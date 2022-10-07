Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Nissan Motor Co Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7201   JP3672400003

NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD

(7201)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-10-07 am EDT
471.00 JPY   -1.55%
03:12aNissan Motor : (Correction) Correction of Disclosure regarding "Finalization of Number of Shares to Be Disposed Based on Disposal of Treasury Stock as Post-Vesting Allotment Type Stock-Based Compensation (FY2020 Second RSU)"
PU
10/06Nissan and Team Wild Grace return to 2022 Rebelle Rally with rugged Pathfinder Rock Creek
AQ
10/04Cox Automotive Lowers Full-Year New-Vehicle Sales Forecast as September Volumes Hold Steady at Low Level
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nissan Motor : (Correction) Correction of Disclosure regarding "Finalization of Number of Shares to Be Disposed Based on Disposal of Treasury Stock as Post-Vesting Allotment Type Stock-Based Compensation (FY2020 Second RSU)"

10/07/2022 | 03:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

October 7, 2022

Company Name

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

Code No.

7201

Inquiry

IR Department

(TEL 045-523-5523)

(Correction) Correction of Disclosure regarding "Finalization of Number of Shares to Be Disposed Based on Disposal of Treasury Stock as Post-Vesting Allotment Type Stock-Based Compensation (FY2020 Second RSU)"

We hereby announce that certain information disclosed in the "Finalization of Number of Shares to Be Disposed Based on Disposal of Treasury Stock as Post-Vesting Allotment Type Stock-Based Compensation (FY2020 Second RSU)" announced on July 29, 2022 has been found incorrect and the correct information is as follows.

Particulars:

Corrections to "1. Contents of Changes of Summary of Treasury Stock Disposal" (Corrected portions are underlined)

Matters to be Corrected

After Correction

Before Correction

(2) Class and Number of

1,117,654shares of common

1,124,809 shares of common

Shares to be Disposed

stock of the Company

stock of the Company

(5)

Total Amount of

JPY 613,592,046

JPY 617,520,141

Disposal Price

Corporate officers and

Corporate officers and

employees of the Company:

employees of the Company:

(6)

Scheduled Grantees

144person(s); 526,647shares

145 person(s); 529,885 shares

Directors, corporate officers

Directors, corporate officers

(Scheduled Allottees)

and employees, etc. of the

and employees, etc. of the

Company's group companies:

Company's group companies:

114 person(s); 341,104shares

114 person(s); 345,021 shares

End

This document is not intended to, and does not, constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, the securities described above. The securities described above have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements under the Securities Act. The securities described above will not be publicly offered or sold in the United States.

Disclaimer

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2022 07:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
03:12aNissan Motor : (Correction) Correction of Disclosure regarding "Finalization of Number of ..
PU
10/06Nissan and Team Wild Grace return to 2022 Rebelle Rally with rugged Pathfinder Rock Cre..
AQ
10/04Cox Automotive Lowers Full-Year New-Vehicle Sales Forecast as September Volumes Hold St..
AQ
10/04Nissan continues focus on advanced manufacturing with North American leadership change;..
AQ
10/04Nissan Group reports third-quarter 2022 U.S. sales
AQ
10/03GM outsells Toyota in U.S. as industry braces for brakes on demand
RE
10/03Inflation to put U.S. auto industry in low gear
RE
10/03Nissan Motor : announces senior management changes
PU
09/30Mesm Tokyo, Autograph Collection x NISSAN FAIRLADY Z, Special Exhibition of the New 'FA..
AQ
09/30Japanese stocks fall in worst month since March 2020
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 10 167 B 70 232 M 70 232 M
Net income 2023 253 B 1 745 M 1 745 M
Net Debt 2023 4 962 B 34 277 M 34 277 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,43x
Yield 2023 2,24%
Capitalization 1 873 B 12 935 M 12 935 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,67x
EV / Sales 2024 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 134 111
Free-Float 45,7%
Chart NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Nissan Motor Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 478,40 JPY
Average target price 675,56 JPY
Spread / Average Target 41,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Makoto Uchida Program Director
Stephen Ma Chief Supervisor
Yasushi Kimura Chairman
Kunio Nakaguro Executive Vice President, Head-R&D
Yasunobu Matoba Chief Information Officer & Head-Global IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD-13.93%12 935
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-4.96%189 159
VOLKSWAGEN AG-25.41%76 115
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-20.34%55 913
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-40.58%50 798
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-39.77%50 293