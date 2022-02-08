Nissan Motor Posts Third-Quarter Net Profit on U.S. Market Strength

By Kosaku Narioka



Nissan Motor Co. posted third-quarter net profit thanks partly to a strong U.S. car market as it continues to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Japanese auto maker said Tuesday that net profit for the quarter ended December was 32.69 billion yen ($284.0 million). That compared with a loss of Y37.76 billion in the same period a year earlier, when the pandemic weighed on sales during.

The result beat the estimate of Y13.66 billion taken from a poll of analysts by FactSet.

Third-quarter revenue declined 0.8% from a year earlier to Y2.207 trillion. Operating profit for North America rose to Y85.10 billion from Y14.545 billion.

Nissan kept its car sales forecast for the fiscal year ending March at 3.8 million vehicles. It cut its revenue projection but raised net-profit guidance for this fiscal year, citing cost controls and a weaker yen.

Nissan expects revenue to increase 11% to Y8.710 trillion, down from its previous forecast of a 12% rise, and projects net profit at Y205.00 billion, up from its previous view of Y180.00 billion.

