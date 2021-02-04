Log in
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.

(7201)
Nissan Motor : All-new 2022 Nissan Frontier and all-new 2022 Pathfinder complete Nissan NEXT promise of 10 new models in 20 months

02/04/2021 | 03:27pm EST
2021/02/04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nissan celebrated the global debut of two of its most iconic models in the U.S. - the all-new 2022 Frontier mid-size pickup and all-new 2022 Pathfinder SUV. These new entries in two growing vehicle segments are an important next step in Nissan NEXT, the company's global plan to transform its product lineup as well as its business and company culture. Both vehicles will go on sale this summer.

'Under the Nissan NEXT plan, we promised to introduce 10 new models over 20 months for the U.S. market,' said Allyson Witherspoon, Nissan U.S. vice president and chief marketing officer. 'Today, we're completing that promise with two of Nissan's most iconic nameplates, the Pathfinder and Frontier. I'm proud to say that the future has never looked brighter for Nissan and our customers.'

The 2022 Pathfinder and 2022 Frontier follow the December introductions of the redesigned 2021 Armada and 2021 Kicks. Other new models that are part of the aggressive new product introduction plan include the upcoming all-electric Ariya crossover and a production version of the Z Proto sports car.

The 2022 Nissan Pathfinder

(Pre-production models shown)
Embed this cinemagraph on your website

The all-new 2022 Pathfinder offers a bold, rugged, completely redesigned exterior and a family adventure-ready interior.

A standard 284-horsepower 3.5-liter Direct Injection V6 is matched with an all-new 9-speed transmission for smooth, direct response. Available all-new Intelligent 4WD with 7-position Drive and Terrain Mode Selector helps provide confident driving on- and-off-road, while Pathfinder's best-in-class1 available 6,000-pound maximum towing capacity provides plenty of capability to haul boats and trailers.

The new cabin includes seating for up to eight and a new captain's chairs option. Available technology features include an all-new 10.8-inch Head-up Display, 12.3-inch digital dashboard, ProPILOT Assist with Navi-Link and standard Nissan Safety Shield® 360.

The 2022 Nissan Frontier

(Pre-production model shown)
Embed this cinemagraph on your website

Built on the expertise of more than 62 years of Nissan truck heritage, the all-new 2022 Nissan Frontier stays true to its past, while addressing modern mid-size truck buyer needs. The all-new rugged exterior design features a powerful front end with a massive grille and chiseled hood, framed by new precision interlocking headlights.

As the 'right-sized' pickup for a workweek in the city or weekend of off-road adventures, every Frontier - 2WD or 4WD - comes equipped with a standard 3.8-liter direct injection V6 engine with best-in-class2 310 horsepower. The engine is matched to a 9-speed automatic transmission designed to maximize efficiency and provide strong acceleration.

Frontier's modern, utility-centric interior includes a standard, largest-in-class3 7-inch Advanced Driver Assist Display and an available, largest-in-class4 9-inch color touchscreen. Standard technology includes Apple CarPlay® and Android AutoTM, with WiFi and wireless charging available5. Nissan Safety Shield® 360 is available on every trim.

For more information on the 2022 Pathfinder and 2022 Frontier, along with the complete lineup of Nissan vehicles, please visit NissanNews.com.

For more information about our products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit nissanusa.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube.

# # #

Media Contacts

Josh Clifton
Nissan Product Communications
615-725-1767
josh.clifton@nissan-usa.com

Kevin Raftery
Nissan Product Communications - SUVs, Trucks and Commercial Vehicles
615-725-5236
kevin.raftery@nissan-usa.com

  1. Ward's Segmentation. 2022 Pathfinder with available tow package vs. latest in-market Large Cross/Utility Vehicle class competitors. Towing capability varies by configuration. See Nissan Towing Guide and Owner's Manual for additional information. Base models compared. Based on manufacturers' websites.
  2. Comparison based on 2022 Frontier vs. latest in-market Ward's Small Truck segment. Based on manufacturer's website.
  3. Comparison based on 2022 Frontier S vs. latest in-market Ward's Small Truck segment. Based on manufacturer's website.
  4. Comparison based on 2022 Frontier PRO-4X vs. latest in-market Ward's Small Truck segment. Based on manufacturer's website.
  5. Use feature only when safe and legal. Compatible device and service required. Subject to third party service availability. For more information see www.nissanusa.com/connect/legal.

Disclaimer

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 04 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2021 20:26:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
