Detroit Three automakers will continue to require facial coverings

06/09/2021 | 05:24pm EDT
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Detroit's Big Three automakers and the United Auto Workers (UAW) union said on Wednesday that workers will continue to be required to wear masks in workplaces.

The joint statement from the UAW and General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Chrysler-parent Stellantis NV said it was continuing the requirements "out of an abundance of caution."

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in May that fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks in most instances, including at work. The UAW and the automakers said temperature screening upon entering facilities is expected to be phased out.

The UAW and automakers continue to recommend autoworkers get vaccinated.

Many U.S. employers are still requiring vaccinated workers to wear masks in workplaces.

Volkswagen AG's U.S. unit said it will "no longer require masks for fully vaccinated employees after June 21, and will continue to follow CDC guidelines."

Toyota Motor Corp is among the automakers that has ended temperature checks and entry questionnaires at U.S. plants but it is continuing to require facial coverings.

Honda Motor Co and Nissan Motor Co said they had made no changes to their U.S. employee COVID-19 requirements.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler and Alistair Bell)

By David Shepardson


© Reuters 2021
