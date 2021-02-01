Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.    7201   JP3672400003

NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.

(7201)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nissan Motor : Note e-POWER orders surge to more than double the monthly target

02/01/2021 | 04:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2021/02/01

YOKOHAMA, Japan - Orders for the all-new Nissan Note e-POWER have surpassed 20,000 - more than double the compact car's monthly sales target - since it was released in Japan in late December.

Nissan Note X

Equipped with Nissan's e-POWER electrified powertrain, the fully refreshed Note went on sale on Dec. 23 with a monthly sales target of 8,000 vehicles. As of today, Nissan has received orders for 20,044.

The all-new Note has been well received in Japan due to its smooth acceleration, stable deceleration control and outstanding cabin quietness. Built on a newly developed platform, it features Nissan's enhanced second-generation e-POWER system and advanced interior and exterior design that embodies the electrified era.

As Nissan's best-selling model in its home market, the Note continues to play a key role in the Nissan NEXT global business transformation plan. By the end of fiscal year 2023, Nissan expects to deliver more than 1 million electrified vehicles, including EVs and e-POWER models, to customers around the world each year.

Approximately 80% of the Note orders were for the highest grade, 'X.' Additionally, in a first for a Nissan compact car, about 40% of customers opted for the ProPILOT with Navi-link advanced driver support system. More than half ordered the NissanConnect navigation system, Intelligent Around View Monitor, and Adaptive LED Headlight system, further underscoring the high demand for Nissan Intelligent Mobility technologies.

To learn more about Nissan's e-POWER electrified powertrains, click here.

###

Contact

Koji Okuda or Azusa Momose
+81 (0)45-523-5552
nissan_japan_communications@mail.nissan.co.jp

For more information about Nissan's products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit nissan-global.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube.

Disclaimer

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2021 09:39:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
04:40aNISSAN MOTOR : Note e-POWER orders surge to more than double the monthly target
PU
01/31NISSAN MOTOR : announces management appointment
PU
01/29Taiwan to discuss supply chains with U.S. next week amid auto shortage
RE
01/29GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Visa, Daimler, Moderna
01/28NISSAN MOTOR : US judge paves way for extradition of American father, son accuse..
AQ
01/28NISSAN MOTOR : recalls 354K Pathfinder SUVs for brake light problem
AQ
01/28TSMC ramps up auto chip production as carmakers wrestle with shortages
RE
01/28NISSAN MOTOR : production, sales and exports for December and 2020
PU
01/27Chip shortage to hit production at some Volkswagen plants in February
RE
01/27Chip shortage to hit production at some Volkswagen plants in February
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 7 760 B 74 088 M 74 088 M
Net income 2021 -477 555 M -4 560 M -4 560 M
Net Debt 2021 6 232 B 59 504 M 59 504 M
P/E ratio 2021 -4,37x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 082 B 19 886 M 19 880 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,07x
EV / Sales 2022 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 136 134
Free-Float 45,6%
Chart NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 567,00 JPY
Last Close Price 532,10 JPY
Spread / Highest target 178%
Spread / Average Target 6,56%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Makoto Uchida Executive President & Chief Executive Officer
Yasushi Kimura Chairman
Ashwani Gupta COO & Representative Executive Officer
Stephen Ma Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Anthony Thomas Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.-4.98%19 886
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-8.26%194 939
VOLKSWAGEN AG2.64%101 665
DAIMLER AG0.57%75 478
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY21.71%72 539
BMW AG-3.07%54 884
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ