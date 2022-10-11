Many U.S. drivers treat partially automated cars as self-driving -study

WASHINGTON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Drivers using advanced
driver assistance systems like Tesla Autopilot or
General Motors Super Cruise often treat their vehicles as
fully self-driving despite warnings, a new study has found.
The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), an
industry funded group that prods automakers to make safer
vehicles, said on Tuesday a survey found regular users of Super
Cruise, Nissan/Infiniti ProPILOT Assist and Tesla
Autopilot "said they were more likely to perform
non-driving-related activities like eating or texting while
using their partial automation systems than while driving
unassisted."
The IIHS study of 600 active users found 53% of Super
Cruise, 42% of Autopilot and 12% of ProPILOT Assist owners "said
that they were comfortable treating their vehicles as fully
self-driving."
About 40% of users of Autopilot and Super Cruise - two
systems with lockout features for failing to pay attention -
reported systems had at some point switched off while they were
driving and would not reactivate.
"The big-picture message here is that the early adopters of
these systems still have a poor understanding of the
technology’s limits," said IIHS President David Harkey.
The study comes as the National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration (NHTSA) is scrutinizing Autopilot crashes.
Since 2016, the NHTSA has opened 37 special investigations
involving 18 deaths in crashes involving Tesla vehicles and
where systems like Autopilot were suspected of use.
Tesla did not respond to requests for comment. Tesla says
Autopilot does not make vehicles autonomous and is intended for
use with a fully attentive driver who is prepared to take over.
GM said it "believes driver engagement is critical and
required to operate any advanced driver assistance system in any
vehicle we sell."
In August, GM said owners could use Super Cruise on
400,000 miles (643,740 km) of North American roads and plans to
offer Super Cruise on 22 models by the end of 2023.
IIHS said advertisements for Super Cruise focus on
hands-free capabilities while Autopilot evokes the name used in
passenger airplanes and "implies Tesla’s system is more capable
than it really is."
In contrast, IIHS noted ProPILOT Assist "suggests that it’s
an assistance feature, rather than a replacement for the
driver."
NHTSA and automakers say none of the systems make vehicles
autonomous.
Nissan said its name "is clearly communicating ProPILOT
Assist as a system to aid the driver, and it requires hands-on
operation. The driver maintains control of the vehicle at all
times."
