Nissan Motor : Withdrawal of Shelf Registration Statement and Submission of New Shelf Registration Statement for Disposal of Treasury Stock
06/29/2022 | 04:57am EDT
June 29, 2022
Company Name
Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.
Code No.
7201
Inquiry
IR Department
(TEL 045-523-5523)
Withdrawal of Shelf Registration Statement and Submission of New Shelf
Registration Statement for Disposal of Treasury Stock
With respect to the restricted stock units ("RSUs") granted in FY2020 in accordance with the RSU plan introduced in FY2020 structured as compensation where shares are provided after vesting (the "Plan"), Nissan (the "Company") has decided to withdraw the Shelf Registration Statement for the disposal of treasury stock submitted on August 20, 2020, as the scheduled issuance period for the disposal of treasury stock stated in such Shelf Registration Statement will soon expire, and to submit a new Shelf Registration Statement for the disposal of treasury stock. Details are set forth below. For an overview of the Plan, please refer to the "Detail of Stock-Based Compensation Plan and filing a Shelf Registration Statement" released on August 20, 2020.
As of the date hereof, the Company has filed a Shelf Registration Statement regarding the disposal of treasury stock pursuant to the Plan. An outline of such Shelf Registration Statement is set forth below:
(1)
Type of Securities Offered
Shares
(2)
Effective Term
A period of two years after the expected effective
date of the Shelf Registration
(July 7, 2022 through July 6, 2024)
(3)
Maximum Amount to Be Provided
JPY 1,800,000,000
(4)
Use of Net Proceeds
Shares of common stock of the Company will be
allotted to Recipients by deeming that there has
been a contribution-in-kind of the monetary
compensation claims granted to each Recipient,
and no proceeds will be gained by the Company.
End
This document is not intended to, and does not, constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, the securities described above. The securities described above have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements under the Securities Act. The securities described above will not be publicly offered or sold in the United States.
Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2022 08:56:01 UTC.