Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.    7201   JP3672400003

NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.

(7201)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

'Make yourself invaluable': Carlos Ghosn offers executive training in troubled Lebanon

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/29/2020 | 05:17am EDT
Carlos Ghosn to unveil ambitions plan to help Lebanon economy

Carlos Ghosn, the former Nissan and Renault head who fled Japan where he was facing trial, is launching a university management and business programme in Lebanon, a nation mired in a deep crisis blamed on years of misrule, mismanagement and corruption.

Nine months after his dramatic escape to Beirut from Tokyo, the Lebanese-French executive has unveiled a plan to shake up the business school at the Université Saint-Esprit de Kaslik (USEK), a private university north of the Lebanese capital.

Ghosn, credited with turning round the Japanese and French carmakers before he faced charges of financial wrongdoing that he denies, plans programmes to coach top executives, offer technology training and help start-ups that will create jobs.

Ghosn, a fugitive from a Japanese justice system he says was rigged against him, has found refuge in his childhood home Lebanon where the economy is collapsing under debts amassed since the 1975-1990 civil war. A devastating blast in Beirut on Aug. 4 compounded Lebanon's woes.

"Obviously I am not interested in politics but I will dedicate time and effort into supporting Lebanon during this difficult period," he told Reuters at the weekend, ahead of Tuesday's formal launch during a press conference of his new university programme.

"This is about creating jobs, employment and entrepreneurs to allow society to take its role into the reconstruction of the country," Ghosn told a press conference at USEK on Tuesday.

Ghosn, who was approached by USEK in the weeks after arriving in Lebanon at the end of December, said the programmes aimed to offer practical help. He will help supervise.

Drawing on his experience, the focus for the executive programme would be turning around companies in trouble, corporations struggling with a troubled environment and how to "make yourself invaluable" in a company.

Ghosn said several international executives had agreed to give pro bono courses, such as Jaguar and Land Rover Chief Executive Thierry Bolloré, former Goldman Sachs vice-chairman Ken Curtis and venture capitalist Raymond Debbane.

The short courses, expected to start in March, would be open to 15 to 20 senior executives in Lebanon and the Middle East.

'ROLE MODEL'

"The role model is my experience, what I think are the basic needs of a top executive in a very competitive environment," he said, adding that, when he was in charge, Nissan's executive training programme in Japan had been open to other companies.

The second USEK programme, subsidised by the executive programme, would train people on new technologies, such as computer-assisted design and artificial intelligence.

Ghosn said Lebanon's jewellery exporters were among those who would benefit from the use of software to help with designs.

The third programme would act as an incubator for start-ups, and he aimed to invest in two projects. "I am mainly interested in projects that have environmental impact," he said, citing the example of a project to turn sewage into fertiliser.

"You are creating entrepreneurs which are badly needed, you are creating employment," he said, adding he had been persuaded to work with USEK by the president of the Maronite Christian institution, Father Talal Hachem, and his young team.

Ghosn said he had also chosen to work with USEK, rather than some of the bigger Lebanese universities, because he liked the idea of working with an institution that drew in a broad range of students, not just the wealthy.

"These students need help more than anybody else. This is the class that has been smashed by the situation today," he told Reuters.

"I'm going to help in the way I can," he said. "I'm going to help build the economy by helping to solve problems that every Lebanese is facing today."

(Writing by Samia Nakhoul; Editing by Edmund Blair)

By Samia Nakhoul

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. 3.14% 375 End-of-day quote.-41.05%
RENAULT -2.10% 22.62 Real-time Quote.-45.23%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 2.11% 199.07 Delayed Quote.-13.42%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
05:17a'MAKE YOURSELF INVALUABLE' : Carlos Ghosn offers executive training in troubled ..
RE
03:28aPandemic keeps hurting global output at Toyota, Honda, Nissan in Aug.
AQ
02:40aJapan shares end higher as U.S. stocks rebound, presidential debate eyed
RE
02:10aNISSAN MOTOR : production, sales and exports for August 2020
PU
02:04aJapan automakers post 14% drop in August global sales
RE
02:00aJapan automakers post 14% drop in August global sales
RE
12:18aNISSAN MOTOR : employee testifies against American on trial in Japan
AQ
12:18aNISSAN MOTOR : employee testifies against American on trial in Japan
AQ
09/28Japan stocks fall as NTT bid for wireless unit rattles telcos
RE
09/28NISSAN MOTOR : and Habitat for Humanity celebrate 15 years of partnering with fa..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 7 739 B 73 282 M 73 282 M
Net income 2021 -526 673 M -4 987 M -4 987 M
Net Debt 2021 6 297 B 59 627 M 59 627 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,88x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 467 B 13 896 M 13 895 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,00x
EV / Sales 2022 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 136 134
Free-Float 45,6%
Chart NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 437,78 JPY
Last Close Price 375,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 295%
Spread / Average Target 16,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -46,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Makoto Uchida Executive President & Chief Executive Officer
Yasushi Kimura Chairman
Ashwani Gupta COO & Representative Executive Officer
Stephen Ma Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Anthony Thomas Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.-41.05%13 896
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-6.94%190 074
VOLKSWAGEN AG-21.58%84 975
DAIMLER AG-7.08%57 201
BMW AG-15.60%46 426
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-19.56%42 131
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group