Nissan Motor : U.S. court clears way for extradition to Japan of Ghosn's accused escape plotters

BOSTON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Thursday
declined to further delay the extradition to Japan of two men
charged with helping former Nissan Motor Co Ltd
Chairman Carlos Ghosn flee the country.
The order by the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston
clears the way for U.S. Army Special Forces veteran Michael
Taylor and his son, Peter Taylor, to be handed over to Japan,
after the U.S. State Department approved their extradition.
Their lawyers had said that absent a stay of a prior ruling
that they were seeking to appeal that allowed for their
extradition, the U.S. government could turn over the Taylors to
Japan as early as Friday.
Paul Kelly, a lawyer for the Taylors, said their defense
team is "currently exploring the Taylors’ legal options." The
U.S. Justice Department did not immediately comment.
The Taylors were arrested in May at Japan's request.
Prosecutors say the Taylors helped Ghosn flee Japan on Dec.
29, 2019, hidden in a box and on a private jet before reaching
his childhood home, Lebanon, which has no extradition treaty
with Japan.
Ghosn was awaiting trial on charges that he engaged in
financial wrongdoing, including by understating his compensation
in Nissan's financial statements. Ghosn has denied wrongdoing.
Prosecutors said the elder Taylor, a private security
specialist, and his son received $1.3 million for their
services.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in Bostond; editing by Jonathan
Oatis and Alistair Bell)