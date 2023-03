Nissan Motor : Sales, Production & Exports Results Feb, 2023 News Release

2023/03/30

YOKOHAMA, Japan - Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced production, sales and export figures for February 2023.

1. Production

Global production surpassed year-earlier results by 9.2%.

Production in and outside Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 17.4% and 7.4%, respectively.

2. Sales

Global sales surpassed year-earlier results by 1.2%.

Sales including minivehicles in Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 2.3%.

・Sales of registered vehicles in Japan declined 5.6%.

・Minivehicle sales in Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 14.8%.

Sales outside Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 1.0%.

3. Exports from Japan

Exports from Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 21.9%.

