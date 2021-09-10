Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7201   JP3672400003

NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.

(7201)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 09/09
573.1 JPY   -2.60%
01:12aNISSAN MOTOR : NISMO Festival canceled
PU
12:59aChinese Self-Driving Startup WeRide Develops Self-Driving Van
MT
09/09NISSAN MOTOR : marks 60 years of operations in Mexico
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nissan Motor : NISMO Festival canceled

09/10/2021 | 01:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2021/09/10

YOKOHAMA, Japan - Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. and Nissan Motorsports International Co., Ltd. have cancelled the 2021 NISMO Festival in Japan.

The decision was made to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and protect the health and safety of fans, participating teams, exhibitors, and Nissan and NISMO employees. Nissan and NISMO regret and understand the disappointment caused to all the fans who were looking forward to the event.

The annual festival, a fan appreciation event, has been held in the off-season. This year's festival was to have been the 23rd, and the employees of both companies had been working hard for the fans to make this year's festival a special one. After last year's event was cancelled, the organizers had hoped for it to go ahead this year and had been watching the situation closely.

The two companies look forward to once again enjoying the festival with fans, and continue to wish for everybody's good health. The companies will continue to play what role they can toward the soonest-possible containment of COVID-19.

Contact

Yasuko Onishi
Nissan Motorsports International Co., Ltd.
+81-45-505-8522
yasuko_onishi@mail.nismo.co.jp

For more information about our products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit
nissan-global.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube.

Disclaimer

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2021 05:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
01:12aNISSAN MOTOR : NISMO Festival canceled
PU
12:59aChinese Self-Driving Startup WeRide Develops Self-Driving Van
MT
09/09NISSAN MOTOR : marks 60 years of operations in Mexico
PU
09/09Nissan-backed Chinese startup WeRide develops self-driving vans
RE
09/09COVID-19 impact could hit Japanese automakers' output in Oct
RE
09/09COVID-19 impact could hit Japanese automakers' output in Oct
RE
09/08COVID-19 impact could hit Japanese automakers' output in Oct
RE
09/08China's Car Sales Declined for Third Straight Month in August on Chip, Compon..
DJ
09/06Japanese automakers' China car sales tumbled in August
RE
09/06RENAULT CEO : Chips shortage situation tougher than expected in Q3
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 9 587 B 87 280 M 87 280 M
Net income 2022 131 B 1 194 M 1 194 M
Net Debt 2022 5 575 B 50 756 M 50 756 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,1x
Yield 2022 0,59%
Capitalization 2 243 B 20 429 M 20 417 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,82x
EV / Sales 2023 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 131 461
Free-Float 45,7%
Chart NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 573,10 JPY
Average target price 703,53 JPY
Spread / Average Target 22,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Makoto Uchida Executive President & Chief Executive Officer
Stephen Ma Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Yasushi Kimura Chairman
Anthony Thomas Chief Information Officer
Ashwani Gupta COO & Representative Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.2.34%20 429
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION24.39%250 645
VOLKSWAGEN AG28.91%144 400
DAIMLER AG18.53%86 848
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY16.28%71 091
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED22.18%71 084