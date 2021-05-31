Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7201   JP3672400003

NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.

(7201)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

French judges question fugitive former Nissan exec Carlos Ghosn in Beirut

05/31/2021 | 12:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Carlos Ghosn to unveil ambitions plan to help Lebanon economy

BEIRUT (Reuters) - French investigating judges questioned fugitive former car executive Carlos Ghosn in Beirut on Monday, in hearings that one of his lawyers described as a first for justice since his arrest in Japan.

The architect of the Renault-Nissan auto alliance has been fighting multiple probes since fleeing to Lebanon from Japan in late 2019 and has said he hopes to clear his name in financial misconduct cases against him.

The French allegations concern financial misconduct in France. Monday's hearing started at 10:00 am local time (0700 GMT) and ended at 6:00 pm.

The sessions are expected to continue until June 4.

"It is the very first time that our client can explain himself in front of the judges with his lawyers sitting next to him and after preparing his defense," Jean Tamalet, one of Ghosn's lawyers, told reporters at the end of the hearing.

"It is the very first time of justice for Carlos Ghosn since he was arbitrarily arrested in Japan," he said.

Ghosn, who has denied wrongdoing in all cases against him, was chairman of both Nissan and Mitsubishi and chief executive of Renault when he was arrested in Japan in 2018 on charges of under-reporting his salary and using company funds for personal purposes.

He fled to Lebanon in December 2019 hidden in carry-on luggage on a private jet that flew out of Japan's Kansai Airport and has remained there since.

In France, Ghosn is at loggerheads with his former employer Renault over pension and severance payments he argues are due, and tax authorities have looked into his fiscal arrangements.

The French magistrates in Lebanon are pursuing questions about events thrown by Ghosn at the sumptuous Palace of Versailles, including whether in one case he knowingly used company resources to host a party that was for private purposes.

The French prosecutor's office is also looking into financial flows between Renault, its Dutch affiliate and a car dealership in Oman.

Ghosn's defence team had earlier said it had identified procedural irregularities in the French case that undermine the legal proceedings being organised by Lebanese judicial authorities.

The lawyers said in a statement that Ghosn - who had previously lived and worked in France and has French, Lebanese and Brazilian citizenship - would be heard as a witness and so cannot dispute the legality of the procedure.

The statement said the team was calling for Ghosn "to be afforded the status of 'indicted', as only this would allow him to challenge the legal flaws surrounding the case".

Ghosn suffered a setback in one of his legal cases last week, when a Dutch court ordered him to repay 5 million euros ($6.1 million) in wages to Nissan and Mitsubishi in a case he had brought.

($1 = 0.8204 euros)

(Reporting by Maha El Dahan and Samia Nakhoul; Additional reporting by Issam Abdallah in Beirut, Gilles Guillaume and Sarah White in Paris; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan, Angus MacSwan and Jan Harvey)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION -1.06% 2984 End-of-day quote.17.43%
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. -2.57% 539.1 End-of-day quote.-3.73%
RENAULT -0.85% 33.835 Real-time Quote.-4.57%
All news about NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
12:37pFrench judges question fugitive former Nissan exec Carlos Ghosn in Beirut
RE
11:19aIndian court orders COVID-related audit of Renault-Nissan factory
RE
05:04aFrench judges question fugitive former Nissan exec Carlos Ghosn in Beirut
RE
02:43aRENAULT  : Nissan Staff To Halt Work At Indian Plant Amid COVID-19 Safety Concer..
MT
05/28NISSAN MOTOR  : plans work stoppages in Mexico in June due to chip shortage
RE
05/28European Shares Close Higher Supported by Eurozone Sentiment Data, US Budget ..
MT
05/28NISSAN MOTOR  : to Invest Almost $2 Billion In New Battery Plants
MT
05/28NISSAN MOTOR  : production, sales and exports for April 2021
PU
05/27As China plans new rules, global automakers move to store car data locally
RE
05/27NISSAN MOTOR  : launches lightweight aluminum technology in Europe on all-new Qa..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 7 703 B 70 258 M 70 258 M
Net income 2021 -444 533 M -4 055 M -4 055 M
Net Debt 2021 5 928 B 54 067 M 54 067 M
P/E ratio 2021 -4,73x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 110 B 19 198 M 19 246 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,04x
EV / Sales 2022 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 136 134
Free-Float 45,6%
Chart NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 625,88 JPY
Last Close Price 539,10 JPY
Spread / Highest target 175%
Spread / Average Target 16,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Makoto Uchida Executive President & Chief Executive Officer
Stephen Ma Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Yasushi Kimura Chairman
Anthony Thomas Chief Information Officer
Ashwani Gupta COO & Representative Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.-3.73%19 703
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION14.80%232 375
VOLKSWAGEN AG48.37%164 729
DAIMLER AG32.62%99 930
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY42.44%86 039
BMW AG20.74%69 252