    7201   JP3672400003

NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.

(7201)
American father and son plead guilty to helping former Nissan Chairman Ghosn flee Japan

06/14/2021 | 02:03am EDT
Carlos Ghosn to unveil ambitions plan to help Lebanon economy

TOKYO (Reuters) - An American father and son on Monday in a Tokyo court pleaded guilty to charges they illegally helped former Nissan Motor Co Ltd Chairman Carlos Ghosn flee Japan hidden in a box aboard a private jet in late 2019.

U.S. Army Special Forces veteran Michael Taylor and his son Peter replied no when the judge asked them if there was anything wrong with the charges submitted by the Tokyo Prosecutors' office. It was their first court appearance in the case.

Extradited to Japan from the United States in March, father and son are being held at the same jail in Tokyo where Ghosn was detained. They could face up to three years in prison.

Prosecutors said the duo received $1.3 million for helping Ghosn flee Japan.

(Reporting by Tim Kelly and Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Himani Sarkar)


© Reuters 2021
