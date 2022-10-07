Nissan Motor : (Correction) Correction of Disclosure regarding "Finalization of Number of Shares to Be Disposed Based on Disposal of Treasury Stock as Post-Vesting Allotment Type Stock-Based Compensation (FY2020 Second RSU)"
October 7, 2022
Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.
7201
IR Department
(TEL 045-523-5523)
(Correction) Correction of Disclosure regarding "Finalization of Number of Shares to Be Disposed Based on Disposal of Treasury Stock as Post-Vesting Allotment Type Stock-Based Compensation (FY2020 Second RSU)"
We hereby announce that certain information disclosed in the "Finalization of Number of Shares to Be Disposed Based on Disposal of Treasury Stock as Post-Vesting Allotment Type Stock-Based Compensation (FY2020 Second RSU)" announced on July 29, 2022 has been found incorrect and the correct information is as follows.
Particulars:
Corrections to "1. Contents of Changes of Summary of Treasury Stock Disposal" (Corrected portions are underlined)
Matters to be Corrected
After Correction
Before Correction
(2) Class and Number of
1,117,654shares of common
1,124,809 shares of common
Shares to be Disposed
stock of the Company
stock of the Company
(5)
Total Amount of
JPY 613,592,046
JPY 617,520,141
Disposal Price
Corporate officers and
Corporate officers and
employees of the Company:
employees of the Company:
(6)
Scheduled Grantees
144person(s); 526,647shares
145 person(s); 529,885 shares
Directors, corporate officers
Directors, corporate officers
(Scheduled Allottees)
and employees, etc. of the
and employees, etc. of the
Company's group companies:
Company's group companies:
114 person(s); 341,104shares
114 person(s); 345,021 shares
This document is not intended to, and does not, constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, the securities described above. The securities described above have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements under the Securities Act. The securities described above will not be publicly offered or sold in the United States.
Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2022 07:11:04 UTC.