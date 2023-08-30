August 30, 2023
YOKOHAMA, Japan -Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced production, sales, and export figures for July 2023.
1. Production
- Global production in July declined 4.7% from a year earlier.
- Production in Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 22.6%.
- Production outside Japan declined 10.8% from a year earlier.
2. Sales
Global sales in July declined 0.5% from a year earlier.
- Sales including minivehicles in Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 2.1%.
・Sales of registered vehicles in Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 6.9%
・Minivehicle sales in Japan declined 5.2% from a year earlier.
- Sales outside Japan declined 0.9% from a year earlier.
3. Exports from Japan
- Exports from Japan in July surpassed year-earlier results by 43.3%.
