Nissan Motor : Sales, Production & Exports Results Apr, 2023
05/30/2023 | 02:09am EDT
Nissan Sales, Production & Exports Results for April, 2023
1. Retail Sales by Region
Region
April
Var.
CYTD (January - April)
Var.
FYTD (April)
Var.
*January for China
(%)
(%)
(%)
2023
2022
2023
2022
2023
2022
Registered Vehicles
22,175
17,522
26.6%
105,398
105,315
0.1%
22,175
17,522
26.6%
Mini Vehicles
10,853
10,481
3.5%
71,825
61,874
16.1%
10,853
10,481
3.5%
Japan Total
33,028
28,003
17.9%
177,223
167,189
6.0%
33,028
28,003
17.9%
Nissan Brand
78,467
70,107
11.9%
298,528
259,942
14.8%
78,467
70,107
11.9%
Infiniti Brand
5,294
4,295
23.3%
21,051
15,541
35.5%
5,294
4,295
23.3%
U.S. Total
83,761
74,402
12.6%
319,579
275,483
16.0%
83,761
74,402
12.6%
Canada
8,792
9,121
-3.6%
29,262
31,131
-6.0%
8,792
9,121
-3.6%
Mexico
15,090
13,629
10.7%
74,556
59,713
24.9%
15,090
13,629
10.7%
Europe
18,406
23,091
-20.3%
118,174
100,635
17.4%
18,406
23,091
-20.3%
China*1
61,313
69,262
(*1)
-11.5%
223,274
368,125
(*1)
-39.3%
47,521
133,467
(*1)
-64.4%
Others
37,687
36,758
2.5%
163,669
157,819
3.7%
37,687
36,758
2.5%
Overseas Total
225,049
226,263
-0.5%
928,514
992,906
-6.5%
211,257
290,468
-27.3%
Global Retail Sales
258,077
254,266
1.5%
1,105,737
1,160,095
-4.7%
244,285
318,471
-23.3%
2. Global Production by Country
April
Var.
CYTD (January - April)
Var.
FYTD (April)
Var.
Country
*January for China
(%)
(%)
(%)
2023
2022
2023
2022
2023
2022
Japan
60,387
30,093
100.7%
227,564
159,890
42.3%
60,387
30,093
100.7%
U.S.
45,446
38,779
17.2%
203,424
179,583
13.3%
45,446
38,779
17.2%
Mexico
36,785
34,298
7.3%
186,686
138,821
34.5%
36,785
34,298
7.3%
U.K.
23,847
19,393
23.0%
104,634
77,897
34.3%
23,847
19,393
23.0%
China*1
47,489
49,629
(*1)
-4.3%
251,052
367,866
(*1)
-31.8%
32,105
132,570
(*1)
-75.8%
Others*2
26,066
35,076
-25.7%
146,654
148,670
-1.4%
26,066
35,076
-25.7%
Overseas Total
179,633
177,175
1.4%
892,450
912,837
-2.2%
164,249
260,116
-36.9%
Global Production
240,020
207,268
15.8%
1,120,014
1,072,727
4.4%
224,636
290,209
-22.6%
3. Vehicle Exports from Japan
April
Var.
CYTD (January - April)
Var.
FYTD (April)
Var.
Destination
*January for China
(%)
(%)
(%)
2023
2022
2023
2022
2023
2022
North America
20,028
10,788
85.7%
67,867
45,235
50.0%
20,028
10,788
85.7%
Europe
5,427
29
18613.8%
15,999
182
8690.7%
5,427
29
18613.8%
Middle East
3,301
3,190
3.5%
19,290
14,803
30.3%
3,301
3,190
3.5%
Others
8,475
3,389
150.1%
27,215
14,768
84.3%
8,475
3,389
150.1%
Total
37,231
17,396
114.0%
130,371
74,988
73.9%
37,231
17,396
114.0%
*1 China sales and production include Dongfeng brand PV and LCV.
DFAC (Dongfeng Automobile Co., Ltd.) is deconsolidated from October 2022. Excluding DFAC, China sales was -1.5% for April 2023, -29.9% for January 2023-April 2023 (CYTD 2023), and -59.1% for January 2023 (FYTD 2023). On the same basis, China production was +14.5% for April 2023, -19.9% for January 2023-April 2023 (CYTD 2023), and -71.7% for January 2023 (FYTD 2023).
*2 Others include production in Taiwan, Thailand, Philippines, South Africa, Brazil, India, Egypt, Russia, France and Argentina excluding CKD production.
*3 The results provided are for your reference only. All figures are believed to be accurate by the Company at the time of issue. However, revisions may be made periodically without notice.
Japan Nissan Sales Results by Model : April 2023
Model
March
Note / Note AURA
Sylphy
Teana
Skyline
Fuga
Cima
Leaf
Juke
Ariya
X-Trail
KICKS
Serena
Elgrand
Fairlady Z
GT-R
Others
PV Total
NV150 AD / AD
NV200 Vanette / Vanette
NV350 Caravan
NT450 Atlas
Atlas F24 / F25
Paramedic
Civilian
CV Total
Registered Vehicle Total
DAYZ
DAYZ Roox
Roox
Sakura
NV100 / NT100 Clipper
Mini Total
Japan Grand Total
April
CYTD (January - April)
FYTD April
Volume
Var.
Volume
Var.
Volume
Var.
2023
2022
(%)
CY2023
CY2022
(%)
FY2023
FY2022
(%)
38
451
-91.6%
699
3,459
-79.8%
38
451
-91.6%
7,224
8,114
-11.0%
43,975
41,588
5.7%
7,224
8,114
-11.0%
0
0
-
2
6
-66.7%
0
0
-
0
1
-100.0%
0
4
-100.0%
0
1
-100.0%
308
199
54.8%
813
1,089
-25.3%
308
199
54.8%
2
30
-93.3%
20
193
-89.6%
2
30
-93.3%
-
7
-
0
45
-100.0%
0
7
-100.0%
851
213
299.5%
5,449
4,792
13.7%
851
213
299.5%
0
1
-100.0%
0
5
-100.0%
0
1
-100.0%
1,102
789
39.7%
2,827
1,505
87.8%
1,102
789
39.7%
1,696
630
169.2%
9,361
3,789
147.1%
1,696
630
169.2%
1,110
1,121
-1.0%
4,870
10,236
-52.4%
1,110
1,121
-1.0%
6,507
3,057
112.9%
19,907
21,772
-8.6%
6,507
3,057
112.9%
169
115
47.0%
921
1,039
-11.4%
169
115
47.0%
71
2
3450.0%
369
27
1266.7%
71
2
3450.0%
14
80
-82.5%
21
400
-94.8%
14
80
-82.5%
0
0
-
0
1
-100.0%
0
0
-
19,092
14,810
28.9%
89,234
89,950
-0.8%
19,092
14,810
28.9%
598
886
-32.5%
3,215
5,185
-38.0%
598
886
-32.5%
573
1,116
-48.7%
3,104
4,589
-32.4%
573
1,116
-48.7%
1,779
659
170.0%
9,259
5,191
78.4%
1,779
659
170.0%
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
-
133
51
160.8%
477
316
50.9%
133
51
160.8%
0
0
-
109
84
29.8%
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
-
3,083
2,712
13.7%
16,164
15,365
5.2%
3,083
2,712
13.7%
22,175
17,522
26.6%
105,398
105,315
0.1%
22,175
17,522
26.6%
2,134
3,124
-31.7%
11,976
21,827
-45.1%
2,134
3,124
-31.7%
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
-
3,646
5,093
-28.4%
30,934
24,997
23.8%
3,646
5,093
-28.4%
2,370
0
-
13,580
0
-
2,370
0
-
2,703
2,264
19.4%
15,335
15,050
1.9%
2,703
2,264
19.4%
10,853
10,481
3.5%
71,825
61,874
16.1%
10,853
10,481
3.5%
33,028
28,003
17.9%
177,223
167,189
6.0%
33,028
28,003
17.9%
The results provided are for your reference only. All figures are believed to be accurate by the Company at the time of issue. However, revisions may be made periodically without notice.
USA Nissan Sales Results by Model : April 2023
April
CYTD (January - April)
FYTD April
Model
Volume
Var.
Volume
Var.
Volume
Var.
2023
2022
(%)
CY2023
CY2022
(%)
FY2023
FY2022
(%)
Versa
3,375
352
858.8%
7,276
2,682
171.3%
3,375
352
858.8%
Sentra
12,351
7,729
59.8%
34,868
34,860
0.0%
12,351
7,729
59.8%
Altima
10,965
13,914
-21.2%
43,797
52,209
-16.1%
10,965
13,914
-21.2%
Maxima
1,201
350
243.1%
3,408
3,219
5.9%
1,201
350
243.1%
Z
193
0
-
659
0
-
193
0
-
GT-R
30
5
500.0%
173
55
214.5%
30
5
500.0%
Leaf
760
1,543
-50.7%
3,114
5,914
-47.3%
760
1,543
-50.7%
Total Cars
28,875
23,893
20.9%
93,295
98,939
-5.7%
28,875
23,893
20.9%
Frontier
6,395
7,969
-19.8%
23,321
30,374
-23.2%
6,395
7,969
-19.8%
Pathfinder
7,125
6,564
8.5%
30,895
15,539
98.8%
7,125
6,564
8.5%
Kicks
6,045
6,160
-1.9%
17,877
26,737
-33.1%
6,045
6,160
-1.9%
Murano
3,291
3,449
-4.6%
15,735
12,852
22.4%
3,291
3,449
-4.6%
Rogue
20,400
14,758
38.2%
89,424
43,679
104.7%
20,400
14,758
38.2%
Rogue Sports
1,291
4,639
-72.2%
8,766
20,953
-58.2%
1,291
4,639
-72.2%
Armada
2,299
573
301.2%
9,571
2,216
331.9%
2,299
573
301.2%
Titan
1,972
2,102
-6.2%
6,010
8,517
-29.4%
1,972
2,102
-6.2%
Ariya
774
0
-
3,634
0
-
774
0
-
NVC
0
0
-
0
2
-100.0%
0
0
-
NVP
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
-
NV200
0
0
-
0
134
-100.0%
0
0
-
Total Trucks
49,592
46,214
7.3%
205,233
161,003
27.5%
49,592
46,214
7.3%
Nissan Brand Total
78,467
70,107
11.9%
298,528
259,942
14.8%
78,467
70,107
11.9%
Q50
613
567
8.1%
1,979
2,996
-33.9%
613
567
8.1%
Q60 Coupe
131
268
-51.1%
505
1,036
-51.3%
131
268
-51.1%
Q70
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
-
QX50
870
708
22.9%
3,200
4,158
-23.0%
870
708
22.9%
QX55
430
643
-33.1%
1,795
1,642
9.3%
430
643
-33.1%
QX60
2,409
1,452
65.9%
9,548
3,988
139.4%
2,409
1,452
65.9%
QX80
841
657
28.0%
4,024
1,721
133.8%
841
657
28.0%
Infiniti Brand Total
5,294
4,295
23.3%
21,051
15,541
35.5%
5,294
4,295
23.3%
USA Grand Total
83,761
74,402
12.6%
319,579
275,483
16.0%
83,761
74,402
12.6%
The results provided are for your reference only. All figures are believed to be accurate by the Company at the time of issue. However, revisions may be made periodically without notice.
Europe Nissan Sales Results by Model : April 2023
Model
Micra
Leaf
Sentra
Teana / Altima
Maxima
Juke
Qashqai
Murano
Terrano
X-Trail
Pathfinder
Ariya
370Z
GT-R
Navara
Townstar
Primaster
e-NV200
NV250
NV400
Others
Nissan Brand Total
Q50
Q60 Coupe
QX50 / QX55
QX60
QX80
Infiniti Brand Total
Europe Grand Total
April
CYTD (January - April)
FYTD April
Volume
Var.
Volume
Var.
Volume
Var.
2023
2022
(%)
CY2023
CY2022
(%)
FY2023
FY2022
(%)
250
3,123
-92.0%
7,834
11,839
-33.8%
250
3,123
-92.0%
1,151
1,922
-40.1%
6,084
8,885
-31.5%
1,151
1,922
-40.1%
3
0
-
704
165
326.7%
3
0
-
0
0
-
52
42
23.8%
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
4
-100.0%
0
0
-
4,874
4,137
17.8%
26,773
19,741
35.6%
4,874
4,137
17.8%
8,101
11,185
-27.6%
53,390
42,286
26.3%
8,101
11,185
-27.6%
0
44
-100.0%
0
541
-100.0%
0
44
-100.0%
0
141
-100.0%
0
1,643
-100.0%
0
141
-100.0%
1,000
434
130.4%
7,533
5,593
34.7%
1,000
434
130.4%
0
9
-100.0%
0
179
-100.0%
0
9
-100.0%
814
0
-
3,583
0
-
814
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
2
-100.0%
1
5
-80.0%
0
2
-100.0%
0
199
-100.0%
32
1,957
-98.4%
0
199
-100.0%
827
577
43.3%
4,106
1,557
163.7%
827
577
43.3%
802
439
82.7%
4,477
1,808
147.6%
802
439
82.7%
1
108
-99.1%
6
908
-99.3%
1
108
-99.1%
0
0
-
0
368
-100.0%
0
0
-
574
633
-9.3%
3,523
2,187
61.1%
574
633
-9.3%
0
42
-100.0%
0
48
-100.0%
0
42
-100.0%
18,397
22,995
-20.0%
118,098
99,756
18.4%
18,397
22,995
-20.0%
0
0
-
0
2
-100.0%
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
-
7
73
-90.4%
59
631
-90.6%
7
73
-90.4%
2
0
-
12
4
200.0%
2
0
-
0
23
-100.0%
5
242
-97.9%
0
23
-100.0%
9
96
-90.6%
76
879
-91.4%
9
96
-90.6%
18,406
23,091
-20.3%
118,174
100,635
17.4%
18,406
23,091
-20.3%
The results provided are for your reference only. All figures are believed to be accurate by the Company at the time of issue. However, revisions may be made periodically without notice.
China Nissan Sales Results by Model : April 2023
Model
Tiida H/B
Sylphy
Sylphy EV
Lannia
Teana / Altima
Maxima
Kicks
Qashqai
X-Trail
Murano
Navara
Ariya
Terra
Nissan Brand Total
Q50
Q60 Coupe
Q70
QX30
QX50 / QX55
QX60
Infiniti Brand Total
D60
D60 EV
e30 EV
T60
T60 EV
T80
T90
V-online
Venucia Brand Total
DF Brand vehicles*1 China Grand Total
April
CYTD (January - April)
Volume
Var.
Volume
Var.
2023
2022
(%)
CY2023
CY2022
(%)
1,003
3,486
-71.2%
3,971
12,987
-69.4%
26,975
26,122
3.3%
99,439
134,863
-26.3%
0
0
-
0
0
-
173
384
-54.9%
177
459
-61.4%
6,740
9,722
-30.7%
22,634
50,408
-55.1%
0
0
-
0
0
-
423
902
-53.1%
1,750
4,674
-62.6%
7,669
8,654
-11.4%
30,222
50,329
-40.0%
4,352
2,408
80.7%
16,423
11,623
41.3%
3,357
551
509.3%
5,216
2,342
122.7%
764
784
-2.6%
2,526
2,559
-1.3%
495
0
-
955
0
-
1,407
998
41.0%
3,056
4,163
-26.6%
53,358
54,011
-1.2%
186,369
274,407
-32.1%
285
63
352.4%
1,893
610
210.3%
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
-
151
241
-37.3%
522
1,445
-63.9%
89
167
-46.7%
274
951
-71.2%
525
471
11.5%
2,689
3,006
-10.5%
359
630
-43.0%
1,674
4,763
-64.9%
1,284
1,319
-2.7%
7,472
7,894
-5.3%
0
0
-
0
0
-
204
417
-51.1%
1,057
2,458
-57.0%
17
0
-
911
1
91000.0%
400
179
123.5%
1,324
1,490
-11.1%
0
6
-100.0%
0
65
-100.0%
2,246
1,904
18.0%
10,690
12,359
-13.5%
4,510
4,455
1.2%
23,128
29,030
-20.3%
2,920
10,325
-71.7%
11,088
61,682
-82.0%
61,313
69,262
-11.5%
223,274
368,125
-39.3%
*1 DFAC (Dongfeng Automobile Co., Ltd.) is deconsolidated from October 2022.
The results provided are for your reference only. All figures are believed to be accurate by the Company at the time of issue. However, revisions may be made periodically without notice.