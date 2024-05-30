Nissan Sales, Production & Exports Results for April, 2024
1. Retail Sales by Region
Region
April
Var.
CYTD (January - April)
Var.
FYTD (April)
Var.
*January for China
(%)
(%)
(%)
2024
2023
2024
2023
2024
2023
Registered Vehicles
18,891
22,175
-14.8%
106,308
105,398
0.9%
18,891
22,175
-14.8%
Mini Vehicles
11,163
10,853
2.9%
71,558
71,825
-0.4%
11,163
10,853
2.9%
Japan Total
30,054
33,028
-9.0%
177,866
177,223
0.4%
30,054
33,028
-9.0%
Nissan Brand
70,446
78,467
-10.2%
309,277
298,528
3.6%
70,446
78,467
-10.2%
Infiniti Brand
4,877
5,294
-7.9%
18,781
21,051
-10.8%
4,877
5,294
-7.9%
U.S. Total
75,323
83,761
-10.1%
328,058
319,579
2.7%
75,323
83,761
-10.1%
Canada
7,860
8,792
-10.6%
37,407
29,262
27.8%
7,860
8,792
-10.6%
Mexico
18,176
15,090
20.5%
80,333
74,556
7.7%
18,176
15,090
20.5%
Europe
20,408
18,412
10.8%
137,591
118,180
16.4%
20,408
18,412
10.8%
China*1
54,921
61,313
-10.4%
222,212
223,274
(*1)
-0.5%
65,553
47,521
(*1) 37.9%
Others
36,549
37,714
-3.1%
180,162
163,697
10.1%
36,549
37,714
-3.1%
Overseas Total
213,237
225,082
-5.3%
985,763
928,548
6.2%
223,869
211,290
6.0%
Global Retail Sales
243,291
258,110
-5.7%
1,163,629
1,105,771
5.2%
253,923
244,318
3.9%
2. Global Production by Country
April
Var.
CYTD (January - April)
Var.
FYTD (April)
Var.
Country
*January for China
(%)
(%)
(%)
2024
2023
2024
2023
2024
2023
Japan
54,478
60,387
-9.8%
227,966
227,564
0.2%
54,478
60,387
-9.8%
U.S.
48,947
45,446
7.7%
207,336
203,424
1.9%
48,947
45,446
7.7%
Mexico
55,892
36,785
51.9%
219,006
186,686
17.3%
55,892
36,785
51.9%
U.K.
26,230
23,847
10.0%
107,257
104,634
2.5%
26,230
23,847
10.0%
China*1
51,844
47,489
9.2%
220,804
251,052
(*1)
-12.0%
72,809
32,105
(*1) 126.8%
Others*2
26,917
26,066
3.3%
110,370
146,654
-24.7%
26,917
26,066
3.3%
Overseas Total
209,830
179,633
16.8%
864,773
892,450
-3.1%
230,795
164,249
40.5%
Global Production
264,308
240,020
10.1%
1,092,739
1,120,014
-2.4%
285,273
224,636
27.0%
3. Vehicle Exports from Japan
Destination
April
Var.
CYTD (January - April)
Var.
FYTD (April)
Var.
*January for China
(%)
(%)
(%)
2024
2023
2024
2023
2024
2023
North America
15,324
20,028
-23.5%
66,067
67,867
-2.7%
15,324
20,028
-23.5%
Europe
7,493
5,427
38.1%
17,483
15,999
9.3%
7,493
5,427
38.1%
Middle East
2,850
3,301
-13.7%
14,113
19,290
-26.8%
2,850
3,301
-13.7%
Others
8,108
8,475
-4.3%
34,639
27,215
27.3%
8,108
8,475
-4.3%
Total
33,775
37,231
-9.3%
132,302
130,371
1.5%
33,775
37,231
-9.3%
*1 China sales and production include Dongfeng brand PV and LCV. DFAC (Dongfeng Automobile Co., Ltd.) is deconsolidated from October 2022.
*2 Others include production in Taiwan, Thailand, Philippines, South Africa, Brazil, India, Egypt, Russia, France and Argentina excluding CKD production.
*3 The results provided are for your reference only. All figures are believed to be accurate by the Company at the time of issue. However, revisions may be made periodically without notice.
Japan Nissan Sales Results by Model : April 2024
Model
March
Note / Note AURA
Sylphy
Teana
Skyline
Fuga
Cima
Leaf
Juke
Ariya
X-Trail
KICKS
Serena
Elgrand
Fairlady Z
GT-R
Others
PV Total
NV150 AD / AD
NV200 Vanette / Vanette
NV350 Caravan
NT450 Atlas
Atlas F24 / F25 / F26
Paramedic
CV Total
Registered Vehicle Total
DAYZ
Roox
Sakura
NV100 / NT100 Clipper
Clipper EV
Mini Total
Japan Grand Total
April
CYTD (January - April)
FYTD April
Volume
Var.
Volume
Var.
Volume
Var.
2024
2023
(%)
CY2024
CY2023
(%)
FY2024
FY2023
(%)
1
38
-97.4%
5
699
-99.3%
1
38
-97.4%
6,013
7,224
-16.8%
37,256
43,975
-15.3%
6,013
7,224
-16.8%
0
0
-
0
2
-100.0%
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
-
157
308
-49.0%
1,088
813
33.8%
157
308
-49.0%
0
2
-100.0%
1
20
-95.0%
0
2
-100.0%
0
-
-
0
0
-
0
0
-
228
851
-73.2%
1,906
5,449
-65.0%
228
851
-73.2%
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
-
248
1,102
-77.5%
601
2,827
-78.7%
248
1,102
-77.5%
2,387
1,696
40.7%
14,976
9,361
60.0%
2,387
1,696
40.7%
1,019
1,110
-8.2%
5,953
4,870
22.2%
1,019
1,110
-8.2%
5,694
6,507
-12.5%
28,205
19,907
41.7%
5,694
6,507
-12.5%
53
169
-68.6%
515
921
-44.1%
53
169
-68.6%
214
71
201.4%
924
369
150.4%
214
71
201.4%
121
14
764.3%
571
21
2619.0%
121
14
764.3%
0
0
-
1
0
-
0
0
-
16,135
19,092
-15.5%
92,002
89,234
3.1%
16,135
19,092
-15.5%
231
598
-61.4%
1,930
3,215
-40.0%
231
598
-61.4%
971
573
69.5%
4,595
3,104
48.0%
971
573
69.5%
1,469
1,779
-17.4%
7,448
9,259
-19.6%
1,469
1,779
-17.4%
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
-
85
133
-36.1%
189
477
-60.4%
85
133
-36.1%
0
0
-
144
109
32.1%
0
0
-
2,756
3,083
-10.6%
14,306
16,164
-11.5%
2,756
3,083
-10.6%
18,891
22,175
-14.8%
106,308
105,398
0.9%
18,891
22,175
-14.8%
2,795
2,134
31.0%
19,332
11,976
61.4%
2,795
2,134
31.0%
3,902
3,646
7.0%
27,632
30,934
-10.7%
3,902
3,646
7.0%
910
2,370
-61.6%
9,061
13,580
-33.3%
910
2,370
-61.6%
3,508
2,703
29.8%
15,412
15,335
0.5%
3,508
2,703
29.8%
48
0
-
121
0
-
48
0
-
11,163
10,853
2.9%
71,558
71,825
-0.4%
11,163
10,853
2.9%
30,054
33,028
-9.0%
177,866
177,223
0.4%
30,054
33,028
-9.0%
- The results provided are for your reference only. All figures are believed to be accurate by the Company at the time of issue. However, revisions may be made periodically without notice.
Europe Nissan Sales Results by Model : April 2024
Model
Micra
Leaf
Sentra
Altima
Maxima
Juke
Qashqai
Murano
Terrano
X-Trail
Pathfinder
Ariya
GT-R
Navara
Townstar
Primaster
e-NV200
NV250
NV400
Others
Nissan Brand Total
Q50
QX50 / QX55
QX60
QX80
Infiniti Brand Total
Europe Grand Total
April
CYTD (January - April)
FYTD April
Volume
Var.
Volume
Var.
Volume
Var.
2024
2023
(%)
CY2024
CY2023
(%)
FY2024
FY2023
(%)
0
250
-100.0%
1
7,834
-100.0%
0
250
-100.0%
688
1,151
-40.2%
5,473
6,084
-10.0%
688
1,151
-40.2%
13
3
333.3%
105
704
-85.1%
13
3
333.3%
0
0
-
0
52
-100.0%
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
-
5,696
4,874
16.9%
36,849
26,773
37.6%
5,696
4,874
16.9%
8,112
8,101
0.1%
60,019
53,390
12.4%
8,112
8,101
0.1%
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
-
1,965
1,000
96.5%
15,441
7,533
105.0%
1,965
1,000
96.5%
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
-
1,137
814
39.7%
5,187
3,583
44.8%
1,137
814
39.7%
0
0
-
0
1
-100.0%
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
32
-100.0%
0
0
-
906
827
9.6%
4,920
4,106
19.8%
906
827
9.6%
1,030
802
28.4%
4,814
4,477
7.5%
1,030
802
28.4%
0
1
-100.0%
0
6
-100.0%
0
1
-100.0%
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
-
820
574
42.9%
4,654
3,523
32.1%
820
574
42.9%
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
-
20,367
18,397
10.7%
137,463
118,098
16.4%
20,367
18,397
10.7%
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
-
27
12
125.0%
90
64
40.6%
27
12
125.0%
3
2
50.0%
11
12
-8.3%
3
2
50.0%
11
1
1000.0%
27
6
350.0%
11
1
1000.0%
41
15
173.3%
128
82
56.1%
41
15
173.3%
20,408
18,412
10.8%
137,591
118,180
16.4%
20,408
18,412
10.8%
- The results provided are for your reference only. All figures are believed to be accurate by the Company at the time of issue. However, revisions may be made periodically without notice.
USA Nissan Sales Results by Model : April 2024
April
CYTD (January - April)
FYTD April
Model
Volume
Var.
Volume
Var.
Volume
Var.
2024
2023
(%)
CY2024
CY2023
(%)
FY2024
FY2023
(%)
Versa
3,229
3,375
-4.3%
10,703
7,276
47.1%
3,229
3,375
-4.3%
Sentra
15,345
12,351
24.2%
55,426
34,868
59.0%
15,345
12,351
24.2%
Altima
10,385
10,965
-5.3%
38,968
43,797
-11.0%
10,385
10,965
-5.3%
Maxima
122
1,201
-89.8%
651
3,408
-80.9%
122
1,201
-89.8%
Z
277
193
43.5%
948
659
43.9%
277
193
43.5%
GT-R
25
30
-16.7%
102
173
-41.0%
25
30
-16.7%
Leaf
584
760
-23.2%
1,726
3,114
-44.6%
584
760
-23.2%
Total Cars
29,967
28,875
3.8%
108,524
93,295
16.3%
29,967
28,875
3.8%
Frontier
6,535
6,395
2.2%
26,279
23,321
12.7%
6,535
6,395
2.2%
Pathfinder
6,281
7,125
-11.8%
25,293
30,895
-18.1%
6,281
7,125
-11.8%
Kicks
4,413
6,045
-27.0%
18,137
17,877
1.5%
4,413
6,045
-27.0%
Murano
1,311
3,291
-60.2%
6,037
15,735
-61.6%
1,311
3,291
-60.2%
Rogue
18,082
20,400
-11.4%
108,880
89,424
21.8%
18,082
20,400
-11.4%
Rogue Sports
1
1,291
-99.9%
7
8,766
-99.9%
1
1,291
-99.9%
Armada
1,356
2,299
-41.0%
5,333
9,571
-44.3%
1,356
2,299
-41.0%
Titan
1,002
1,972
-49.2%
5,147
6,010
-14.4%
1,002
1,972
-49.2%
Ariya
1,498
774
93.5%
5,640
3,634
55.2%
1,498
774
93.5%
NVC
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
-
NV200
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
-
Total Trucks
40,479
49,592
-18.4%
200,753
205,233
-2.2%
40,479
49,592
-18.4%
Nissan Brand Total
70,446
78,467
-10.2%
309,277
298,528
3.6%
70,446
78,467
-10.2%
Q50
495
613
-19.2%
1,892
1,979
-4.4%
495
613
-19.2%
Q60 Coupe
6
131
-95.4%
43
505
-91.5%
6
131
-95.4%
QX50
859
870
-1.3%
3,428
3,200
7.1%
859
870
-1.3%
QX55
267
430
-37.9%
1,362
1,795
-24.1%
267
430
-37.9%
QX60
2,276
2,409
-5.5%
8,609
9,548
-9.8%
2,276
2,409
-5.5%
QX80
974
841
15.8%
3,447
4,024
-14.3%
974
841
15.8%
Infiniti Brand Total
4,877
5,294
-7.9%
18,781
21,051
-10.8%
4,877
5,294
-7.9%
USA Grand Total
75,323
83,761
-10.1%
328,058
319,579
2.7%
75,323
83,761
-10.1%
- The results provided are for your reference only. All figures are believed to be accurate by the Company at the time of issue. However, revisions may be made periodically without notice.
China Nissan Sales Results by Model : April 2024
Model
Tiida H/B
Sylphy
Sylphy EV
Lannia
Altima
Maxima
Kicks
Qashqai
X-Trail
Murano
Navara
Ariya
Terra
Paradin
New Pathfinder
Nissan Brand Total
Q50
QX50 / QX55
QX60
Infiniti Brand Total
D60
D60 EV
T60
T60 EV
T80
T90
V-online
V-online-PHEV
Venucia VX6
Venucia Brand Total
DF Brand vehicles*1 China Grand Total
April
CYTD (January - April)
Volume
Var.
Volume
Var.
2024
2023
(%)
CY2024
CY2023
(%)
1,609
1,003
60.4%
6,871
3,971
73.0%
24,270
26,975
-10.0%
104,206
99,439
4.8%
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
173
-100.0%
0
177
-100.0%
8,231
6,740
22.1%
27,341
22,634
20.8%
0
0
-
0
0
-
963
423
127.7%
5,949
1,750
239.9%
8,393
7,669
9.4%
34,485
30,222
14.1%
2,961
4,352
-32.0%
13,116
16,423
-20.1%
0
3,357
-100.0%
2
5,216
-100.0%
380
764
-50.3%
977
2,526
-61.3%
346
495
-30.1%
956
955
0.1%
0
1,407
-100.0%
0
3,056
-100.0%
227
0
-
1,515
0
-
1,243
0
-
2,571
0
-
48,623
53,358
-8.9%
197,989
186,369
6.2%
0
285
-100.0%
0
1,893
-100.0%
32
151
-78.8%
168
522
-67.8%
162
89
82.0%
465
274
69.7%
194
525
-63.0%
633
2,689
-76.5%
663
359
84.7%
1,160
1,674
-30.7%
625
1,284
-51.3%
3,194
7,472
-57.3%
0
204
-100.0%
1
1,057
-99.9%
0
17
-100.0%
0
911
-100.0%
83
400
-79.3%
297
1,324
-77.6%
0
0
-
0
0
-
665
2,246
-70.4%
3,102
10,690
-71.0%
1,072
0
-
3,587
0
-
700
0
-
2,136
0
-
3,808
4,510
-15.6%
13,477
23,128
-41.7%
2,296
2,920
-21.4%
10,113
11,088
-8.8%
54,921
61,313
-10.4%
222,212
223,274
-0.5%
*1 DFAC (Dongfeng Automobile Co., Ltd.) is deconsolidated from October 2022.
The results provided are for your reference only. All figures are believed to be accurate by the Company at the time of issue. However, revisions may be made periodically without notice.
