Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Nissan Motor Co Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7201   JP3672400003

NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD

(7201)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:04:33 2023-03-13 am EDT
502.00 JPY   -5.44%
03/12Japan's Nikkei drops as SVB collapse crushes bank stocks; autos slump
RE
03/12Kyodo News Digest : March 12, 2023 -2-
AQ
03/10Nissan's Ariya Production Line Is Facing Issues, Reuters Reports
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Japan's Nikkei drops as SVB collapse crushes bank stocks; autos slump

03/12/2023 | 11:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, March 13 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average extended losses on Monday, led by banks as investors fretted over the potential fallout of Silicon Valley Bank's (SVB) collapse last week.

Automakers also slumped amid pressure from a stronger yen, with Nissan and alliance partner Mitsubishi Motors pacing declines.

The Nikkei sank 1.56% to 27,706.07 as of the midday recess, after dipping to 27,631.53, its weakest level since March 2.

The broader Topix plunged 2% to 1,990.60, after touching 1,987.00 for the first time since March 1.

Banking was the worst performing sector among the 33 industry groups, dropping 4.75%. It was followed by insurance , securities and other financials , which fell between 2.87% and 3.93%.

Japan's top government spokesman tried to allay fears over the SVB fallout, saying he didn't see it affecting Japan's lenders.

Transport equipment makers slid 2.49% as the yen pushed to a one-month high versus the dollar.

The domestic rout follows mayhem on Wall Street on Friday, as banking shares slumped after SVB became the biggest bank failure since the financial crisis.

However, the U.S. Treasury and Federal Reserve announced a range of measures to support the banking system at the weekend, leading U.S. futures to point firmly higher on Monday.

Despite big declines for the Nikkei in the past two days that wiped out most of recent gains, Nomura Securities said the bottom for the Nikkei remains firm.

"Stocks will probably rebound to previous levels by Tuesday," Nomura equity strategist Kazuo Kamitani, adding that investors will be keeping a close eye on the 25-day moving average at 27,713.

While the outlook for Fed policy has been clouded by SVB's collapse, Kamitani said that U.S. economic data should remain the primary focus, and "ultimately, what investors need to pay attention to is CPI," due on Tuesday.

Regional bank Shizuoka Financial Group slid 6.35% and Mizuho tumbled 5.58%.

Nissan slumped 5.18% after Citi slashed the former's rating to sell. Mitsubishi Motors led all Nikkei decliners with a 7% plunge, after presenting updated business plans on Friday. (Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.17% 89.36 Delayed Quote.0.56%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.48% 0.66637 Delayed Quote.-3.29%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -0.22% 162.583 Delayed Quote.2.50%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.41% 1.21235 Delayed Quote.-1.43%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.30% 97.724 Delayed Quote.1.91%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.35% 0.72869 Delayed Quote.-2.11%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.25% 143.784 Delayed Quote.2.85%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.40% 1.0722 Delayed Quote.-1.09%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) -0.61% 1.639291 Delayed Quote.4.73%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.13% 0.012224 Delayed Quote.0.85%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) 0.31% 0.6825 Delayed Quote.-2.94%
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION -7.18% 518 Delayed Quote.9.22%
MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. -5.25% 2002.5 Delayed Quote.13.95%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -0.05% 83.081 Delayed Quote.-0.09%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.60% 0.61953 Delayed Quote.-3.91%
NIKKEI 225 -1.67% 28143.97 Real-time Quote.7.85%
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD -5.41% 502 Delayed Quote.26.98%
NOMURA CO., LTD. -0.44% 904 Delayed Quote.-5.52%
NOMURA CORPORATION 1.16% 1043 Delayed Quote.1.28%
SHIZUOKA FINANCIAL GROUP,INC. -6.47% 1055 End-of-day quote.0.00%
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP -60.41% 106.04 Delayed Quote.0.00%
TOPIX INDEX -1.78% 1995.6 Delayed Quote.7.39%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) -0.61% 134.097 Delayed Quote.4.01%
All news about NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
03/12Japan's Nikkei drops as SVB collapse crushes bank stocks; autos slump
RE
03/12Kyodo News Digest : March 12, 2023 -2-
AQ
03/10Nissan's Ariya Production Line Is Facing Issues, Reuters Reports
DJ
03/10Exclusive-Nissan's electric comeback stalled by Ariya production woes
RE
03/09Japan's Nikkei set for first loss in six days on Wall Street lead
RE
03/09Mitsubishi Motors to electrify 100% of its fleet by 2035 - Yomiuri
RE
03/09Nissan downgrade seen as start of 'fallen angels' cycle
RE
03/09Nissan announces executive management changes; Americas region names new Chief Planning..
AQ
03/09Nissan announces executive management changes
AQ
03/09Nissan to Accept Biggest Pay Hike Demand, Test Auto Sales in Metaverse
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 10 355 B 76 718 M 76 718 M
Net income 2023 173 B 1 281 M 1 281 M
Net Debt 2023 4 980 B 36 895 M 36 895 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,6x
Yield 2023 1,21%
Capitalization 2 079 B 15 401 M 15 401 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,68x
EV / Sales 2024 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 134 111
Free-Float 45,7%
Chart NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Nissan Motor Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 530,90 JPY
Average target price 637,50 JPY
Spread / Average Target 20,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Makoto Uchida Program Director
Stephen Ma Chief Supervisor
Yasushi Kimura Chairman
Kunio Nakaguro Executive Vice President, Head-R&D
Yasunobu Matoba Chief Information Officer & Head-Global IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD26.98%15 401
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION4.61%190 727
VOLKSWAGEN AG16.05%84 711
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG20.57%84 471
BMW AG17.93%67 118
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY12.43%50 932