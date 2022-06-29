Log in
NISSAN MOTOR : Disposal of Treasury Stock as Post-Vesting Allotment Type Stock-Based Compensation (FY2020 Second RSU)
PU
04:57aNISSAN MOTOR : Disposal of Treasury Stock as Post-Vesting Allotment Type Stock-Based Compensation (FY2020 Second RSU)
PU
02:23aJapan Index Slides 1% as Consumer Morale Plummets to 1.5-Year Low; Nissan Shares Drop 3%
MT
Nissan Motor : Disposal of Treasury Stock as Post-Vesting Allotment Type Stock-Based Compensation (FY2020 Second RSU)

06/29/2022 | 04:57am EDT
June 29, 2022

Company Name

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

Code No.

7201

Inquiry

IR Department

(TEL 045-523-5523)

Disposal of Treasury Stock as Post-Vesting Allotment Type Stock-Based

Compensation (FY2020 Second RSU)

Nissan (the "Company") resolved (the "Resolution") at the Board of Directors meeting held on June 28, 2022 to dispose of its treasury stock (the "Treasury Stock Disposal" or the "Disposal"). Details are set forth below.

1. Purpose and Rationale for Treasury Stock Disposal

The Company has introduced restricted stock units ("RSUs") from FY2020 as part of a stock- based compensation plan (the "Plan").

Under the Plan, executive officers, corporate officers and certain employees of the Company and its group companies, as well as directors (except Outside Directors) of the Company's group companies, in each case selected by the Company (collectively, "Recipients") will be provided common stock of the Company. The purpose of the Plan is to enable such Recipients to share the benefits as well as risks of stock price fluctuation with the Company's stockholders and to stimulate the motivation of such Recipients to contribute to an increase in stock price and a continued advancement of corporate value.

RSUs are rights to receive the number (predetermined for each Recipient) of shares of Common Stock ("Allotted Shares"). The Company will grant such RSUs to Recipients at the direction of the Compensation Committee (with respect to Recipients who are executive officers of the Company) or the Chief Executive Officer (with respect to all other Recipients), in each case based on the Restricted Stock Unit Regulations and the proposal to be made by the person having the authority to make such proposal. One-third of such RSUs will vest (and equivalent Allotted Shares will be provided to Recipients) each year over the course of three fiscal years, conditioned on such Recipients' continued employment and other conditions during a certain period (the "Subject Period").

For details of the Plan, please refer to the "Details of Stock-Based Compensation Plan and filing a Shelf Registration Statement" dated August 20, 2020.

The Company has granted to Recipients the RSUs described in the Shelf Registration Statement submitted on June 29, 2022. With respect to those RSUs with a vesting date of July 28, 2022 ("FY2020 Second RSU"), Allotted Shares will be allotted to the scheduled grantees (allottees) set out in 2.(6) below by means of the Treasury Stock Disposal in accordance with the Resolution. The actual number of Allotted Shares will be finalized upon the vesting of the RSUs.

2. Summary of Treasury Stock Disposal

(1)

Payment Period

From September 9, 2022 to November 30, 2022

(2) Class and Number of

1,127,293 shares of common stock of the Company

Shares to be Disposed

Disposal of the shares to each grantee shall be subject to the

condition that such grantee makes application for

subscription of shares and that such grantee shall contribute

(3)

Method of Disposal

all of the monetary compensation claim (see (7) below)

granted to such grantee, which shall be the asset contributed

in kind to the Company in exchange for the common stock

to be allotted.

(4)

Disposal Price

JPY 549.0 per share

(5) Total Amount of Disposal

JPY 618,883,857

Price

Executive officers of the Company: 6 person(s); 249,903

shares

(6)

Scheduled Grantees

Corporate officers and employees of the Company: 145

person(s); 531,604 shares

(Scheduled Allottees)

Directors, corporate officers and employees, etc. of the

Company's group companies: 115 person(s); 345,786

shares

Assets to be Contributed: Assets other than cash (assets

contributed in kind)

(7) Assets to be Contributed;

Description of Assets Contributed in Kind: Monetary

compensation claims granted to allottees based on vesting

Description and Value

of FY2020 Second RSU against the Company or the

Thereof

Company's group companies

Value of Assets to be Contributed: JPY 549.0 (Price per

share is equal to the disposal price)

With respect to the Treasury Stock Disposal, the

Supplement Document to Shelf Registration Statement for

FY2020 Second RSU will be submitted on or prior to

(8)

Other

August 2, 2022, based on the effectiveness of the Shelf

Registration Statement (Date of Submission: June 29, 2022;

Effective Date: July 7, 2022) under the Financial

Instruments and Exchange Act.

3. Calculation Basis of Disposal Price and its Specific Content

The disposal price of the Treasury Stock Disposal based on the Resolution is JPY 549.0, which is the closing price of the shares of common stock of the Company on the Tokyo Stock Exchange as of the business day immediately preceding the date of the Resolution (June 27, 2022). The

disposal price is such closing price because the Company has determined that such stock price is reflective of corporate performance and market supply and demand and is therefore reasonable and exclusive of arbitrariness, given the common stock of the Company are listed and no special circumstance exists that suggests the latest stock price cannot be relied upon. In light of the foregoing, the Company has determined that the Disposal is not an offering at a favorable price.

End

This document is not intended to, and does not, constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, the securities described above. The securities described above have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements under the Securities Act. The securities described above will not be publicly offered or sold in the United States.

Disclaimer

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2022 08:56:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 8 673 B 63 644 M 63 644 M
Net income 2022 221 B 1 625 M 1 625 M
Net Debt 2022 5 298 B 38 876 M 38 876 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,0x
Yield 2022 0,61%
Capitalization 2 216 B 16 265 M 16 265 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,87x
EV / Sales 2023 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 131 461
Free-Float 45,7%
Chart NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Nissan Motor Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 566,20 JPY
Average target price 677,78 JPY
Spread / Average Target 19,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Makoto Uchida Executive President & Chief Executive Officer
Stephen Ma Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Yasushi Kimura Chairman
Anthony Thomas Chief Information Officer
Ashwani Gupta COO & Representative Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD1.87%16 265
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION2.94%218 455
VOLKSWAGEN AG-20.66%88 208
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-12.81%66 357
BMW AG-13.57%52 917
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-42.03%49 566