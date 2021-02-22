Nissan Motor : VW's SEAT says Spain needs a battery plant as it eyes EV production

BARCELONA, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Volkswagen's
Spanish unit SEAT called on the Spanish government on Monday to
promote local battery production for electric cars, which the
automaker could potentially start manufacturing in Spain in
2025.
SEAT is in "advanced conversations" with the government on
whether to start producing a small electric vehicle at its
Barcelona-area plant, Chairman Wayne Griffiths told a news
briefing, adding that an announcement should be expected in the
coming weeks.
After deeming it "essential" to have a battery factory in
Spain, Griffiths also said it would help if batteries were
assembled close to the Martorell plant near Barcelona.
Reuters reported last week that Spain is considering
converting Nissan's main car plant in Barcelona, which
is due to close in December, into a battery production facility
for electric cars.
"The Spanish government cannot miss the train of
electrification," Griffiths said, stressing that Spain, as
Europe's second-largest car manufacturer, needs to take the lead
in promoting production, demand and charging infrastructure for
electric cars.
He said Spain's 140 billion euro ($169.89 billion) share of
the EU's COVID-19 pandemic aid should also be used for that
goal, arguing it would create new jobs in the country with one
of Western Europe's highest unemployment rates.
Along with other significant Spanish companies, SEAT has
expressed interest in receiving EU funds to promote the auto
sector's electric transformation, a SEAT spokesman said.
Regarding the industry's global supply shortage of
semiconductor chips, Griffiths said SEAT would lose some
production volume in the first half of the year which will need
to be recovered in the second half.
But he expected a "much better year" than 2020, forecasting
a strong second half in sales - including for its associated
brand CUPRA - once the pandemic eases.
($1 = 0.8241 euros)
