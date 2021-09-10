Nissan Motor : NISMO Festival canceled

2021/09/10

YOKOHAMA, Japan - Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. and Nissan Motorsports International Co., Ltd. have cancelled the 2021 NISMO Festival in Japan.

The decision was made to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and protect the health and safety of fans, participating teams, exhibitors, and Nissan and NISMO employees. Nissan and NISMO regret and understand the disappointment caused to all the fans who were looking forward to the event.

The annual festival, a fan appreciation event, has been held in the off-season. This year's festival was to have been the 23rd, and the employees of both companies had been working hard for the fans to make this year's festival a special one. After last year's event was cancelled, the organizers had hoped for it to go ahead this year and had been watching the situation closely.

The two companies look forward to once again enjoying the festival with fans, and continue to wish for everybody's good health. The companies will continue to play what role they can toward the soonest-possible containment of COVID-19.

Contact

Yasuko Onishi

Nissan Motorsports International Co., Ltd.

+81-45-505-8522

yasuko_onishi@mail.nismo.co.jp

