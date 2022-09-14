Car electrification unlikely to erase market for ethanol, says producer

NEW YORK, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The global movement by
governments and automakers to boost electrification of cars does
not mean ethanol will be dead as a product, according to an
executive of one of the world's largest producers of the
biofuel.
Beyond the demand that will continue to exist in countries
that produce the biofuel and where adoption of EVs is seen as
slower, such as Brazil and India, there are industries that will
need to use biofuels to reduce emissions where electrification
is not a feasible option, said Paula Kovarsky, chief strategy
officer at Brazil's Raízen SA.
In an interview late on Tuesday in New York, where she is
for the cycle of climate conferences in the coming week,
Kavarsky said that so-called 'hard to abate' sectors such as
shipping and commercial aviation are strong targets for the
future of biofuels, as well as electric cars that could use fuel
cells for conversion of ethanol into hydrogen to move electric
motors.
"I imagine that for automakers, in the same electric car
model that would have a battery in Europe or the U.S., they
could change that battery for a fuel cell in Brazil or India and
use ethanol," she said.
Nissan, Toyota and Volkswagen are among car manufacturers
developing the hybrid technology that uses ethanol to produce
hydrogen inside the car, the gas that in turn will feed the
electric motor.
Experts believe that makes sense for places like Brazil
where there is a broad ethanol distribution system. But since
car manufactures have global production plans, there are doubts
if they would produce cars for the needs of specific regions.
Kovarsky sees potential for ethanol to be used in
sustainable aviation fuel or as a bio bunker fuel for vessels -
areas where batteries and electrification would be hard to use.
(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Andrea Ricci)