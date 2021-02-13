Nissan Motor : U.S. Supreme Court rejects bid by Ghosn's accused escape plotters to avoid extradition

WASHINGTON, Feb 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on
Saturday cleared the way for the extradition to Japan of an
American father and son accused of helping former Nissan Motor
Co Ltd chairman Carlos Ghosn flee that country while
awaiting trial on financial misconduct charges.
In a brief order, Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer
denied an emergency request by lawyers for U.S. Army special
forces veteran Michael Taylor and his son, Peter Taylor, to put
on hold a lower court order that cleared the way for them to be
extradited. The Taylor's lawyers in a late Thursday filing
reiterated arguments that their clients could not be prosecuted
in Japan for helping someone "bail jump" and that, if
extradited, they faced the prospect of relentless interrogations
and torture.
(Reporting by Andrew Chung and David Shepardson; Editing by
Daniel Wallis)