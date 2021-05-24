Log in
    7201   JP3672400003

NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.

(7201)
  Report
GM improves rating in annual supplier relations study

05/24/2021 | 12:05am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Engine casting blocks, used in a variety of General Motors cars, trucks and crossovers, move down the assembly line at the GM Romulus Powertrain plant in Romulus,

DETROIT (Reuters) - General Motors Co strengthened relations with its suppliers last year despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the global semiconductor chip shortage, according to an annual North American survey released on Monday.

The No. 1 U.S. automaker improved its score in consulting firm Plante Moran's annual Working Relations Index by 20 points to 289, moving it closer to annual leaders Toyota Motor Corp (347 points) and Honda Motor Co (316 points), both of which saw their scores go up slightly. (https://bit.ly/3fzOYhF)

The annual survey measures trust and communication suppliers have with customers, something that translates to better pricing, and supplier willingness to invest in and share new technologies with automakers.

"The industry went through a trial by fire this past year, but seeing the positive results for four of the six automakers was a surprise in many ways," Dave Andrea, principal in Plante Moran's automotive practice, said in a statement. "Typically, a crisis is not the time to improve established relations."

GM Vice President of global purchasing Shilpan Amin said in a separate statement the survey results show the company's efforts to strengthen supplier ties.

"This provides many important benefits, including stronger business results for both GM and the supply base, along with supplier willingness to invest in new technology," he said.

Ford Motor Co saw its rating drop 15 points to 249, while Fiat Chrysler (FCA), prior to its merger with France's PSA to create Stellantis earlier this year, saw a 28-point decline to 170. FCA finished last behind Nissan Motor Co, which saw a 21-point improvement to 211.

Tesla Inc does not participate in the Plante Moran study.

The annual survey was conducted from mid-February to mid-April, drawing responses from 728 salespeople at 479 suppliers that represent about half of the six automakers' annual purchases, Plante Moran said.

(Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Nick Zieminski)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. 0.52% 3309 End-of-day quote.15.00%
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. -0.38% 528.1 End-of-day quote.-5.70%
STELLANTIS N.V. 2.07% 15.316 Delayed Quote.4.47%
TESLA, INC. -1.01% 580.88 Delayed Quote.-17.68%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION 0.90% 8743 End-of-day quote.9.88%
Financials
Sales 2021 7 703 B 70 743 M 70 743 M
Net income 2021 -444 533 M -4 083 M -4 083 M
Net Debt 2021 5 928 B 54 440 M 54 440 M
P/E ratio 2021 -4,64x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 067 B 18 973 M 18 983 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,04x
EV / Sales 2022 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 136 134
Free-Float 45,6%
Chart NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 633,53 JPY
Last Close Price 528,10 JPY
Spread / Highest target 180%
Spread / Average Target 20,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Makoto Uchida Executive President & Chief Executive Officer
Stephen Ma Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Yasushi Kimura Chairman
Anthony Thomas Chief Information Officer
Ashwani Gupta COO & Representative Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.-5.70%18 973
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION9.88%224 375
VOLKSWAGEN AG41.68%152 311
DAIMLER AG30.70%98 482
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY36.22%82 282
BMW AG18.10%67 632