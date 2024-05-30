Nissan Sales, Production & Exports Results for April, 2024

1. Retail Sales by Region Region April Var. CYTD (January - April) Var. FYTD (April) Var. *January for China (%) (%) (%) 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 Registered Vehicles 18,891 22,175 -14.8% 106,308 105,398 0.9% 18,891 22,175 -14.8% Mini Vehicles 11,163 10,853 2.9% 71,558 71,825 -0.4% 11,163 10,853 2.9% Japan Total 30,054 33,028 -9.0% 177,866 177,223 0.4% 30,054 33,028 -9.0% Nissan Brand 70,446 78,467 -10.2% 309,277 298,528 3.6% 70,446 78,467 -10.2% Infiniti Brand 4,877 5,294 -7.9% 18,781 21,051 -10.8% 4,877 5,294 -7.9% U.S. Total 75,323 83,761 -10.1% 328,058 319,579 2.7% 75,323 83,761 -10.1% Canada 7,860 8,792 -10.6% 37,407 29,262 27.8% 7,860 8,792 -10.6% Mexico 18,176 15,090 20.5% 80,333 74,556 7.7% 18,176 15,090 20.5% Europe 20,408 18,412 10.8% 137,591 118,180 16.4% 20,408 18,412 10.8% China*1 54,921 61,313 -10.4% 222,212 223,274 (*1) -0.5% 65,553 47,521 (*1) 37.9% Others 36,549 37,714 -3.1% 180,162 163,697 10.1% 36,549 37,714 -3.1% Overseas Total 213,237 225,082 -5.3% 985,763 928,548 6.2% 223,869 211,290 6.0% Global Retail Sales 243,291 258,110 -5.7% 1,163,629 1,105,771 5.2% 253,923 244,318 3.9% 2. Global Production by Country April Var. CYTD (January - April) Var. FYTD (April) Var. Country *January for China (%) (%) (%) 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 Japan 54,478 60,387 -9.8% 227,966 227,564 0.2% 54,478 60,387 -9.8% U.S. 48,947 45,446 7.7% 207,336 203,424 1.9% 48,947 45,446 7.7% Mexico 55,892 36,785 51.9% 219,006 186,686 17.3% 55,892 36,785 51.9% U.K. 26,230 23,847 10.0% 107,257 104,634 2.5% 26,230 23,847 10.0% China*1 51,844 47,489 9.2% 220,804 251,052 (*1) -12.0% 72,809 32,105 (*1) 126.8% Others*2 26,917 26,066 3.3% 110,370 146,654 -24.7% 26,917 26,066 3.3% Overseas Total 209,830 179,633 16.8% 864,773 892,450 -3.1% 230,795 164,249 40.5% Global Production 264,308 240,020 10.1% 1,092,739 1,120,014 -2.4% 285,273 224,636 27.0% 3. Vehicle Exports from Japan Destination April Var. CYTD (January - April) Var. FYTD (April) Var. *January for China (%) (%) (%) 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 North America 15,324 20,028 -23.5% 66,067 67,867 -2.7% 15,324 20,028 -23.5% Europe 7,493 5,427 38.1% 17,483 15,999 9.3% 7,493 5,427 38.1% Middle East 2,850 3,301 -13.7% 14,113 19,290 -26.8% 2,850 3,301 -13.7% Others 8,108 8,475 -4.3% 34,639 27,215 27.3% 8,108 8,475 -4.3% Total 33,775 37,231 -9.3% 132,302 130,371 1.5% 33,775 37,231 -9.3%

*1 China sales and production include Dongfeng brand PV and LCV. DFAC (Dongfeng Automobile Co., Ltd.) is deconsolidated from October 2022.

*2 Others include production in Taiwan, Thailand, Philippines, South Africa, Brazil, India, Egypt, Russia, France and Argentina excluding CKD production.

*3 The results provided are for your reference only. All figures are believed to be accurate by the Company at the time of issue. However, revisions may be made periodically without notice.