Nissan Motor : CDP commends Nissan's leadership on climate change and water security

12/09/2021 | 12:12am EST
2021/12/09

YOKOHAMA, Japan - Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. has been recognized for its leadership in corporate sustainability by CDP, a global environmental NGO. Nissan's efforts to tackle climate change and protect water security have earned it a place on CDP's prestigious A List for the second time since fiscal year 2019.

CDP's annual environmental disclosure and scoring process is widely recognized as the global gold standard for corporate environmental transparency. The nonprofit charity commended Nissan for:

  • The Global-Environmental Management Committee and regional committees' comprehensive management of climate change and water security challenges, including actions to address potential risks
  • The executive compensation system, which is based on a climate change index
  • The 2050 carbon neutral goal set for operations and the life cycle of Nissan products
  • EV36Zero electric vehicle hub, which is the world's first EV manufacturing ecosystem
  • Our NiCO2 2030 reduction target, which is aligned with the Science Based Target initiative
  • Water risk assessment at production sites worldwide
  • Drainage water management standards that are stricter than regulations, and secure water quality control
  • Local community cooperation aimed to ensure water environment conservation at manufacturing sites

Climate change and water scarcity are among the four key focus areas of the Nissan Green Program, Nissan's midterm environmental plan. Nissan is committed to and focused on managing environmental risks and opportunities across its entire value chain.

Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida said: "We are very pleased to receive the A-list certification in the two categories. Through the Nissan Green Program, our employees have been consistently reducing life-cycle CO2 emissions from our vehicles, improving wastewater recycling efficiency, and reducing water intake at our manufacturing sites. Together with our supplier partners and other stakeholders, we will continue to implement sustainability initiatives and work to deliver greater value to society"

Learn more about Nissan environmental activities:

Nissan Green Program

Sustainability at Nissan

Nissan's 2050 carbon neutral goal

Nissan unveils EV36Zero, its £1bn electric vehicle hub

Nissan brings its innovation and excitement to the Race to Zero

Nissan unveils Ambition 2030 vision to empower mobility and beyond

# # #

For more information about Nissan's products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit nissan-global.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube.

Contact
Koji Okuda or Azusa Momose
+81 (0)45-523-5552
nissan_japan_communications@mail.nissan.co.jp

