  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Nissan Motor Co Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7201   JP3672400003

NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD

(7201)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Nissan Motor Posts Third-Quarter Net Profit on U.S. Market Strength

02/08/2022 | 03:17am EST
By Kosaku Narioka

Nissan Motor Co. posted third-quarter net profit thanks partly to a strong U.S. car market as it continues to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Japanese auto maker said Tuesday that net profit for the quarter ended December was 32.69 billion yen ($284.0 million). That compared with a loss of Y37.76 billion in the same period a year earlier, when the pandemic weighed on sales during.

The result beat the estimate of Y13.66 billion taken from a poll of analysts by FactSet.

Third-quarter revenue declined 0.8% from a year earlier to Y2.207 trillion. Operating profit for North America rose to Y85.10 billion from Y14.545 billion.

Nissan kept its car sales forecast for the fiscal year ending March at 3.8 million vehicles. It cut its revenue projection but raised net-profit guidance for this fiscal year, citing cost controls and a weaker yen.

Nissan expects revenue to increase 11% to Y8.710 trillion, down from its previous forecast of a 12% rise, and projects net profit at Y205.00 billion, up from its previous view of Y180.00 billion.


Write to Kosaku Narioka at kosaku.narioka@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-08-22 0316ET

Financials
Sales 2022 8 802 B 76 501 M 76 501 M
Net income 2022 199 B 1 733 M 1 733 M
Net Debt 2022 5 457 B 47 432 M 47 432 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,8x
Yield 2022 0,54%
Capitalization 2 344 B 20 376 M 20 376 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,89x
EV / Sales 2023 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 131 461
Free-Float -
Technical analysis trends NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 598,90 JPY
Average target price 748,33 JPY
Spread / Average Target 25,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Makoto Uchida Executive President & Chief Executive Officer
Stephen Ma Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Yasushi Kimura Chairman
Anthony Thomas Chief Information Officer
Ashwani Gupta COO & Representative Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD7.75%20 376
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION8.07%273 037
VOLKSWAGEN AG-0.87%123 871
DAIMLER AG-0.04%82 594
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-13.51%73 683
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-13.87%71 636