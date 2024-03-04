TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's antitrust watchdog plans to issue an advisory to Nissan Motor after it found the automaker had unilaterally reduced payments to dozens of subcontracted parts manufacturers upon delivery, the NHK reported on Monday.

Nissan deducted a few percent from the predetermined delivery payment to parts manufacturers that make items such as tyres and wheels, the national broadcaster said.

About 3 billion yen ($19.98 million) worth of payment had unlawfully been deducted over several years, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Nissan officials were not immediately available to comment.

Japan's Subcontractor Law prohibits the ordering party from unilaterally reducing the payment when the subcontractor is not at fault.

The Fair Trade Commission has decided to issue a recommendation to Nissan in the near future demanding measures such as prevention of recurrence, the NHK said.

($1 = 150.1500 yen)

