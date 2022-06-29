Nissan Motor : Withdrawal of Shelf Registration Statement and Submission of New Shelf Registration Statement for Disposal of Treasury Stock

June 29, 2022 Company Name Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. Code No. 7201 Inquiry IR Department (TEL 045-523-5523)

Withdrawal of Shelf Registration Statement and Submission of New Shelf

Registration Statement for Disposal of Treasury Stock

With respect to the restricted stock units ("RSUs") granted in FY2020 in accordance with the RSU plan introduced in FY2020 structured as compensation where shares are provided after vesting (the "Plan"), Nissan (the "Company") has decided to withdraw the Shelf Registration Statement for the disposal of treasury stock submitted on August 20, 2020, as the scheduled issuance period for the disposal of treasury stock stated in such Shelf Registration Statement will soon expire, and to submit a new Shelf Registration Statement for the disposal of treasury stock. Details are set forth below. For an overview of the Plan, please refer to the "Detail of Stock-Based Compensation Plan and filing a Shelf Registration Statement" released on August 20, 2020.

As of the date hereof, the Company has filed a Shelf Registration Statement regarding the disposal of treasury stock pursuant to the Plan. An outline of such Shelf Registration Statement is set forth below: