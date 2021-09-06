Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7201   JP3672400003

NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.

(7201)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Japanese automakers' China car sales tumbled in August

09/06/2021 | 04:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
New cars are seen at a parking lot in Shenyang

BEIJING (Reuters) - Japanese automakers Honda Motor, Nissan Motor and Toyota Motor saw their sales in China tumble in August as a chip shortage hit vehicle production in the world's biggest car market.

Honda said it sold 91,694 vehicles in China last month, down 38.3% from a year earlier due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a shortage of components.

Nissan said it sold 113,166 cars in China in August, down 10.6%, due to "external headwinds including on-going pandemic, material shortage and natural disasters across the country".

Toyota said it sold 144,800 cars last month there, down 11.9% from the same month last year.

A prolonged global chip shortage has caught major automakers including Ford Motor, General Motors and Volkswagen off guard, forcing many to idle or curtail production.

The shortage was unlikely to be resolved soon as the pandemic rages on in many parts of the world, China's top auto industry body said last month.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. 1.23% 3381 End-of-day quote.17.50%
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. 1.88% 569.6 End-of-day quote.1.71%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION 1.10% 9756 End-of-day quote.22.61%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 0.94% 203.7 Delayed Quote.32.46%
All news about NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
04:30aJapanese automakers' China car sales tumbled in August
RE
04:13aRENAULT CEO : Chips shortage situation tougher than expected in Q3
RE
09/05NISSAN MOTOR : Until 2023? Parts shortage will keep auto prices sky-high
AQ
09/03NISSAN MOTOR : develops technology to halve recycling cost of rare earths
RE
09/03NISSAN MOTOR : and Waseda University in Japan testing jointly developed recyclin..
PU
09/02NISSAN MOTOR : 'Heisman House' back with fan-inspired campaign
AQ
09/02NISSAN MOTOR : e.dams announces Maximilian Guenther as new Formula E driver
PU
09/01Topix retreats from 5-month high as JR West, other transport stocks slump
RE
08/30LUCA DE MEO : Renault's De Meo pushes Dacia brand with new family car
RE
08/30Japanese stocks end higher on Wall St gains, Nikkei lags broader market
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 9 587 B 87 280 M 87 280 M
Net income 2022 131 B 1 194 M 1 194 M
Net Debt 2022 5 575 B 50 756 M 50 756 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,0x
Yield 2022 0,59%
Capitalization 2 229 B 20 325 M 20 292 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,81x
EV / Sales 2023 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 131 461
Free-Float 45,7%
Chart NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 569,60 JPY
Average target price 703,53 JPY
Spread / Average Target 23,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Makoto Uchida Executive President & Chief Executive Officer
Stephen Ma Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Yasushi Kimura Chairman
Anthony Thomas Chief Information Officer
Ashwani Gupta COO & Representative Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.1.71%20 325
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION22.61%246 637
VOLKSWAGEN AG32.46%150 748
DAIMLER AG21.42%89 210
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED25.00%71 502
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY17.24%70 873