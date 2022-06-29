Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Nissan Motor Co Ltd
  News
  Summary
    7201   JP3672400003

NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD

(7201)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-06-29 am EDT
548.90 JPY   -3.06%
Nissan Motor : Withdrawal of Shelf Registration Statement and Submission of New Shelf Registration Statement for Disposal of Treasury Stock

06/29/2022 | 04:57am EDT
June 29, 2022

Company Name

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

Code No.

7201

Inquiry

IR Department

(TEL 045-523-5523)

Withdrawal of Shelf Registration Statement and Submission of New Shelf

Registration Statement for Disposal of Treasury Stock

With respect to the restricted stock units ("RSUs") granted in FY2020 in accordance with the RSU plan introduced in FY2020 structured as compensation where shares are provided after vesting (the "Plan"), Nissan (the "Company") has decided to withdraw the Shelf Registration Statement for the disposal of treasury stock submitted on August 20, 2020, as the scheduled issuance period for the disposal of treasury stock stated in such Shelf Registration Statement will soon expire, and to submit a new Shelf Registration Statement for the disposal of treasury stock. Details are set forth below. For an overview of the Plan, please refer to the "Detail of Stock-Based Compensation Plan and filing a Shelf Registration Statement" released on August 20, 2020.

As of the date hereof, the Company has filed a Shelf Registration Statement regarding the disposal of treasury stock pursuant to the Plan. An outline of such Shelf Registration Statement is set forth below:

(1)

Type of Securities Offered

Shares

(2)

Effective Term

A period of two years after the expected effective

date of the Shelf Registration

(July 7, 2022 through July 6, 2024)

(3)

Maximum Amount to Be Provided

JPY 1,800,000,000

(4)

Use of Net Proceeds

Shares of common stock of the Company will be

allotted to Recipients by deeming that there has

been a contribution-in-kind of the monetary

compensation claims granted to each Recipient,

and no proceeds will be gained by the Company.

End

This document is not intended to, and does not, constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, the securities described above. The securities described above have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements under the Securities Act. The securities described above will not be publicly offered or sold in the United States.

Disclaimer

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2022 08:56:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 8 673 B 63 644 M 63 644 M
Net income 2022 221 B 1 625 M 1 625 M
Net Debt 2022 5 298 B 38 876 M 38 876 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,0x
Yield 2022 0,61%
Capitalization 2 216 B 16 265 M 16 265 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,87x
EV / Sales 2023 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 131 461
Free-Float 45,7%
Chart NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Nissan Motor Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 566,20 JPY
Average target price 677,78 JPY
Spread / Average Target 19,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Makoto Uchida Executive President & Chief Executive Officer
Stephen Ma Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Yasushi Kimura Chairman
Anthony Thomas Chief Information Officer
Ashwani Gupta COO & Representative Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD1.87%16 265
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION2.94%218 455
VOLKSWAGEN AG-20.66%88 208
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-12.81%66 357
BMW AG-13.57%52 917
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-42.03%49 566