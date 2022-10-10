Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Nissan Motor Co Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7201   JP3672400003

NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD

(7201)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-10-07 am EDT
471.00 JPY   -1.55%
09:35aFrom boom to bottom: Renault, Nissan in talks that could reshape alliance
RE
07:58aRenault, Nissan in talks over reorganization
AQ
06:12aMarketScreener's World Press Review : October 10, 2022
MS
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

From boom to bottom: Renault, Nissan in talks that could reshape alliance

10/10/2022 | 09:35am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logos of car manufacturers Nissan and Renault are pictured at a dealership Kyiv

PARIS (Reuters) - French carmaker Renault and its Japanese partner Nissan said on Monday they were in talks about the future of their alliance, confirming media reports over the weekend.

The partnership was founded in 1999 and long dominated by former Renault and Nissan top executive Carlos Ghosn.

It gave Nissan a 15% stake in Renault, on a par with the French state, but no voting rights.

By contrast Renault - which at the time was rescuing Nissan - took a 43% holding in its Japanese ally, giving the French a dominant role which has long been a point of contention.

The alliance was thrown into turmoil following Ghosn's arrest on financial misconduct charges in late 2018 and his subsequent ouster as alliance chairman. The following is a timeline of key events in the alliance's history.

1996: Ghosn joins Renault as executive vice president as the firm struggles with falling profitability. The next year, he unveils a 20 billion franc cost-cutting plan, reviving his reputation as "Le cost killer". Renault's profitability jumps three-fold by the end of 1998.

1999: Renault in March comes to the rescue of debt-laden Nissan which had lost money for three years in a row. Ghosn reveals his "Nissan Revival Plan", targeting a return to profitability in the 2000 financial year.

After cutting 21,000 jobs, or 14 percent of the workforce, shutting some plants and overhauling Nissan's corporate structure, Nissan hits its goals a year ahead of schedule. Ghosn is feted as a business celebrity in Japan, inspiring a manga comic based on his life.

2000: Ghosn becomes CEO of Nissan. By the end of 2000, Nissan is contributing roughly half of Renault's annual net profit, a situation that largely continues to this day.

2002: Nissan announces its "Nissan 180" three-year plan, targeting an increase of 1 million vehicles in global sales by 2005.

2005: Nissan misses its sales target, and announces a new three-year plan. Ghosn becomes president and CEO of Renault.

2008: Nissan again fails to meet its main financial targets. The automaker announces another five-year plan but then scraps it due to the financial crisis.

2012: Nissan focuses on increasing its U.S. market share to 10%. Renault's operating profit falls for the second straight year due to slowing sales in Europe.

2013: Renault and Nissan announce a common plan for low-cost development and manufacturing of vehicles. The next year, the two groups converge more functions, targeting 10 billion euros ($11 billion) in annual savings by about 2022.

2016: Nissan takes a controlling stake in Mitsubishi. Ghosn becomes chairman, making him chairman of all three partners.

2017: Both Nissan and Renault post record operating profits, though Nissan still falls short on some financial targets. The alliance together sells more than 10 million vehicles globally, making it one of the world's biggest automakers.

2018: Ghosn is arrested in Japan on charges of underreporting his salary for more than a decade. He is accused of other crimes including using Nissan funds for his own purposes. Ghosn, who has denied wrongdoing, is fired as chairman of the alliance.

2019: Nissan and Renault reel from the aftermath of Ghosn's arrest. Both automakers appoint new boards as profits continue to sink. The alliance names a new chairman, Michelin veteran Jean-Dominique Senard, while Makoto Uchida becomes Nissan's new chief executive.

Tensions escalate between the automakers after Renault attempts to tighten capital ties with Nissan, a move which is rebuked by the Japanese automaker.

On Dec. 29, Ghosn escapes from Japan onboard a chartered flight. He eventually arrives in Lebanon, his childhood home, where he is barred from leaving the country but remains protected from extradition.

2020: With the COVID-19 crisis triggering losses at both car makers, Renault secures a state-backed loan worth 5 billion euros to shore up its liquidity. Luca De Meo becomes the French group's new CEO in July. Alliance Chairman Senard rules out any merger of the carmaking partners saying they don't need to combine to be efficient.

2022: De Meo announces plans to split Renault's electric vehicles (EV) business from its combustion engine operations, with an investor presentation due on Nov. 8. On Oct 8-9, media reports say Nissan wants Renault to cut its stake to 15%, in exchange for investing in Renault's EV unit.

(Reporting by Reuters bureaus, editing by Silvia Aloisi, Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD -1.55% 471 Delayed Quote.-15.26%
RENAULT 4.27% 31.975 Real-time Quote.0.44%
Analyst Recommendations on NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Financials
Sales 2023 10 218 B 70 369 M 70 369 M
Net income 2023 254 B 1 751 M 1 751 M
Net Debt 2023 4 957 B 34 136 M 34 136 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,27x
Yield 2023 2,21%
Capitalization 1 844 B 12 697 M 12 697 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,67x
EV / Sales 2024 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 134 111
Free-Float 45,7%
Chart NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Nissan Motor Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 471,00 JPY
Average target price 676,67 JPY
Spread / Average Target 43,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Makoto Uchida Program Director
Stephen Ma Chief Supervisor
Yasushi Kimura Chairman
Kunio Nakaguro Executive Vice President, Head-R&D
Yasunobu Matoba Chief Information Officer & Head-Global IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD-15.26%12 697
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-5.70%187 165
VOLKSWAGEN AG-26.59%75 305
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-22.16%55 024
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-41.26%49 047
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-42.66%49 020