Nissan Motor : Disposal of Treasury Stock as Post-Vesting Allotment Type Stock-Based Compensation (FY2020 Second RSU)

June 29, 2022 Company Name Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. Code No. 7201 Inquiry IR Department (TEL 045-523-5523)

Disposal of Treasury Stock as Post-Vesting Allotment Type Stock-Based

Compensation (FY2020 Second RSU)

Nissan (the "Company") resolved (the "Resolution") at the Board of Directors meeting held on June 28, 2022 to dispose of its treasury stock (the "Treasury Stock Disposal" or the "Disposal"). Details are set forth below.

1. Purpose and Rationale for Treasury Stock Disposal

The Company has introduced restricted stock units ("RSUs") from FY2020 as part of a stock- based compensation plan (the "Plan").

Under the Plan, executive officers, corporate officers and certain employees of the Company and its group companies, as well as directors (except Outside Directors) of the Company's group companies, in each case selected by the Company (collectively, "Recipients") will be provided common stock of the Company. The purpose of the Plan is to enable such Recipients to share the benefits as well as risks of stock price fluctuation with the Company's stockholders and to stimulate the motivation of such Recipients to contribute to an increase in stock price and a continued advancement of corporate value.

RSUs are rights to receive the number (predetermined for each Recipient) of shares of Common Stock ("Allotted Shares"). The Company will grant such RSUs to Recipients at the direction of the Compensation Committee (with respect to Recipients who are executive officers of the Company) or the Chief Executive Officer (with respect to all other Recipients), in each case based on the Restricted Stock Unit Regulations and the proposal to be made by the person having the authority to make such proposal. One-third of such RSUs will vest (and equivalent Allotted Shares will be provided to Recipients) each year over the course of three fiscal years, conditioned on such Recipients' continued employment and other conditions during a certain period (the "Subject Period").

For details of the Plan, please refer to the "Details of Stock-Based Compensation Plan and filing a Shelf Registration Statement" dated August 20, 2020.