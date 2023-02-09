Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Nissan Motor Co Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7201   JP3672400003

NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD

(7201)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  07:01:21 2023-02-09 pm EST
477.90 JPY   +1.10%
05:47pADRs End Mostly Higher, Nissan Motor and Credit Suisse Trade Actively
DJ
05:31pU.S. set to loan Redwood Materials $2 billion for EV materials plant
RE
12:00pRedwood Materials says it wins $2 bln DOE loan for EV materials plant
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ADRs End Mostly Higher, Nissan Motor and Credit Suisse Trade Actively

02/09/2023 | 05:47pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Kathryn Hardison


International stocks trading in New York closed mostly higher on Thursday.

The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts rose 0.4% to 153.54. The European index increased 0.4% to 146.38, the Asian index rose 0.8% to 183.91, the Latin American index dropped 1.9% to 186.52 and the emerging markets index increased 0.6% to 305.91.

Nissan Motor Co. and Credit Suisse Group AG were among the companies with ADRs that traded actively.

Shares of Nissan increased 2.2% after the Japanese auto maker said third-quarter net profit rose 55% from a year earlier thanks to greater earnings in Asia.

Shares of Credit Suisse declined 16% after the lender posted its fifth-straight quarterly loss after clients pulled billions in deposits from its wealth-management business. The company also flagged a further full-year loss in 2023.

Shares of Adidas AG fell 9% after German sporting-goods company said it could book a major operating loss this year if it writes off Yeezy stock, with sales also expected to decline.


Write to Kathryn Hardison at kathryn.hardison@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-09-23 1746ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADIDAS AG 1.47% 156.26 Delayed Quote.20.82%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -14.73% 2.773 Delayed Quote.17.66%
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD 1.38% 477.4 Delayed Quote.13.15%
All news about NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
05:47pADRs End Mostly Higher, Nissan Motor and Credit Suisse Trade Actively
DJ
05:31pU.S. set to loan Redwood Materials $2 billion for EV materials plant
RE
12:00pRedwood Materials says it wins $2 bln DOE loan for EV materials plant
RE
07:26aNissan Formula E Team looks ahead to maiden Hyderabad E-Prix
AQ
05:25aJapan's Nissan reports better profit as chip crunch eases
AQ
04:24aNissan's 2022 contribution to Renault results highest in four years
RE
03:23aNissan Contributes EUR174 Million to Renault's Q4 2022 Net Income
MT
03:13aNissan Motor Posts 55% Rise in Third-Quarter Net Profit
DJ
02:58aNissan's net profit sinks 42.9% to 115.04 bil. yen in April-Dec.
AQ
02:38aUrgent Headline News
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 10 346 B 78 922 M 78 922 M
Net income 2023 188 B 1 435 M 1 435 M
Net Debt 2023 5 082 B 38 766 M 38 766 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,88x
Yield 2023 1,51%
Capitalization 1 851 B 14 121 M 14 121 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,67x
EV / Sales 2024 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 134 111
Free-Float 45,7%
Chart NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Nissan Motor Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 472,70 JPY
Average target price 628,57 JPY
Spread / Average Target 33,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Makoto Uchida Program Director
Stephen Ma Chief Supervisor
Yasushi Kimura Chairman
Kunio Nakaguro Executive Vice President, Head-R&D
Yasunobu Matoba Chief Information Officer & Head-Global IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD13.15%14 099
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION4.69%196 312
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG16.92%82 398
VOLKSWAGEN AG11.06%80 572
BMW AG17.02%66 940
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY23.57%57 975