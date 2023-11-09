By Kosaku Narioka

Nissan Motor posted a sharp increase in second-quarter net profit thanks to sales growth in most markets, and raised its fiscal-year earnings projections.

The Japanese carmaker said Thursday that net profit surged to 190.735 billion yen ($1.26 billion) for the three months ended Sept. 30, from Y17.36 billion a year earlier. That exceeded the estimate of Y90.925 billion in a poll of analysts by data provider Quick.

The year-earlier results were weighed by one-off losses related to its exit from Russia.

Second-quarter revenue increased 25% from a year earlier to Y3.146 trillion.

Nissan raised its revenue and net profit forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 2024, citing sales growth globally, except China, as well as a weaker yen.

For the fiscal year ending March 2024, Nissan projected net profit would climb 76% to Y390.00 billion, compared with the previous view of a 53% increase, and for revenue to increase 23% to Y13.000 trillion, compared with the previous forecast of a 19% rise.

Nissan maintained its fiscal-year forecast for global car sales at 3.7 million units.

