader , Medicinal Research Dept, Biological Research Laboratories(*3) General Manager of Pharmaceutical Research Dept. ,Biological Research Laboratories(*4) SHINOHARA Katsuyoshi Sun Agro Co., Ltd. General Manager of Fukuoka Sales Office, Sales Planning Dept. ,Sales & Marketing Japan, Agricultural Chemicals Div.

(*1) Business Planning Dept. is set up to enhance the support for sales and the planning for business.

(*2) Abolish Business Strategy Dept., Performance Materials Div.

(*3) Medicinal Research Dept. is set up to accelerate the research and development for new pharmaceuticals and medical materials.

(*4) Abolish Pharmaceutical Research Dept., Biological Research Laboratories.

2. Change of Directors(as of June 25, 2021)

The selection of the following Directors shall be subject to resolution at the 151th general shareholders' meeting scheduled on June 25, 2021.

Name New Position Present Position Retained Position YOSHIDA Hironori Director Managing Executive Officer CRO Head of Corporate Planning Dept. Chairman of Risk Management & Compliance Committee Responsibilities: Personnel Dept. NAKAGAWA Miyuki Outside Director, (Audit & Supervisory Committee Member of Nitto Kogyo Corporation, Professor at Chuo Law School, Chuo University Attorney at Law) MIYAJI Katsuaki Retired Director President of Nihon Hiryo Co., Ltd.

Directors, Corporate Auditors and Executive Officers (as of April 1, 2021)

1.

Directors and Auditors

Representative Director, Chairman KINOSHITA Kojiro Representative Director, President YAGI Shinsuke Director, Senior Executive Vice President MIYAZAKI Junichi Director MIYAJI Katsuaki Director HONDA Takashi Director SUZUKI Hitoshi Director (*1) OHE Tadashi Director (*1) OBAYASHI Hidehito Director (*1) KATAOKA Kazunori Full-time Auditor(*2) SUZUKI Norihiro Full-time Auditor(*2) TAKEMOTO Shuichi Full-time Auditor ONITSUKA Hiroshi Auditor (*2) KATAYAMA Noriyuki (*1)Outside Director

(*2)Outside Auditor

2.

Executive Officers