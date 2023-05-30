Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Nissan Motor Co Ltd
  News
  Summary
    7201   JP3672400003

NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD

(7201)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-30 am EDT
533.30 JPY   +1.60%
Nissan Motor : Sales, Production & Exports Results Apr, 2023

05/30/2023 | 02:09am EDT
Nissan Sales, Production & Exports Results for April, 2023

1. Retail Sales by Region

Region

April

Var.

CYTD (January - April)

Var.

FYTD (April)

Var.

*January for China

(%)

(%)

(%)

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022

Registered Vehicles

22,175

17,522

26.6%

105,398

105,315

0.1%

22,175

17,522

26.6%

Mini Vehicles

10,853

10,481

3.5%

71,825

61,874

16.1%

10,853

10,481

3.5%

Japan Total

33,028

28,003

17.9%

177,223

167,189

6.0%

33,028

28,003

17.9%

Nissan Brand

78,467

70,107

11.9%

298,528

259,942

14.8%

78,467

70,107

11.9%

Infiniti Brand

5,294

4,295

23.3%

21,051

15,541

35.5%

5,294

4,295

23.3%

U.S. Total

83,761

74,402

12.6%

319,579

275,483

16.0%

83,761

74,402

12.6%

Canada

8,792

9,121

-3.6%

29,262

31,131

-6.0%

8,792

9,121

-3.6%

Mexico

15,090

13,629

10.7%

74,556

59,713

24.9%

15,090

13,629

10.7%

Europe

18,406

23,091

-20.3%

118,174

100,635

17.4%

18,406

23,091

-20.3%

China*1

61,313

69,262

(*1)

-11.5%

223,274

368,125

(*1)

-39.3%

47,521

133,467

(*1)

-64.4%

Others

37,687

36,758

2.5%

163,669

157,819

3.7%

37,687

36,758

2.5%

Overseas Total

225,049

226,263

-0.5%

928,514

992,906

-6.5%

211,257

290,468

-27.3%

Global Retail Sales

258,077

254,266

1.5%

1,105,737

1,160,095

-4.7%

244,285

318,471

-23.3%

2. Global Production by Country

April

Var.

CYTD (January - April)

Var.

FYTD (April)

Var.

Country

*January for China

(%)

(%)

(%)

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022

Japan

60,387

30,093

100.7%

227,564

159,890

42.3%

60,387

30,093

100.7%

U.S.

45,446

38,779

17.2%

203,424

179,583

13.3%

45,446

38,779

17.2%

Mexico

36,785

34,298

7.3%

186,686

138,821

34.5%

36,785

34,298

7.3%

U.K.

23,847

19,393

23.0%

104,634

77,897

34.3%

23,847

19,393

23.0%

China*1

47,489

49,629

(*1)

-4.3%

251,052

367,866

(*1)

-31.8%

32,105

132,570

(*1)

-75.8%

Others*2

26,066

35,076

-25.7%

146,654

148,670

-1.4%

26,066

35,076

-25.7%

Overseas Total

179,633

177,175

1.4%

892,450

912,837

-2.2%

164,249

260,116

-36.9%

Global Production

240,020

207,268

15.8%

1,120,014

1,072,727

4.4%

224,636

290,209

-22.6%

3. Vehicle Exports from Japan

April

Var.

CYTD (January - April)

Var.

FYTD (April)

Var.

Destination

*January for China

(%)

(%)

(%)

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022

North America

20,028

10,788

85.7%

67,867

45,235

50.0%

20,028

10,788

85.7%

Europe

5,427

29

18613.8%

15,999

182

8690.7%

5,427

29

18613.8%

Middle East

3,301

3,190

3.5%

19,290

14,803

30.3%

3,301

3,190

3.5%

Others

8,475

3,389

150.1%

27,215

14,768

84.3%

8,475

3,389

150.1%

Total

37,231

17,396

114.0%

130,371

74,988

73.9%

37,231

17,396

114.0%

*1 China sales and production include Dongfeng brand PV and LCV.

DFAC (Dongfeng Automobile Co., Ltd.) is deconsolidated from October 2022. Excluding DFAC, China sales was -1.5% for April 2023, -29.9% for January 2023-April 2023 (CYTD 2023), and -59.1% for January 2023 (FYTD 2023). On the same basis, China production was +14.5% for April 2023, -19.9% for January 2023-April 2023 (CYTD 2023), and -71.7% for January 2023 (FYTD 2023).

*2 Others include production in Taiwan, Thailand, Philippines, South Africa, Brazil, India, Egypt, Russia, France and Argentina excluding CKD production.

*3 The results provided are for your reference only. All figures are believed to be accurate by the Company at the time of issue. However, revisions may be made periodically without notice.

Japan Nissan Sales Results by Model : April 2023

Model

March

Note / Note AURA

Sylphy

Teana

Skyline

Fuga

Cima

Leaf

Juke

Ariya

X-Trail

KICKS

Serena

Elgrand

Fairlady Z

GT-R

Others

PV Total

NV150 AD / AD

NV200 Vanette / Vanette

NV350 Caravan

NT450 Atlas

Atlas F24 / F25

Paramedic

Civilian

CV Total

Registered Vehicle Total

DAYZ

DAYZ Roox

Roox

Sakura

NV100 / NT100 Clipper

Mini Total

Japan Grand Total

April

CYTD (January - April)

FYTD April

Volume

Var.

Volume

Var.

Volume

Var.

2023

2022

(%)

CY2023

CY2022

(%)

FY2023

FY2022

(%)

38

451

-91.6%

699

3,459

-79.8%

38

451

-91.6%

7,224

8,114

-11.0%

43,975

41,588

5.7%

7,224

8,114

-11.0%

0

0

-

2

6

-66.7%

0

0

-

0

1

-100.0%

0

4

-100.0%

0

1

-100.0%

308

199

54.8%

813

1,089

-25.3%

308

199

54.8%

2

30

-93.3%

20

193

-89.6%

2

30

-93.3%

-

7

-

0

45

-100.0%

0

7

-100.0%

851

213

299.5%

5,449

4,792

13.7%

851

213

299.5%

0

1

-100.0%

0

5

-100.0%

0

1

-100.0%

1,102

789

39.7%

2,827

1,505

87.8%

1,102

789

39.7%

1,696

630

169.2%

9,361

3,789

147.1%

1,696

630

169.2%

1,110

1,121

-1.0%

4,870

10,236

-52.4%

1,110

1,121

-1.0%

6,507

3,057

112.9%

19,907

21,772

-8.6%

6,507

3,057

112.9%

169

115

47.0%

921

1,039

-11.4%

169

115

47.0%

71

2

3450.0%

369

27

1266.7%

71

2

3450.0%

14

80

-82.5%

21

400

-94.8%

14

80

-82.5%

0

0

-

0

1

-100.0%

0

0

-

19,092

14,810

28.9%

89,234

89,950

-0.8%

19,092

14,810

28.9%

598

886

-32.5%

3,215

5,185

-38.0%

598

886

-32.5%

573

1,116

-48.7%

3,104

4,589

-32.4%

573

1,116

-48.7%

1,779

659

170.0%

9,259

5,191

78.4%

1,779

659

170.0%

0

0

-

0

0

-

0

0

-

133

51

160.8%

477

316

50.9%

133

51

160.8%

0

0

-

109

84

29.8%

0

0

-

0

0

-

0

0

-

0

0

-

3,083

2,712

13.7%

16,164

15,365

5.2%

3,083

2,712

13.7%

22,175

17,522

26.6%

105,398

105,315

0.1%

22,175

17,522

26.6%

2,134

3,124

-31.7%

11,976

21,827

-45.1%

2,134

3,124

-31.7%

0

0

-

0

0

-

0

0

-

3,646

5,093

-28.4%

30,934

24,997

23.8%

3,646

5,093

-28.4%

2,370

0

-

13,580

0

-

2,370

0

-

2,703

2,264

19.4%

15,335

15,050

1.9%

2,703

2,264

19.4%

10,853

10,481

3.5%

71,825

61,874

16.1%

10,853

10,481

3.5%

33,028

28,003

17.9%

177,223

167,189

6.0%

33,028

28,003

17.9%

  • The results provided are for your reference only. All figures are believed to be accurate by the Company at the time of issue. However, revisions may be made periodically without notice.

USA Nissan Sales Results by Model : April 2023

April

CYTD (January - April)

FYTD April

Model

Volume

Var.

Volume

Var.

Volume

Var.

2023

2022

(%)

CY2023

CY2022

(%)

FY2023

FY2022

(%)

Versa

3,375

352

858.8%

7,276

2,682

171.3%

3,375

352

858.8%

Sentra

12,351

7,729

59.8%

34,868

34,860

0.0%

12,351

7,729

59.8%

Altima

10,965

13,914

-21.2%

43,797

52,209

-16.1%

10,965

13,914

-21.2%

Maxima

1,201

350

243.1%

3,408

3,219

5.9%

1,201

350

243.1%

Z

193

0

-

659

0

-

193

0

-

GT-R

30

5

500.0%

173

55

214.5%

30

5

500.0%

Leaf

760

1,543

-50.7%

3,114

5,914

-47.3%

760

1,543

-50.7%

Total Cars

28,875

23,893

20.9%

93,295

98,939

-5.7%

28,875

23,893

20.9%

Frontier

6,395

7,969

-19.8%

23,321

30,374

-23.2%

6,395

7,969

-19.8%

Pathfinder

7,125

6,564

8.5%

30,895

15,539

98.8%

7,125

6,564

8.5%

Kicks

6,045

6,160

-1.9%

17,877

26,737

-33.1%

6,045

6,160

-1.9%

Murano

3,291

3,449

-4.6%

15,735

12,852

22.4%

3,291

3,449

-4.6%

Rogue

20,400

14,758

38.2%

89,424

43,679

104.7%

20,400

14,758

38.2%

Rogue Sports

1,291

4,639

-72.2%

8,766

20,953

-58.2%

1,291

4,639

-72.2%

Armada

2,299

573

301.2%

9,571

2,216

331.9%

2,299

573

301.2%

Titan

1,972

2,102

-6.2%

6,010

8,517

-29.4%

1,972

2,102

-6.2%

Ariya

774

0

-

3,634

0

-

774

0

-

NVC

0

0

-

0

2

-100.0%

0

0

-

NVP

0

0

-

0

0

-

0

0

-

NV200

0

0

-

0

134

-100.0%

0

0

-

Total Trucks

49,592

46,214

7.3%

205,233

161,003

27.5%

49,592

46,214

7.3%

Nissan Brand Total

78,467

70,107

11.9%

298,528

259,942

14.8%

78,467

70,107

11.9%

Q50

613

567

8.1%

1,979

2,996

-33.9%

613

567

8.1%

Q60 Coupe

131

268

-51.1%

505

1,036

-51.3%

131

268

-51.1%

Q70

0

0

-

0

0

-

0

0

-

QX50

870

708

22.9%

3,200

4,158

-23.0%

870

708

22.9%

QX55

430

643

-33.1%

1,795

1,642

9.3%

430

643

-33.1%

QX60

2,409

1,452

65.9%

9,548

3,988

139.4%

2,409

1,452

65.9%

QX80

841

657

28.0%

4,024

1,721

133.8%

841

657

28.0%

Infiniti Brand Total

5,294

4,295

23.3%

21,051

15,541

35.5%

5,294

4,295

23.3%

USA Grand Total

83,761

74,402

12.6%

319,579

275,483

16.0%

83,761

74,402

12.6%

  • The results provided are for your reference only. All figures are believed to be accurate by the Company at the time of issue. However, revisions may be made periodically without notice.

Europe Nissan Sales Results by Model : April 2023

Model

Micra

Leaf

Sentra

Teana / Altima

Maxima

Juke

Qashqai

Murano

Terrano

X-Trail

Pathfinder

Ariya

370Z

GT-R

Navara

Townstar

Primaster

e-NV200

NV250

NV400

Others

Nissan Brand Total

Q50

Q60 Coupe

QX50 / QX55

QX60

QX80

Infiniti Brand Total

Europe Grand Total

April

CYTD (January - April)

FYTD April

Volume

Var.

Volume

Var.

Volume

Var.

2023

2022

(%)

CY2023

CY2022

(%)

FY2023

FY2022

(%)

250

3,123

-92.0%

7,834

11,839

-33.8%

250

3,123

-92.0%

1,151

1,922

-40.1%

6,084

8,885

-31.5%

1,151

1,922

-40.1%

3

0

-

704

165

326.7%

3

0

-

0

0

-

52

42

23.8%

0

0

-

0

0

-

0

4

-100.0%

0

0

-

4,874

4,137

17.8%

26,773

19,741

35.6%

4,874

4,137

17.8%

8,101

11,185

-27.6%

53,390

42,286

26.3%

8,101

11,185

-27.6%

0

44

-100.0%

0

541

-100.0%

0

44

-100.0%

0

141

-100.0%

0

1,643

-100.0%

0

141

-100.0%

1,000

434

130.4%

7,533

5,593

34.7%

1,000

434

130.4%

0

9

-100.0%

0

179

-100.0%

0

9

-100.0%

814

0

-

3,583

0

-

814

0

-

0

0

-

0

0

-

0

0

-

0

2

-100.0%

1

5

-80.0%

0

2

-100.0%

0

199

-100.0%

32

1,957

-98.4%

0

199

-100.0%

827

577

43.3%

4,106

1,557

163.7%

827

577

43.3%

802

439

82.7%

4,477

1,808

147.6%

802

439

82.7%

1

108

-99.1%

6

908

-99.3%

1

108

-99.1%

0

0

-

0

368

-100.0%

0

0

-

574

633

-9.3%

3,523

2,187

61.1%

574

633

-9.3%

0

42

-100.0%

0

48

-100.0%

0

42

-100.0%

18,397

22,995

-20.0%

118,098

99,756

18.4%

18,397

22,995

-20.0%

0

0

-

0

2

-100.0%

0

0

-

0

0

-

0

0

-

0

0

-

7

73

-90.4%

59

631

-90.6%

7

73

-90.4%

2

0

-

12

4

200.0%

2

0

-

0

23

-100.0%

5

242

-97.9%

0

23

-100.0%

9

96

-90.6%

76

879

-91.4%

9

96

-90.6%

18,406

23,091

-20.3%

118,174

100,635

17.4%

18,406

23,091

-20.3%

  • The results provided are for your reference only. All figures are believed to be accurate by the Company at the time of issue. However, revisions may be made periodically without notice.

China Nissan Sales Results by Model : April 2023

Model

Tiida H/B

Sylphy

Sylphy EV

Lannia

Teana / Altima

Maxima

Kicks

Qashqai

X-Trail

Murano

Navara

Ariya

Terra

Nissan Brand Total

Q50

Q60 Coupe

Q70

QX30

QX50 / QX55

QX60

Infiniti Brand Total

D60

D60 EV

e30 EV

T60

T60 EV

T80

T90

V-online

Venucia Brand Total

DF Brand vehicles*1 China Grand Total

April

CYTD (January - April)

Volume

Var.

Volume

Var.

2023

2022

(%)

CY2023

CY2022

(%)

1,003

3,486

-71.2%

3,971

12,987

-69.4%

26,975

26,122

3.3%

99,439

134,863

-26.3%

0

0

-

0

0

-

173

384

-54.9%

177

459

-61.4%

6,740

9,722

-30.7%

22,634

50,408

-55.1%

0

0

-

0

0

-

423

902

-53.1%

1,750

4,674

-62.6%

7,669

8,654

-11.4%

30,222

50,329

-40.0%

4,352

2,408

80.7%

16,423

11,623

41.3%

3,357

551

509.3%

5,216

2,342

122.7%

764

784

-2.6%

2,526

2,559

-1.3%

495

0

-

955

0

-

1,407

998

41.0%

3,056

4,163

-26.6%

53,358

54,011

-1.2%

186,369

274,407

-32.1%

285

63

352.4%

1,893

610

210.3%

0

0

-

0

0

-

0

0

-

0

0

-

0

0

-

0

0

-

151

241

-37.3%

522

1,445

-63.9%

89

167

-46.7%

274

951

-71.2%

525

471

11.5%

2,689

3,006

-10.5%

359

630

-43.0%

1,674

4,763

-64.9%

1,284

1,319

-2.7%

7,472

7,894

-5.3%

0

0

-

0

0

-

204

417

-51.1%

1,057

2,458

-57.0%

17

0

-

911

1

91000.0%

400

179

123.5%

1,324

1,490

-11.1%

0

6

-100.0%

0

65

-100.0%

2,246

1,904

18.0%

10,690

12,359

-13.5%

4,510

4,455

1.2%

23,128

29,030

-20.3%

2,920

10,325

-71.7%

11,088

61,682

-82.0%

61,313

69,262

-11.5%

223,274

368,125

-39.3%

*1 DFAC (Dongfeng Automobile Co., Ltd.) is deconsolidated from October 2022.

The results provided are for your reference only. All figures are believed to be accurate by the Company at the time of issue. However, revisions may be made periodically without notice.

Disclaimer

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2023 06:08:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
