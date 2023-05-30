Nissan Motor : Sales, Production & Exports Results Apr, 2023

Nissan Sales, Production & Exports Results for April, 2023

1. Retail Sales by Region Region April Var. CYTD (January - April) Var. FYTD (April) Var. *January for China (%) (%) (%) 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 Registered Vehicles 22,175 17,522 26.6% 105,398 105,315 0.1% 22,175 17,522 26.6% Mini Vehicles 10,853 10,481 3.5% 71,825 61,874 16.1% 10,853 10,481 3.5% Japan Total 33,028 28,003 17.9% 177,223 167,189 6.0% 33,028 28,003 17.9% Nissan Brand 78,467 70,107 11.9% 298,528 259,942 14.8% 78,467 70,107 11.9% Infiniti Brand 5,294 4,295 23.3% 21,051 15,541 35.5% 5,294 4,295 23.3% U.S. Total 83,761 74,402 12.6% 319,579 275,483 16.0% 83,761 74,402 12.6% Canada 8,792 9,121 -3.6% 29,262 31,131 -6.0% 8,792 9,121 -3.6% Mexico 15,090 13,629 10.7% 74,556 59,713 24.9% 15,090 13,629 10.7% Europe 18,406 23,091 -20.3% 118,174 100,635 17.4% 18,406 23,091 -20.3% China*1 61,313 69,262 (*1) -11.5% 223,274 368,125 (*1) -39.3% 47,521 133,467 (*1) -64.4% Others 37,687 36,758 2.5% 163,669 157,819 3.7% 37,687 36,758 2.5% Overseas Total 225,049 226,263 -0.5% 928,514 992,906 -6.5% 211,257 290,468 -27.3% Global Retail Sales 258,077 254,266 1.5% 1,105,737 1,160,095 -4.7% 244,285 318,471 -23.3% 2. Global Production by Country April Var. CYTD (January - April) Var. FYTD (April) Var. Country *January for China (%) (%) (%) 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 Japan 60,387 30,093 100.7% 227,564 159,890 42.3% 60,387 30,093 100.7% U.S. 45,446 38,779 17.2% 203,424 179,583 13.3% 45,446 38,779 17.2% Mexico 36,785 34,298 7.3% 186,686 138,821 34.5% 36,785 34,298 7.3% U.K. 23,847 19,393 23.0% 104,634 77,897 34.3% 23,847 19,393 23.0% China*1 47,489 49,629 (*1) -4.3% 251,052 367,866 (*1) -31.8% 32,105 132,570 (*1) -75.8% Others*2 26,066 35,076 -25.7% 146,654 148,670 -1.4% 26,066 35,076 -25.7% Overseas Total 179,633 177,175 1.4% 892,450 912,837 -2.2% 164,249 260,116 -36.9% Global Production 240,020 207,268 15.8% 1,120,014 1,072,727 4.4% 224,636 290,209 -22.6% 3. Vehicle Exports from Japan April Var. CYTD (January - April) Var. FYTD (April) Var. Destination *January for China (%) (%) (%) 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 North America 20,028 10,788 85.7% 67,867 45,235 50.0% 20,028 10,788 85.7% Europe 5,427 29 18613.8% 15,999 182 8690.7% 5,427 29 18613.8% Middle East 3,301 3,190 3.5% 19,290 14,803 30.3% 3,301 3,190 3.5% Others 8,475 3,389 150.1% 27,215 14,768 84.3% 8,475 3,389 150.1% Total 37,231 17,396 114.0% 130,371 74,988 73.9% 37,231 17,396 114.0%

*1 China sales and production include Dongfeng brand PV and LCV.

DFAC (Dongfeng Automobile Co., Ltd.) is deconsolidated from October 2022. Excluding DFAC, China sales was -1.5% for April 2023, -29.9% for January 2023-April 2023 (CYTD 2023), and -59.1% for January 2023 (FYTD 2023). On the same basis, China production was +14.5% for April 2023, -19.9% for January 2023-April 2023 (CYTD 2023), and -71.7% for January 2023 (FYTD 2023).

*2 Others include production in Taiwan, Thailand, Philippines, South Africa, Brazil, India, Egypt, Russia, France and Argentina excluding CKD production.

*3 The results provided are for your reference only. All figures are believed to be accurate by the Company at the time of issue. However, revisions may be made periodically without notice.