Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.    7201   JP3672400003

NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.

(7201)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Japan's export credit agency to lend $2 billion to Nissan for U.S. sales financing

11/26/2020 | 12:50am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The logo of Nissan Motor Corp. is displayed the company's showroom in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's state-owned export credit agency has agreed to give Nissan Motor Co up to $2 billion as part of a credit agreement to help it finance car sales in the United States.

The money is part of a $4.1 billion credit agreement for Nissan Motor Acceptance Corporation, a unit of Nissan North America, Japan Bank of International Cooperation (JBIC) said in a press release on Wednesday.

The money should help the Japanese company sell cars in the world's second-biggest automarket after China by allowing it to provide customers with loans that they can repay in monthly instalments, the export credit agency added in the statement.

The United States "is an important market for Japanese automobile manufacturers. Sales finance has become an important tool in business strategy", JBIC said.

"This case provides financial support for Nissan's overseas business development," it added.

JBIC has provided loans for overseas sales financing to other automakers, including a $78 million October agreement with Honda Motor Co in Brazil, and one in September for Toyota Motor Corp in South Africa. JBIC did not disclose the amount for that deal.

The latest agreement with Nissan is more than three times as much as a $582 million loan extended by JBIC in July to help it finance car sales in Mexico.

A JBIC spokesman said the government export credit agency applied the same lending standards as private banks.

Nissan, Japan's third-largest automaker, is focusing on key markets as it pulls back from the rapid expansion led by ousted Chairman Carlos Ghosn.

It is looking to raise market share with new models in the United States, China and Japan as they rebound from a demand slump triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have financing from a variety of different ways and JBIC is one of them," a Nissan spokeswoman said.

This month, Nissan cut its operating loss forecast for the year to March 2021 by 28%, albeit still to a record of about 340 billion yen ($3.2 billion), helped by a rebound in demand, particularly in China.

(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Sam Holmes)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.87% 504.17 Delayed Quote.-6.96%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) 0.00% 1721.36 Delayed Quote.-4.69%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.10% 6.3448 Delayed Quote.42.03%
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. -0.03% 3057 End-of-day quote.-1.36%
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. 6.96% 538.2 End-of-day quote.-15.39%
RENAULT 0.22% 34.455 Real-time Quote.-18.31%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.02% 163.17 Delayed Quote.-6.47%
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION 0.78% 7720 End-of-day quote.21.96%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION -1.09% 7350 End-of-day quote.-4.72%
All news about NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
12:50aJapan's export credit agency to lend $2 billion to Nissan for U.S. sales fina..
RE
11/25NISSAN MOTOR : Japan's export credit agency to lend $2 bln to Nissan for U.S. sa..
RE
11/25NISSAN MOTOR : to Open Vehicle Assembly Plant in Ghana ..appoints Japan Motors A..
AQ
11/25REFILE-Japan shares end higher as Dow hits record high on Biden transition
RE
11/24Nikkei jumps 1.6% as Dow hits all-time high on Biden transition
RE
11/24NISSAN MOTOR : launches all-new Note in Japan
AQ
11/23NISSAN MOTOR : launches all-new Note in Japan
PU
11/23Nissan to sell redesigned Note compact car in Japan as it looks to restore pr..
RE
11/23NISSAN MOTOR : wins Technology of the Year award for e-POWER; New Kicks also nam..
AQ
11/19NISSAN MOTOR : 2021 Nissan Sentra offers the most standard safety features in it..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 7 855 B 75 305 M 75 305 M
Net income 2021 -508 533 M -4 875 M -4 875 M
Net Debt 2021 6 526 B 62 563 M 62 563 M
P/E ratio 2021 -4,11x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 106 B 20 175 M 20 190 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,10x
EV / Sales 2022 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 136 134
Free-Float 45,6%
Chart NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 457,78 JPY
Last Close Price 538,20 JPY
Spread / Highest target 175%
Spread / Average Target -14,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -62,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Makoto Uchida Executive President & Chief Executive Officer
Yasushi Kimura Chairman
Ashwani Gupta COO & Representative Executive Officer
Stephen Ma Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Anthony Thomas Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.-15.39%20 175
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-4.72%198 557
VOLKSWAGEN AG-13.56%96 988
DAIMLER AG16.29%73 666
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY26.94%66 499
BMW AG3.09%58 741
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ