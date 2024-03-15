By Kosaku Narioka

Nissan Motor and Honda Motor will consider an electric-vehicle partnership as part of efforts to cut carbon emissions and reduce fatal accidents.

The two Japanese carmakers said Friday that they signed a memorandum of understanding to begin a feasibility study into a strategic partnership. The scope of the feasibility study includes software and core EV parts, they said.

Nissan has been remaking its strategy in major markets following the restructuring of its alliance with Renault and Mitsubishi Motors announced in February last year.

In October, Honda scrapped a plan to develop a series of lower-priced electric vehicles with General Motors, though the companies are continuing to work on a number of projects together, including an initiative to bring a driverless ride service to Japan.

