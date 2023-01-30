Advanced search
    7201   JP3672400003

NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD

(7201)
2023-01-30
453.90 JPY   -0.68%
Nissan Motor to Invest in Renault's Ampere Under Revamped Alliance Agreement
MT
Renault Confirms Plan to Reshape Alliance With Nissan
DJ
Automakers Renault, Nissan make cross-shareholdings equal
AQ
Nissan Motor : Press statement

01/30/2023
2023/01/30

YOKOHAMA, Japan - After several months of constructive discussions with Renault Group, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd today announced that, subject to the approval of its board of directors, it has reached an important milestone in its discussions with Renault Group on defining new foundations for their partnership.

The ambition is to strengthen the ties of the Alliance and maximize value creation for all stakeholders with a three-stage approach:

  • Reloading the partnership with high-value-creation operational projects
    • This would consist of key projects in Latin America, India and Europe, which would be deployed along 3 dimensions: markets, vehicles and technologies.
  • Enhancing strategic agility with new initiatives that partners can join
    • Nissan to invest in Ampere, the EV & Software pure player founded by Renault Group, aiming to become a strategic shareholder.
  • A balanced governance and cross-shareholding to foster accelerated operational efficiencies
    • Nissan and Renault Group would retain a 15% cross-shareholding, with a lock-up obligation, as well as a standstill obligation. They would both be able to freely exercise the voting rights attached to their 15% direct shareholding, with a 15% cap.
    • Renault Group would transfer 28.4% of Nissan shares into a French trust, where the voting rights would be "neutralized" for most of the decisions, but the economic rights (dividends and shares' sale proceeds) would still entirely benefit to Renault until such shares are sold.
    • Renault Group would instruct the trustee to sell the entrusted Nissan shares if commercially reasonable for Renault Group in a coordinated and orderly process, but it would have no obligation to sell the shares within a specific pre-determined period of time.
    • The AOB would remain the coordination forum.


The agreements are being finalized and the transaction remains subject to the approval of the boards of directors of Renault and Nissan.

The Alliance members plan to make an announcement immediately after the board approvals.

# # #

For more information about Nissan's products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit
nissan-global.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube.

Contact
nissan_japan_communications@mail.nissan.co.jp

Disclaimer

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2023 06:53:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 10 325 B 79 477 M 79 477 M
Net income 2023 186 B 1 435 M 1 435 M
Net Debt 2023 5 082 B 39 118 M 39 118 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,55x
Yield 2023 1,57%
Capitalization 1 790 B 13 776 M 13 776 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,67x
EV / Sales 2024 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 134 111
Free-Float 45,7%
Technical analysis trends NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 457,00 JPY
Average target price 624,67 JPY
Spread / Average Target 36,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Makoto Uchida Program Director
Stephen Ma Chief Supervisor
Yasushi Kimura Chairman
Kunio Nakaguro Executive Vice President, Head-R&D
Yasunobu Matoba Chief Information Officer & Head-Global IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD9.30%13 776
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION4.86%199 180
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG12.17%79 982
VOLKSWAGEN AG8.30%79 475
BMW AG11.47%64 591
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY12.81%53 915