  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Nissan Motor Co Ltd
  News
  Summary
    7201   JP3672400003

NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD

(7201)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  06/01 12:20:27 am EDT
534.50 JPY   +6.77%
05/31Japanese shares rise led by automakers
05/31U.S. says GM Mexican plant workers' vote shows bargaining benefits
05/31JPM says Japanese automakers to see record profits on price hikes, cost cuts
Japanese shares rise led by automakers

05/31/2022 | 10:57pm EDT
TOKYO, June 1 (Reuters) - Japanese shares rose on Wednesday, with automakers leading the rally after a positive report, however caution ahead of the U.S. monthly non-farm payrolls numbers due this week capped gains.

The Nikkei share average rose 0.71% to 27,472.49 by the midday break, while the broader Topic advanced 1.30% to 1,937.61,

"For the Nikkei to cross its most recent high on April 21, we need to see some catalysts that would ease investor sentiment," said a strategist at a domestic brokerage, adding that Wall Street's gain would also be needed.

The three major U.S. stock indexes closed lower overnight, as volatile oil markets kept soaring inflation in focus and investors reacted to hawkish comments from a Federal Reserve official.

Toyota Motor gained 3.56%, Nissan Motor climbed 5.83% and Honda Motor advanced 3.14%, after J.P. Morgan analysts said Japanese auto companies are likely to post record profits this year.

Auto and parts sector rose 3.33% and was the top performer on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's 33 industry sub-indexes.

Mercari jumped 8.27% after the fleamarket app operator announced it will trade on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's prime trading board from Tuesday.

Drugmaker Daiichi Sankyo fell 3.74% and was the worst performer on the Nikkei, followed by oil explorer Inpex , which fell 3.28%.

There were 200 advancers on the Nikkei index, against 24 decliners.

The volume of shares traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board was 0.63 billion, compared to the average of 1.31 billion in the past 30 days. (Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAIICHI SANKYO CO., LTD. -4.50% 3261 Delayed Quote.18.43%
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. 3.33% 3293 Delayed Quote.-1.42%
INPEX CORPORATION -4.53% 1602 Delayed Quote.57.78%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.33% 115.83 Delayed Quote.53.68%
MERCARI, INC. 7.84% 2296 Delayed Quote.-64.30%
NIKKEI 225 -0.33% 27279.8 Real-time Quote.-4.94%
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD 6.77% 534.5 Delayed Quote.-9.63%
SANKYO CO., LTD. 0.35% 4300 Delayed Quote.43.07%
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION 3.13% 8560 Delayed Quote.-9.68%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION 3.02% 2187 Delayed Quote.1.00%
WTI -0.16% 114.957 Delayed Quote.53.40%
All news about NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
05/31Japanese shares rise led by automakers
05/31U.S. says GM Mexican plant workers' vote shows bargaining benefits
05/31JPM says Japanese automakers to see record profits on price hikes, cost cuts
05/31India's top e-recycler Attero to spend $1 billion to expand as EVs take off
05/30Dongfeng Group Acquires Purchases 29.9% Stake in Dongfeng Automobile
05/30Lebanon questions auto tycoon Ghosn after Interpol notice
05/30NISSAN MOTOR : production, sales and exports for April 2022
05/30Honda April Global Vehicle Production Falls 54.2% Year-On-Year To 190,060
05/26Dongfeng Motor to Buy Out Stake in Shanghai-listed Commercial Vehicle Affiliate
05/26Global automakers face electric shock in China
Financials
Sales 2022 8 673 B 67 432 M 67 432 M
Net income 2022 221 B 1 722 M 1 722 M
Net Debt 2022 5 298 B 41 190 M 41 190 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,87x
Yield 2022 0,69%
Capitalization 1 960 B 15 236 M 15 236 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,84x
EV / Sales 2023 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 131 461
Free-Float 45,7%
Chart NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Nissan Motor Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 500,60 JPY
Average target price 675,29 JPY
Spread / Average Target 34,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Makoto Uchida Executive President & Chief Executive Officer
Stephen Ma Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Yasushi Kimura Chairman
Anthony Thomas Chief Information Officer
Ashwani Gupta COO & Representative Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD-9.63%15 423
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION1.00%229 093
VOLKSWAGEN AG-12.85%99 546
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-2.06%76 440
BMW AG-8.88%57 659
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-34.03%56 244