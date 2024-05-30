Nissan Sales, Production & Exports Results for April, 2024

1. Retail Sales by Region

Region

April

Var.

CYTD (January - April)

Var.

FYTD (April)

Var.

*January for China

(%)

(%)

(%)

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

Registered Vehicles

18,891

22,175

-14.8%

106,308

105,398

0.9%

18,891

22,175

-14.8%

Mini Vehicles

11,163

10,853

2.9%

71,558

71,825

-0.4%

11,163

10,853

2.9%

Japan Total

30,054

33,028

-9.0%

177,866

177,223

0.4%

30,054

33,028

-9.0%

Nissan Brand

70,446

78,467

-10.2%

309,277

298,528

3.6%

70,446

78,467

-10.2%

Infiniti Brand

4,877

5,294

-7.9%

18,781

21,051

-10.8%

4,877

5,294

-7.9%

U.S. Total

75,323

83,761

-10.1%

328,058

319,579

2.7%

75,323

83,761

-10.1%

Canada

7,860

8,792

-10.6%

37,407

29,262

27.8%

7,860

8,792

-10.6%

Mexico

18,176

15,090

20.5%

80,333

74,556

7.7%

18,176

15,090

20.5%

Europe

20,408

18,412

10.8%

137,591

118,180

16.4%

20,408

18,412

10.8%

China*1

54,921

61,313

-10.4%

222,212

223,274

(*1)

-0.5%

65,553

47,521

(*1) 37.9%

Others

36,549

37,714

-3.1%

180,162

163,697

10.1%

36,549

37,714

-3.1%

Overseas Total

213,237

225,082

-5.3%

985,763

928,548

6.2%

223,869

211,290

6.0%

Global Retail Sales

243,291

258,110

-5.7%

1,163,629

1,105,771

5.2%

253,923

244,318

3.9%

2. Global Production by Country

April

Var.

CYTD (January - April)

Var.

FYTD (April)

Var.

Country

*January for China

(%)

(%)

(%)

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

Japan

54,478

60,387

-9.8%

227,966

227,564

0.2%

54,478

60,387

-9.8%

U.S.

48,947

45,446

7.7%

207,336

203,424

1.9%

48,947

45,446

7.7%

Mexico

55,892

36,785

51.9%

219,006

186,686

17.3%

55,892

36,785

51.9%

U.K.

26,230

23,847

10.0%

107,257

104,634

2.5%

26,230

23,847

10.0%

China*1

51,844

47,489

9.2%

220,804

251,052

(*1)

-12.0%

72,809

32,105

(*1) 126.8%

Others*2

26,917

26,066

3.3%

110,370

146,654

-24.7%

26,917

26,066

3.3%

Overseas Total

209,830

179,633

16.8%

864,773

892,450

-3.1%

230,795

164,249

40.5%

Global Production

264,308

240,020

10.1%

1,092,739

1,120,014

-2.4%

285,273

224,636

27.0%

3. Vehicle Exports from Japan

Destination

April

Var.

CYTD (January - April)

Var.

FYTD (April)

Var.

*January for China

(%)

(%)

(%)

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

North America

15,324

20,028

-23.5%

66,067

67,867

-2.7%

15,324

20,028

-23.5%

Europe

7,493

5,427

38.1%

17,483

15,999

9.3%

7,493

5,427

38.1%

Middle East

2,850

3,301

-13.7%

14,113

19,290

-26.8%

2,850

3,301

-13.7%

Others

8,108

8,475

-4.3%

34,639

27,215

27.3%

8,108

8,475

-4.3%

Total

33,775

37,231

-9.3%

132,302

130,371

1.5%

33,775

37,231

-9.3%

*1 China sales and production include Dongfeng brand PV and LCV. DFAC (Dongfeng Automobile Co., Ltd.) is deconsolidated from October 2022.

*2 Others include production in Taiwan, Thailand, Philippines, South Africa, Brazil, India, Egypt, Russia, France and Argentina excluding CKD production.

*3 The results provided are for your reference only. All figures are believed to be accurate by the Company at the time of issue. However, revisions may be made periodically without notice.

Japan Nissan Sales Results by Model : April 2024

Model

March

Note / Note AURA

Sylphy

Teana

Skyline

Fuga

Cima

Leaf

Juke

Ariya

X-Trail

KICKS

Serena

Elgrand

Fairlady Z

GT-R

Others

PV Total

NV150 AD / AD

NV200 Vanette / Vanette

NV350 Caravan

NT450 Atlas

Atlas F24 / F25 / F26

Paramedic

CV Total

Registered Vehicle Total

DAYZ

Roox

Sakura

NV100 / NT100 Clipper

Clipper EV

Mini Total

Japan Grand Total

April

CYTD (January - April)

FYTD April

Volume

Var.

Volume

Var.

Volume

Var.

2024

2023

(%)

CY2024

CY2023

(%)

FY2024

FY2023

(%)

1

38

-97.4%

5

699

-99.3%

1

38

-97.4%

6,013

7,224

-16.8%

37,256

43,975

-15.3%

6,013

7,224

-16.8%

0

0

-

0

2

-100.0%

0

0

-

0

0

-

0

0

-

0

0

-

157

308

-49.0%

1,088

813

33.8%

157

308

-49.0%

0

2

-100.0%

1

20

-95.0%

0

2

-100.0%

0

-

-

0

0

-

0

0

-

228

851

-73.2%

1,906

5,449

-65.0%

228

851

-73.2%

0

0

-

0

0

-

0

0

-

248

1,102

-77.5%

601

2,827

-78.7%

248

1,102

-77.5%

2,387

1,696

40.7%

14,976

9,361

60.0%

2,387

1,696

40.7%

1,019

1,110

-8.2%

5,953

4,870

22.2%

1,019

1,110

-8.2%

5,694

6,507

-12.5%

28,205

19,907

41.7%

5,694

6,507

-12.5%

53

169

-68.6%

515

921

-44.1%

53

169

-68.6%

214

71

201.4%

924

369

150.4%

214

71

201.4%

121

14

764.3%

571

21

2619.0%

121

14

764.3%

0

0

-

1

0

-

0

0

-

16,135

19,092

-15.5%

92,002

89,234

3.1%

16,135

19,092

-15.5%

231

598

-61.4%

1,930

3,215

-40.0%

231

598

-61.4%

971

573

69.5%

4,595

3,104

48.0%

971

573

69.5%

1,469

1,779

-17.4%

7,448

9,259

-19.6%

1,469

1,779

-17.4%

0

0

-

0

0

-

0

0

-

85

133

-36.1%

189

477

-60.4%

85

133

-36.1%

0

0

-

144

109

32.1%

0

0

-

2,756

3,083

-10.6%

14,306

16,164

-11.5%

2,756

3,083

-10.6%

18,891

22,175

-14.8%

106,308

105,398

0.9%

18,891

22,175

-14.8%

2,795

2,134

31.0%

19,332

11,976

61.4%

2,795

2,134

31.0%

3,902

3,646

7.0%

27,632

30,934

-10.7%

3,902

3,646

7.0%

910

2,370

-61.6%

9,061

13,580

-33.3%

910

2,370

-61.6%

3,508

2,703

29.8%

15,412

15,335

0.5%

3,508

2,703

29.8%

48

0

-

121

0

-

48

0

-

11,163

10,853

2.9%

71,558

71,825

-0.4%

11,163

10,853

2.9%

30,054

33,028

-9.0%

177,866

177,223

0.4%

30,054

33,028

-9.0%

  • The results provided are for your reference only. All figures are believed to be accurate by the Company at the time of issue. However, revisions may be made periodically without notice.

Europe Nissan Sales Results by Model : April 2024

Model

Micra

Leaf

Sentra

Altima

Maxima

Juke

Qashqai

Murano

Terrano

X-Trail

Pathfinder

Ariya

GT-R

Navara

Townstar

Primaster

e-NV200

NV250

NV400

Others

Nissan Brand Total

Q50

QX50 / QX55

QX60

QX80

Infiniti Brand Total

Europe Grand Total

April

CYTD (January - April)

FYTD April

Volume

Var.

Volume

Var.

Volume

Var.

2024

2023

(%)

CY2024

CY2023

(%)

FY2024

FY2023

(%)

0

250

-100.0%

1

7,834

-100.0%

0

250

-100.0%

688

1,151

-40.2%

5,473

6,084

-10.0%

688

1,151

-40.2%

13

3

333.3%

105

704

-85.1%

13

3

333.3%

0

0

-

0

52

-100.0%

0

0

-

0

0

-

0

0

-

0

0

-

5,696

4,874

16.9%

36,849

26,773

37.6%

5,696

4,874

16.9%

8,112

8,101

0.1%

60,019

53,390

12.4%

8,112

8,101

0.1%

0

0

-

0

0

-

0

0

-

0

0

-

0

0

-

0

0

-

1,965

1,000

96.5%

15,441

7,533

105.0%

1,965

1,000

96.5%

0

0

-

0

0

-

0

0

-

1,137

814

39.7%

5,187

3,583

44.8%

1,137

814

39.7%

0

0

-

0

1

-100.0%

0

0

-

0

0

-

0

32

-100.0%

0

0

-

906

827

9.6%

4,920

4,106

19.8%

906

827

9.6%

1,030

802

28.4%

4,814

4,477

7.5%

1,030

802

28.4%

0

1

-100.0%

0

6

-100.0%

0

1

-100.0%

0

0

-

0

0

-

0

0

-

820

574

42.9%

4,654

3,523

32.1%

820

574

42.9%

0

0

-

0

0

-

0

0

-

20,367

18,397

10.7%

137,463

118,098

16.4%

20,367

18,397

10.7%

0

0

-

0

0

-

0

0

-

27

12

125.0%

90

64

40.6%

27

12

125.0%

3

2

50.0%

11

12

-8.3%

3

2

50.0%

11

1

1000.0%

27

6

350.0%

11

1

1000.0%

41

15

173.3%

128

82

56.1%

41

15

173.3%

20,408

18,412

10.8%

137,591

118,180

16.4%

20,408

18,412

10.8%

  • The results provided are for your reference only. All figures are believed to be accurate by the Company at the time of issue. However, revisions may be made periodically without notice.

USA Nissan Sales Results by Model : April 2024

April

CYTD (January - April)

FYTD April

Model

Volume

Var.

Volume

Var.

Volume

Var.

2024

2023

(%)

CY2024

CY2023

(%)

FY2024

FY2023

(%)

Versa

3,229

3,375

-4.3%

10,703

7,276

47.1%

3,229

3,375

-4.3%

Sentra

15,345

12,351

24.2%

55,426

34,868

59.0%

15,345

12,351

24.2%

Altima

10,385

10,965

-5.3%

38,968

43,797

-11.0%

10,385

10,965

-5.3%

Maxima

122

1,201

-89.8%

651

3,408

-80.9%

122

1,201

-89.8%

Z

277

193

43.5%

948

659

43.9%

277

193

43.5%

GT-R

25

30

-16.7%

102

173

-41.0%

25

30

-16.7%

Leaf

584

760

-23.2%

1,726

3,114

-44.6%

584

760

-23.2%

Total Cars

29,967

28,875

3.8%

108,524

93,295

16.3%

29,967

28,875

3.8%

Frontier

6,535

6,395

2.2%

26,279

23,321

12.7%

6,535

6,395

2.2%

Pathfinder

6,281

7,125

-11.8%

25,293

30,895

-18.1%

6,281

7,125

-11.8%

Kicks

4,413

6,045

-27.0%

18,137

17,877

1.5%

4,413

6,045

-27.0%

Murano

1,311

3,291

-60.2%

6,037

15,735

-61.6%

1,311

3,291

-60.2%

Rogue

18,082

20,400

-11.4%

108,880

89,424

21.8%

18,082

20,400

-11.4%

Rogue Sports

1

1,291

-99.9%

7

8,766

-99.9%

1

1,291

-99.9%

Armada

1,356

2,299

-41.0%

5,333

9,571

-44.3%

1,356

2,299

-41.0%

Titan

1,002

1,972

-49.2%

5,147

6,010

-14.4%

1,002

1,972

-49.2%

Ariya

1,498

774

93.5%

5,640

3,634

55.2%

1,498

774

93.5%

NVC

0

0

-

0

0

-

0

0

-

NV200

0

0

-

0

0

-

0

0

-

Total Trucks

40,479

49,592

-18.4%

200,753

205,233

-2.2%

40,479

49,592

-18.4%

Nissan Brand Total

70,446

78,467

-10.2%

309,277

298,528

3.6%

70,446

78,467

-10.2%

Q50

495

613

-19.2%

1,892

1,979

-4.4%

495

613

-19.2%

Q60 Coupe

6

131

-95.4%

43

505

-91.5%

6

131

-95.4%

QX50

859

870

-1.3%

3,428

3,200

7.1%

859

870

-1.3%

QX55

267

430

-37.9%

1,362

1,795

-24.1%

267

430

-37.9%

QX60

2,276

2,409

-5.5%

8,609

9,548

-9.8%

2,276

2,409

-5.5%

QX80

974

841

15.8%

3,447

4,024

-14.3%

974

841

15.8%

Infiniti Brand Total

4,877

5,294

-7.9%

18,781

21,051

-10.8%

4,877

5,294

-7.9%

USA Grand Total

75,323

83,761

-10.1%

328,058

319,579

2.7%

75,323

83,761

-10.1%

  • The results provided are for your reference only. All figures are believed to be accurate by the Company at the time of issue. However, revisions may be made periodically without notice.

China Nissan Sales Results by Model : April 2024

Model

Tiida H/B

Sylphy

Sylphy EV

Lannia

Altima

Maxima

Kicks

Qashqai

X-Trail

Murano

Navara

Ariya

Terra

Paradin

New Pathfinder

Nissan Brand Total

Q50

QX50 / QX55

QX60

Infiniti Brand Total

D60

D60 EV

T60

T60 EV

T80

T90

V-online

V-online-PHEV

Venucia VX6

Venucia Brand Total

DF Brand vehicles*1 China Grand Total

April

CYTD (January - April)

Volume

Var.

Volume

Var.

2024

2023

(%)

CY2024

CY2023

(%)

1,609

1,003

60.4%

6,871

3,971

73.0%

24,270

26,975

-10.0%

104,206

99,439

4.8%

0

0

-

0

0

-

0

173

-100.0%

0

177

-100.0%

8,231

6,740

22.1%

27,341

22,634

20.8%

0

0

-

0

0

-

963

423

127.7%

5,949

1,750

239.9%

8,393

7,669

9.4%

34,485

30,222

14.1%

2,961

4,352

-32.0%

13,116

16,423

-20.1%

0

3,357

-100.0%

2

5,216

-100.0%

380

764

-50.3%

977

2,526

-61.3%

346

495

-30.1%

956

955

0.1%

0

1,407

-100.0%

0

3,056

-100.0%

227

0

-

1,515

0

-

1,243

0

-

2,571

0

-

48,623

53,358

-8.9%

197,989

186,369

6.2%

0

285

-100.0%

0

1,893

-100.0%

32

151

-78.8%

168

522

-67.8%

162

89

82.0%

465

274

69.7%

194

525

-63.0%

633

2,689

-76.5%

663

359

84.7%

1,160

1,674

-30.7%

625

1,284

-51.3%

3,194

7,472

-57.3%

0

204

-100.0%

1

1,057

-99.9%

0

17

-100.0%

0

911

-100.0%

83

400

-79.3%

297

1,324

-77.6%

0

0

-

0

0

-

665

2,246

-70.4%

3,102

10,690

-71.0%

1,072

0

-

3,587

0

-

700

0

-

2,136

0

-

3,808

4,510

-15.6%

13,477

23,128

-41.7%

2,296

2,920

-21.4%

10,113

11,088

-8.8%

54,921

61,313

-10.4%

222,212

223,274

-0.5%

*1 DFAC (Dongfeng Automobile Co., Ltd.) is deconsolidated from October 2022.

The results provided are for your reference only. All figures are believed to be accurate by the Company at the time of issue. However, revisions may be made periodically without notice.

