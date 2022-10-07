Nissan Motor : (Correction) Correction of Disclosure regarding "Finalization of Number of Shares to Be Disposed Based on Disposal of Treasury Stock as Post-Vesting Allotment Type Stock-Based Compensation (FY2020 Second RSU)"

October 7, 2022 Company Name Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. Code No. 7201 Inquiry IR Department (TEL 045-523-5523)

(Correction) Correction of Disclosure regarding "Finalization of Number of Shares to Be Disposed Based on Disposal of Treasury Stock as Post-Vesting Allotment Type Stock-Based Compensation (FY2020 Second RSU)"

We hereby announce that certain information disclosed in the "Finalization of Number of Shares to Be Disposed Based on Disposal of Treasury Stock as Post-Vesting Allotment Type Stock-Based Compensation (FY2020 Second RSU)" announced on July 29, 2022 has been found incorrect and the correct information is as follows.

Particulars:

Corrections to "1. Contents of Changes of Summary of Treasury Stock Disposal" (Corrected portions are underlined)

Matters to be Corrected After Correction Before Correction (2) Class and Number of 1,117,654shares of common 1,124,809 shares of common Shares to be Disposed stock of the Company stock of the Company (5) Total Amount of JPY 613,592,046 JPY 617,520,141 Disposal Price Corporate officers and Corporate officers and employees of the Company: employees of the Company: (6) Scheduled Grantees 144person(s); 526,647shares 145 person(s); 529,885 shares Directors, corporate officers Directors, corporate officers (Scheduled Allottees) and employees, etc. of the and employees, etc. of the Company's group companies: Company's group companies: 114 person(s); 341,104shares 114 person(s); 345,021 shares

End