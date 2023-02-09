ADRs End Mostly Higher, Nissan Motor and Credit Suisse Trade Actively

By Kathryn Hardison

International stocks trading in New York closed mostly higher on Thursday.

The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts rose 0.4% to 153.54. The European index increased 0.4% to 146.38, the Asian index rose 0.8% to 183.91, the Latin American index dropped 1.9% to 186.52 and the emerging markets index increased 0.6% to 305.91.

Nissan Motor Co. and Credit Suisse Group AG were among the companies with ADRs that traded actively.

Shares of Nissan increased 2.2% after the Japanese auto maker said third-quarter net profit rose 55% from a year earlier thanks to greater earnings in Asia.

Shares of Credit Suisse declined 16% after the lender posted its fifth-straight quarterly loss after clients pulled billions in deposits from its wealth-management business. The company also flagged a further full-year loss in 2023.

Shares of Adidas AG fell 9% after German sporting-goods company said it could book a major operating loss this year if it writes off Yeezy stock, with sales also expected to decline.

Write to Kathryn Hardison at kathryn.hardison@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-09-23 1746ET