Japanese shares rise led by automakers

TOKYO, June 1 (Reuters) - Japanese shares rose on Wednesday,
with automakers leading the rally after a positive report,
however caution ahead of the U.S. monthly non-farm payrolls
numbers due this week capped gains.
The Nikkei share average rose 0.71% to 27,472.49 by
the midday break, while the broader Topic advanced 1.30%
to 1,937.61,
"For the Nikkei to cross its most recent high on April 21,
we need to see some catalysts that would ease investor
sentiment," said a strategist at a domestic brokerage, adding
that Wall Street's gain would also be needed.
The three major U.S. stock indexes closed lower overnight,
as volatile oil markets kept soaring inflation in focus and
investors reacted to hawkish comments from a Federal Reserve
official.
Toyota Motor gained 3.56%, Nissan Motor
climbed 5.83% and Honda Motor advanced 3.14%, after
J.P. Morgan analysts said Japanese auto companies are likely to
post record profits this year.
Auto and parts sector rose 3.33% and was the top
performer on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's 33 industry sub-indexes.
Mercari jumped 8.27% after the fleamarket app
operator announced it will trade on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's
prime trading board from Tuesday.
Drugmaker Daiichi Sankyo fell 3.74% and was the
worst performer on the Nikkei, followed by oil explorer Inpex
, which fell 3.28%.
There were 200 advancers on the Nikkei index, against 24
decliners.
The volume of shares traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's
main board was 0.63 billion, compared to the average of 1.31
billion in the past 30 days.
(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)